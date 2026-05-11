- The current sports season has witnessed intense debate and differing opinions regarding many Saudi sports media personalities who have etched their names on the map of Saudi, Gulf, and Arab media, forming a significant mark, especially in popular sports programs. Opinions may agree or differ, and "affiliations" remain the driving force behind some views in their evaluations within the sports community; those who follow reactions across digital platforms find that many of them are closely linked to these affiliations.



- The esteemed media figure Turki Al-Ajma, without a doubt, has earned the respect and appreciation of most of the sports community for his balanced presentation, courage, and frankness in his famous program "Kora." I truly do not know if he has left his program or if it is still ongoing, but what is currently circulating is his departure, and we do not know the reasons if that is indeed true. Certainly, he will have a future opportunity; he possesses the experience and presence that make him sought after by many channels and programs. I do not know him personally, but through my following of his programs, I find that he places you at the heart of the event and compels you to be a good listener to him.



- Turki Al-Ajma is one of the names that has made a strong presence in the Saudi sports media scene, alongside many journalists who have presented a wonderful image, such as Walid Al-Faraj and Batal Al-Qus. Regardless of differing opinions about their presentations and affiliations, these names have certainly painted a beautiful picture of Saudi sports.



- The discussion about Turki Al-Ajma's departure does not stop, and before that, colleague Majid Al-Tuwaijri's departure, which is a very natural matter. In fact, some have linked their departures to the dialogue session in which Al-Tuwaijri dedicated Al-Nasr's victory "to his aunt Moudi," but Al-Tuwaijri has categorically denied that this was the reason for his departure, confirming that his exit from the "Kora" program has nothing to do with that.



- Life is a train with stations where we stop from time to time, and change is one of life's constants; the world will not stop for individuals. Many journalists have left their positions, but they have left behind a legacy and a good reputation, as media is a message and a trust.



- There are those who seek to present meaningful sports dialogue programs, there are those who seek the truth, and there are those who analyze and criticize based on the realities and results. Conversely, there are those who look for "victimhood" under the pretext of affiliations.



- Saudi sports media is in good shape, presenting itself well, and there is significant development in its system. There may be some voices seeking "trends" and opinions that are completely out of context, but in general, sports media in Saudi Arabia is doing well, it is the best, its voice is heard, and it is rational to a large extent, with the nation having a "red line."



- Watch some televised dialogue programs in some neighboring countries - without naming names - to see the difference in mentality and presentation. No matter how far some voices stray, Saudi media remains balanced in its presentation, rational in its thinking, and possesses professionalism and expertise.