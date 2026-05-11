In every major confrontation between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, dozens of predictions and analyses emerge; some are technical and logical, while others venture into realms far beyond reality, especially when names that are accustomed to stirring controversy enter the fray through the "predictions" that gain wide circulation on social media.

- Recently, some circulated a statement attributed to Leila Abdul Latif predicting Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Hilal, which some may see as merely a fleeting media endeavor preceding any popular match. However, the problem does not lie in the prediction itself, but in the extent of the psychological impact it may leave on the fans and, particularly, the players.

- It is well-known and established that knowledge of the unseen belongs solely to God Almighty, and anything beyond that remains mere predictions that may be right or wrong. Yet, with the significant media spread of such propositions, they have begun to noticeably affect the sports mood, especially when they transform for some into preconceived notions that the match result is "decided" before it even begins, and therein lies the danger.

- Any team that enters the match with the mentality that victory is guaranteed will lose a significant part of its focus and fighting spirit; because major matches are not decided by wishes or circulating discussions, but rather by effort, discipline, and concentration on the field.

- We have seen in previous seasons how some have followed interpretations, visions, and predictions that preceded matches between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, presented to the fans as if they were confirmed facts, only for the results to contradict everything that was said. Nevertheless, such propositions still find significant interest and wide circulation.

- What I truly fear is that this atmosphere reaches the players themselves, whether in Al-Nassr or Al-Hilal, leading one side to enter overly reassured, while the other succumbs to the idea that the result is predetermined. At that point, we will lose the enjoyment of the derby and its true competitive spirit.

- However, if respect for the opponent, the coaches' efforts, and the players' focus are present, we will witness a great match worthy of the value, history, and popularity of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, a derby that does not recognize predictions at all, but only acknowledges those who possess passion, focus, and the ability to decide the details within the green rectangle. And there will be more to discuss, God willing.