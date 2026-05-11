في كل مواجهة كبرى بين النصر والهلال تظهر عشرات التوقعات والتحليلات؛ بعضها فني ومنطقي، وبعضها يذهب إلى مساحات أبعد من الواقع، خصوصاً عندما تدخل أسماء اعتادت إثارة الجدل عبر ما يُطرح من «توقعات» تلقى انتشاراً واسعاً في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

- ومؤخراً، تداول البعض تصريحاً منسوباً إلى ليلى عبداللطيف توقعت فيه فوز النصر على الهلال، وهو أمر قد يراه البعض مجرد اجتهاد إعلامي عابر يسبق أي مباراة جماهيرية، لكن المشكلة لا تكمن في التوقع نفسه، بل في حجم التأثير النفسي الذي قد يتركه على الجماهير وعلى وجه الخصوص اللاعبين.

- المعروف والثابت أن علم الغيب عند الله سبحانه وتعالى وحده، وما عدا ذلك يبقى مجرد توقعات قد تصيب أو تخطئ، لكن مع الانتشار الإعلامي الكبير لمثل هذه الطروحات، أصبحت تؤثر في المزاج الرياضي بشكل لافت، خصوصاً عندما تتحول لدى البعض إلى قناعات مسبقة بأن نتيجة المباراة «محسومة» قبل أن تبدأ، وهنا تكمن الخطورة.

- أي فريق يدخل المباراة بعقلية أن الفوز مضمون، سيفقد جزءاً كبيراً من تركيزه وروحه القتالية؛ لأن المباريات الكبرى لا تُحسم بالأمنيات ولا بالأحاديث المتداولة، بل تُحسم بالجهد والانضباط والتركيز داخل الملعب.

- وقد شاهدنا في مواسم سابقة كيف انساق البعض خلف تفسيرات ورؤى وتوقعات سبقت مباريات النصر والهلال، وتم تقديمها للجماهير وكأنها حقائق مؤكدة، ثم جاءت النتائج عكس كل ما قيل. ومع ذلك، لا تزال مثل هذه الطروحات تجد اهتماماً وانتشاراً واسعاً.

- ما أخشاه فعلاً أن تصل هذه الأجواء إلى اللاعبين أنفسهم، سواء في النصر أو الهلال، فيدخل طرف مطمئناً أكثر من اللازم، ويدخل الآخر مستسلماً لفكرة أن النتيجة محسومة مسبقاً، وعندها سنفقد متعة الديربي وروحه التنافسية الحقيقية.

- أما إذا حضر احترام المنافس، وعمل المدربين، وتركيز اللاعبين، فسنكون أمام مباراة كبيرة تليق بقيمة الهلال والنصر وتاريخهما وجماهيريتهما، وديربي لا يعترف بالتوقعات إطلاقاً، بل يعترف فقط بمن يملك الشغف والتركيز والقدرة على حسم التفاصيل داخل المستطيل الأخضر،، وللحديث بقية بإذن الله.