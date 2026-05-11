تناقل الأخبار والسير والأحداث يحدث من غير تمحيص، وذات يوم كتبت عن خشيتي من إعادة كثير من الأحداث والسير على ألسنة الشباب كما حدث معنا في بداية حياتنا، وظللنا الجزء الأكبر من أعمارنا ننفي ونوضح أن ما يتم ترسيخه في المجتمع قولاً ضعيفاً أو مكذوباً أو مشوّهاً، والآن نسمع ونرى تناقل تلك الأحداث أنها صحيحة، وهذه آفة ما يتم قراءته من غير تبيّن.


وكتبت مقالة بعنوان (الاستعادة والنسيان)، بدأت بهذا السؤال:


هل التاريخ في حالة اجترار؟


وقبل الإجابة فإن عملية الاجترار حالة تميّز الحيوان المجتر عن بقية المخلوقات، وتؤكد علوم الحيوان أن عملية الاجترار هذه تحدث كون المعدة في وصفها التشريحي في المجترات تعتمد على إعادة المضغ والخلط مع اللعاب مع التنبيه العصبي للاجترار، وأنها حركة دودية معكوسة يُرتجع بوساطتها الطعام المهضوم جزئياً والمبتلع سابقاً والمتجمع في الكرش والشبكية إلى الفم ليعاد مضغه وخلطه باللعاب، ثم يُعاد بلعه.


هذه المعلومة العلمية المقتبسة من مكان ما، احتجتها لأبدأ مقالتي هذه بهذا السؤال: هل نحن كائنات مجترة، سواء في الأكل أم في التفكير أو في أحداث الحياة، ويبدو أن ما مضى من أحداث حياتية نقوم باجترارها، فعشرات الأخطاء التاريخية حدثت، وتم البناء عليها، وما زالت الكتابات تلوك تلك الأخطاء، وظل كثير من الكتاب يفنّد ويحلل أسباب ونتائج ما أفضت إليه الأخطاء التاريخية.


ولأن الحياة ليس لها رغبة في تعطيل حركيتها للأمام، فهي لا تلتفت للخلف مهما كانت جسامة ما حدث، ولأن الحياة مثل المقبرة لا ترد حيّاً جاء إليها، هي أيضاً لا تقبل أن تُدفن في مقبرة الماضي.


فما جدوى الكتابة عن ماضٍ لن يستطيع استعادة حيويته؟


وكيف يمكن مجابهة حجة من يقول إن الكتابة عن التاريخ القديم، كمن يريد فلسفة دوران الماء في النافورة!


وكثير ممن يخطو للمستقبل يسقط حجج الباحثين عن تبيان كيف حدث الخطأ التاريخ في زمن ما، فهؤلاء يحملون حجية أن الزمن دفن ما مر به، فلماذا النبش في جثمانٍ قُبر، وقد خلف ذرية نسته، وانطلقت الى الأمام؟!


أما المتمسكون بالكتابة عن تلك الأخطاء التاريخية يحملون حجية ضرورة إبلاغ الأجيال بما حدث من خطأ جعل الحاضر يظهر على ما هو عليه الآن.


وهي حجية المؤدلجين الذين يرغبون دوماً في إعادة دولاب الأيام إلى نقطة الارتكاس.


فما حدث من خطأ قبل مئات السنوات لا يصلح الآن تقويمه، فكل الأحداث الزمكانية اجتازت تلك الأزمان، وتم دفع ضريبه الأخطاء، وكذلك دفع ضريبة التصويب.


ولو ضربنا مثالاً بسيطاً لذلك الخطأ التاريخي، كموقعة الجمل، أو صفين، أو انتصار المعتزلة في زمن المأمون، أو حكم المتوكل، أو سقوط الخلافة العثمانية، أو تقسيم سايس بيكو، أو سقوط برجي التجارة الدولية في 11 سبتمبر، أو ليلة سقوط بغداد، أو اكتشاف مؤامرات الإخوان أو أي حدثٍ حدث بالأمس، يكون حكم الواقع عليه أن ما حدث أصبح ماضياً، وأن الحاضر سيرمم كل الأخطاء لكي يأتي الغد.


فما يحدث اليوم هو الواقع، وأي حدث يحدث ويغيّر في اليوم يصبح هو المستقبل.


حكمنا على مجريات الأحداث يعتبر من مشاغل اليوم، والأقاويل التي تقال بعد مضي اليوم أصبحت تاريخاً نعيش به غداً.


التصويب هي عجلة ضخمة اسمها الحياة تدرس ما يصادفها لتبدو حكايات الغد.


سؤالي ألا تلاحظون أننا نعيد اجترار أحداث التاريخ على أنها واقع حقيقي لما حدث في مختلف الأزمان ؟


وصدقاً أن توثيق ما يحدث دليل دامغ على صحة الأحداث، ليس كمكتوب كما حدث في العصور قديمة العهد حين لم يكن هناك إلا قرطاس وقلم، أما الآن فإن مسألة التوثيق لديها وسائل عدة: المصور والمسجل، ربما يأتي أحدكم ليقول: إن الذكاء الاصطناعي قلب الطاولة، فالحياة الآن ليست اجتراراً، بل تغير الحقيقة وتثبيتها على ما لم تكن عليه.


مع البحث والتنقيب والمعرفة الحقيقية لن يحدث الاجترار، تعيش رجب ترى العجب، فقط أريد القول: عش لحظتك فما مضى ماضياً وما سوف يأتي مستقبلاً، حياتك هي اللحظات المعاشة، وليس ما سبقها أو ما يلحق بها.