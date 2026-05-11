- شهد الموسم الرياضي الحالي جدلاً عنيفاً واختلافاً حول كثير من الشخصيات الإعلامية الرياضية السعودية التي حفرت أسماءها على خارطة الإعلام السعودي والخليجي والعربي، وشكلت علامة فارقة، خاصة في البرامج الرياضية الشهيرة. قد تتفق الآراء أو تختلف، ويظل «الميول» هو المحرك لبعض الآراء في تقييمها لدى الوسط الرياضي؛ ومن يتابع ردود الأفعال عبر المنصات الرقمية يجد أن الكثير منها يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بهذا الميول.


- الإعلامي الفاضل تركي العجمة، بكل تأكيد كسب احترام وتقدير جل المجتمع الرياضي لطرحه المتزن وجرأته وصراحته في برنامجه الشهير «كورة». لا أعلم حقيقةً هل غادر برنامجه أم ما زال مستمراً، لكن المتداول حالياً هو مغادرته، ولا نعلم الأسباب إن كان ذلك صحيحاً. وبكل تأكيد ستكون له محطة قادمة؛ لأنه يمتلك من الخبرة والحضور ما يجعله مطلوباً لدى الكثير من القنوات والبرامج. لا أعرفه شخصياً، لكن من خلال متابعتي لبرامجه، أجده يضعك في قلب الحدث ويجبرك على أن تكون مستمعاً جيداً له.


- تركي العجمة من الأسماء التي سجلت حضوراً قوياً في المشهد الإعلامي الرياضي السعودي، إضافة إلى كثير من الإعلاميين الذين قدموا صورة رائعة، أمثال: وليد الفراج وبتال القوس؛ فمهما اختلفت الآراء حول طرحهم وميولهم، تظل هذه الأسماء قد سطرت لوحة جميلة عن الرياضة السعودية.


- الحديث لا يتوقف عن مغادرة تركي العجمة، وقبلها الزميل ماجد التويجري، وهذا أمر طبيعي جداً. بل إن البعض ربط مغادرتهما بالجلسة الحوارية التي أهدى فيها التويجري فوز النصر «لخالته موضي»، وقد نفى «التويجري» جملة وتفصيلاً أن يكون ذلك هو سبب المغادرة، مؤكداً أن رحيله عن برنامج «كورة» ليس له علاقة بذلك.


- الحياة قطار ومحطات نتوقف بها بين فترة وأخرى، والتغيير من سنن الحياة ولن تتوقف الدنيا على أشخاص، وكثير من الإعلاميين غادروا مواقعهم لكنهم تركوا خلفهم الأثر والذكر الطيب، فالإعلام رسالة وأمانة.


- هناك من يبحث عن تقديم برامج حوارية رياضية هادفة، وهناك من يبحث عن الحقيقة، وهناك من يحلل وينتقد بناءً على معطيات الواقع والنتائج، وفي المقابل هناك من يبحث عن «المظلومية» بحجة الميول.


- الإعلام الرياضي السعودي بخير، ويقدم نفسه بشكل جيد، وهناك تطور كبير في منظومته. قد توجد بعض الأصوات التي تبحث عن «الترند» وآراء خارجة عن النص كلياً، لكن بشكل عام، الإعلام الرياضي في السعودية بخير، وهو الأفضل وصوته مسموع، وعقلاني إلى حد كبير، والوطن لديه «خط أحمر».


- شاهدوا بعض البرامج التلفزيونية الحوارية في بعض الدول المجاورة -بدون تحديد أسماء- لتجدوا الفارق في العقلية والطرح. فمهما شطحت بعض الأصوات، يظل الإعلام السعودي متزن الطرح، عقلاني التفكير، ويمتلك المهنية والاحترافية.