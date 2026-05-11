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في كل مواجهة كبرى بين النصر والهلال تظهر عشرات التوقعات والتحليلات؛ بعضها فني ومنطقي، وبعضها يذهب إلى مساحات أبعد من الواقع، خصوصاً عندما تدخل أسماء اعتادت إثارة الجدل عبر ما يُطرح من «توقعات» تلقى انتشاراً واسعاً في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
- ومؤخراً، تداول البعض تصريحاً منسوباً إلى ليلى عبداللطيف توقعت فيه فوز النصر على الهلال، وهو أمر قد يراه البعض مجرد اجتهاد إعلامي عابر يسبق أي مباراة جماهيرية، لكن المشكلة لا تكمن في التوقع نفسه، بل في حجم التأثير النفسي الذي قد يتركه على الجماهير وعلى وجه الخصوص اللاعبين.
- المعروف والثابت أن علم الغيب عند الله سبحانه وتعالى وحده، وما عدا ذلك يبقى مجرد توقعات قد تصيب أو تخطئ، لكن مع الانتشار الإعلامي الكبير لمثل هذه الطروحات، أصبحت تؤثر في المزاج الرياضي بشكل لافت، خصوصاً عندما تتحول لدى البعض إلى قناعات مسبقة بأن نتيجة المباراة «محسومة» قبل أن تبدأ، وهنا تكمن الخطورة.
- أي فريق يدخل المباراة بعقلية أن الفوز مضمون، سيفقد جزءاً كبيراً من تركيزه وروحه القتالية؛ لأن المباريات الكبرى لا تُحسم بالأمنيات ولا بالأحاديث المتداولة، بل تُحسم بالجهد والانضباط والتركيز داخل الملعب.
- وقد شاهدنا في مواسم سابقة كيف انساق البعض خلف تفسيرات ورؤى وتوقعات سبقت مباريات النصر والهلال، وتم تقديمها للجماهير وكأنها حقائق مؤكدة، ثم جاءت النتائج عكس كل ما قيل. ومع ذلك، لا تزال مثل هذه الطروحات تجد اهتماماً وانتشاراً واسعاً.
- ما أخشاه فعلاً أن تصل هذه الأجواء إلى اللاعبين أنفسهم، سواء في النصر أو الهلال، فيدخل طرف مطمئناً أكثر من اللازم، ويدخل الآخر مستسلماً لفكرة أن النتيجة محسومة مسبقاً، وعندها سنفقد متعة الديربي وروحه التنافسية الحقيقية.
- أما إذا حضر احترام المنافس، وعمل المدربين، وتركيز اللاعبين، فسنكون أمام مباراة كبيرة تليق بقيمة الهلال والنصر وتاريخهما وجماهيريتهما، وديربي لا يعترف بالتوقعات إطلاقاً، بل يعترف فقط بمن يملك الشغف والتركيز والقدرة على حسم التفاصيل داخل المستطيل الأخضر،، وللحديث بقية بإذن الله.
In every major confrontation between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, dozens of predictions and analyses emerge; some are technical and logical, while others venture into realms far beyond reality, especially when names that are accustomed to stirring controversy enter the fray through the "predictions" that gain wide circulation on social media.
- Recently, some circulated a statement attributed to Leila Abdul Latif predicting Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Hilal, which some may see as merely a fleeting media endeavor preceding any popular match. However, the problem does not lie in the prediction itself, but in the extent of the psychological impact it may leave on the fans and, particularly, the players.
- It is well-known and established that knowledge of the unseen belongs solely to God Almighty, and anything beyond that remains mere predictions that may be right or wrong. Yet, with the significant media spread of such propositions, they have begun to noticeably affect the sports mood, especially when they transform for some into preconceived notions that the match result is "decided" before it even begins, and therein lies the danger.
- Any team that enters the match with the mentality that victory is guaranteed will lose a significant part of its focus and fighting spirit; because major matches are not decided by wishes or circulating discussions, but rather by effort, discipline, and concentration on the field.
- We have seen in previous seasons how some have followed interpretations, visions, and predictions that preceded matches between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, presented to the fans as if they were confirmed facts, only for the results to contradict everything that was said. Nevertheless, such propositions still find significant interest and wide circulation.
- What I truly fear is that this atmosphere reaches the players themselves, whether in Al-Nassr or Al-Hilal, leading one side to enter overly reassured, while the other succumbs to the idea that the result is predetermined. At that point, we will lose the enjoyment of the derby and its true competitive spirit.
- However, if respect for the opponent, the coaches' efforts, and the players' focus are present, we will witness a great match worthy of the value, history, and popularity of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, a derby that does not recognize predictions at all, but only acknowledges those who possess passion, focus, and the ability to decide the details within the green rectangle. And there will be more to discuss, God willing.