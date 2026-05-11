The transmission of news, stories, and events occurs without scrutiny. One day, I wrote about my fear of the repetition of many events and stories on the lips of the youth, as happened to us at the beginning of our lives. We spent most of our lives denying and clarifying that what is being entrenched in society is weak, false, or distorted. Now, we hear and see the transmission of those events as if they are true. This is a plague of reading without discernment.



I wrote an article titled (Recovery and Forgetting), starting with this question:



Is history in a state of regurgitation?



Before answering, the process of regurgitation is a characteristic that distinguishes ruminant animals from other creatures. Animal sciences confirm that this regurgitation occurs because the stomach, in its anatomical description in ruminants, relies on the re-chewing and mixing with saliva, along with the neural stimulation of regurgitation. It is a reverse peristaltic movement through which partially digested food, previously swallowed and collected in the rumen and reticulum, is returned to the mouth to be re-chewed and mixed with saliva, and then swallowed again.



This scientific information, quoted from somewhere, was needed to start my article with this question: Are we ruminant beings, whether in eating, thinking, or in life events? It seems that we are regurgitating past life events, as dozens of historical mistakes have occurred, built upon, and writings continue to chew on those mistakes. Many writers have analyzed and dissected the causes and consequences of what resulted from historical errors.



Since life has no desire to halt its forward motion, it does not look back, no matter how grave what has happened. Life, like a graveyard, does not return a living being that comes to it; it also does not accept being buried in the cemetery of the past.



So what is the point of writing about a past that cannot regain its vitality?



And how can one confront the argument of those who say that writing about ancient history is like trying to philosophize the circulation of water in a fountain?



Many who step into the future dismiss the arguments of researchers seeking to clarify how historical errors occurred at some point in time. These individuals hold the belief that time has buried what has passed, so why dig into a corpse that has been buried, leaving behind descendants we have forgotten, who have moved forward?



On the other hand, those who insist on writing about those historical mistakes hold the argument of the necessity to inform generations about the errors that have shaped the present as it is now.



This is the argument of ideologues who always wish to turn back the wheel of time to a point of regression.



What happened in terms of mistakes hundreds of years ago cannot be rectified now; all spatiotemporal events have passed through those times, and the price of mistakes has been paid, as well as the price of correction.



If we take a simple example of that historical mistake, such as the Battle of the Camel, or Siffin, or the victory of the Mu'tazila during the time of Al-Ma'mun, or the rule of Al-Mutawakkil, or the fall of the Ottoman Caliphate, or the Sykes-Picot Agreement, or the fall of the Twin Towers on September 11, or the night of the fall of Baghdad, or the discovery of the conspiracies of the Brotherhood, or any event that occurred yesterday, the reality is that what happened has become the past, and the present will repair all mistakes to bring forth tomorrow.



What happens today is the reality, and any event that occurs and changes today becomes the future.



Our judgment on the course of events is considered one of today's concerns, and the statements made after the passing of the day have become a history we will live with tomorrow.



Correction is a massive wheel called life that studies what it encounters to shape the stories of tomorrow.



My question is, don’t you notice that we are regurgitating historical events as if they are a true reality of what happened in various times?



Indeed, documenting what happens is a compelling proof of the accuracy of events, not like what was written in ancient times when there was only paper and pen. Now, the matter of documentation has several means: photography and recording. Perhaps one of you might say: Artificial intelligence has turned the tables; life now is not regurgitation, but rather a change in reality and its stabilization to what it was not.



With research, exploration, and true knowledge, regurgitation will not occur. Live your moment; what has passed is the past, and what will come is the future. Your life consists of lived moments, not what preceded or followed them.