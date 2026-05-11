تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- شهد الموسم الرياضي الحالي جدلاً عنيفاً واختلافاً حول كثير من الشخصيات الإعلامية الرياضية السعودية التي حفرت أسماءها على خارطة الإعلام السعودي والخليجي والعربي، وشكلت علامة فارقة، خاصة في البرامج الرياضية الشهيرة. قد تتفق الآراء أو تختلف، ويظل «الميول» هو المحرك لبعض الآراء في تقييمها لدى الوسط الرياضي؛ ومن يتابع ردود الأفعال عبر المنصات الرقمية يجد أن الكثير منها يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بهذا الميول.
- الإعلامي الفاضل تركي العجمة، بكل تأكيد كسب احترام وتقدير جل المجتمع الرياضي لطرحه المتزن وجرأته وصراحته في برنامجه الشهير «كورة». لا أعلم حقيقةً هل غادر برنامجه أم ما زال مستمراً، لكن المتداول حالياً هو مغادرته، ولا نعلم الأسباب إن كان ذلك صحيحاً. وبكل تأكيد ستكون له محطة قادمة؛ لأنه يمتلك من الخبرة والحضور ما يجعله مطلوباً لدى الكثير من القنوات والبرامج. لا أعرفه شخصياً، لكن من خلال متابعتي لبرامجه، أجده يضعك في قلب الحدث ويجبرك على أن تكون مستمعاً جيداً له.
- تركي العجمة من الأسماء التي سجلت حضوراً قوياً في المشهد الإعلامي الرياضي السعودي، إضافة إلى كثير من الإعلاميين الذين قدموا صورة رائعة، أمثال: وليد الفراج وبتال القوس؛ فمهما اختلفت الآراء حول طرحهم وميولهم، تظل هذه الأسماء قد سطرت لوحة جميلة عن الرياضة السعودية.
- الحديث لا يتوقف عن مغادرة تركي العجمة، وقبلها الزميل ماجد التويجري، وهذا أمر طبيعي جداً. بل إن البعض ربط مغادرتهما بالجلسة الحوارية التي أهدى فيها التويجري فوز النصر «لخالته موضي»، وقد نفى «التويجري» جملة وتفصيلاً أن يكون ذلك هو سبب المغادرة، مؤكداً أن رحيله عن برنامج «كورة» ليس له علاقة بذلك.
- الحياة قطار ومحطات نتوقف بها بين فترة وأخرى، والتغيير من سنن الحياة ولن تتوقف الدنيا على أشخاص، وكثير من الإعلاميين غادروا مواقعهم لكنهم تركوا خلفهم الأثر والذكر الطيب، فالإعلام رسالة وأمانة.
- هناك من يبحث عن تقديم برامج حوارية رياضية هادفة، وهناك من يبحث عن الحقيقة، وهناك من يحلل وينتقد بناءً على معطيات الواقع والنتائج، وفي المقابل هناك من يبحث عن «المظلومية» بحجة الميول.
- الإعلام الرياضي السعودي بخير، ويقدم نفسه بشكل جيد، وهناك تطور كبير في منظومته. قد توجد بعض الأصوات التي تبحث عن «الترند» وآراء خارجة عن النص كلياً، لكن بشكل عام، الإعلام الرياضي في السعودية بخير، وهو الأفضل وصوته مسموع، وعقلاني إلى حد كبير، والوطن لديه «خط أحمر».
- شاهدوا بعض البرامج التلفزيونية الحوارية في بعض الدول المجاورة -بدون تحديد أسماء- لتجدوا الفارق في العقلية والطرح. فمهما شطحت بعض الأصوات، يظل الإعلام السعودي متزن الطرح، عقلاني التفكير، ويمتلك المهنية والاحترافية.
- The current sports season has witnessed intense debate and differing opinions regarding many Saudi sports media personalities who have etched their names on the map of Saudi, Gulf, and Arab media, forming a significant mark, especially in popular sports programs. Opinions may agree or differ, and "affiliations" remain the driving force behind some views in their evaluations within the sports community; those who follow reactions across digital platforms find that many of them are closely linked to these affiliations.
- The esteemed media figure Turki Al-Ajma, without a doubt, has earned the respect and appreciation of most of the sports community for his balanced presentation, courage, and frankness in his famous program "Kora." I truly do not know if he has left his program or if it is still ongoing, but what is currently circulating is his departure, and we do not know the reasons if that is indeed true. Certainly, he will have a future opportunity; he possesses the experience and presence that make him sought after by many channels and programs. I do not know him personally, but through my following of his programs, I find that he places you at the heart of the event and compels you to be a good listener to him.
- Turki Al-Ajma is one of the names that has made a strong presence in the Saudi sports media scene, alongside many journalists who have presented a wonderful image, such as Walid Al-Faraj and Batal Al-Qus. Regardless of differing opinions about their presentations and affiliations, these names have certainly painted a beautiful picture of Saudi sports.
- The discussion about Turki Al-Ajma's departure does not stop, and before that, colleague Majid Al-Tuwaijri's departure, which is a very natural matter. In fact, some have linked their departures to the dialogue session in which Al-Tuwaijri dedicated Al-Nasr's victory "to his aunt Moudi," but Al-Tuwaijri has categorically denied that this was the reason for his departure, confirming that his exit from the "Kora" program has nothing to do with that.
- Life is a train with stations where we stop from time to time, and change is one of life's constants; the world will not stop for individuals. Many journalists have left their positions, but they have left behind a legacy and a good reputation, as media is a message and a trust.
- There are those who seek to present meaningful sports dialogue programs, there are those who seek the truth, and there are those who analyze and criticize based on the realities and results. Conversely, there are those who look for "victimhood" under the pretext of affiliations.
- Saudi sports media is in good shape, presenting itself well, and there is significant development in its system. There may be some voices seeking "trends" and opinions that are completely out of context, but in general, sports media in Saudi Arabia is doing well, it is the best, its voice is heard, and it is rational to a large extent, with the nation having a "red line."
- Watch some televised dialogue programs in some neighboring countries - without naming names - to see the difference in mentality and presentation. No matter how far some voices stray, Saudi media remains balanced in its presentation, rational in its thinking, and possesses professionalism and expertise.