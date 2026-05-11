The news of the crisis looming over the region dominates all Arab and international media, including, of course, Saudi Arabia for understandable reasons. However, in recent days, our media outlets have begun to focus on news about the upcoming Hajj season, and television channels have started broadcasting reports and interviews with those coming to perform the pilgrimage from various countries around the world. Given that this season comes under unusual circumstances that have affected the entire world and caused economic crises, leading many countries to rearrange their spending programs and reschedule their priorities, the Kingdom, despite these exceptional conditions, is keen to ensure that the pilgrimage journey is surrounded by the best, fastest, and most advanced services each year.

We are not here to provide a detailed explanation of the superior services for pilgrims that begin before they leave their countries and continue until their return, which are carried out with ease, speed, and the use of the latest technological means. Nor are we here to remind you of the best services in the two holy mosques and the sacred sites, the free medical care, and the maintenance of the pilgrims' security; these are evident to all who have come for Hajj in the past. We are specifically talking about this upcoming season, which comes under exceptional circumstances, and we say:

Just as the service of pilgrims is always a priority for the Government of the Kingdom, despite the current economic fluctuations, potential surprises, and emergency preparations, this has nothing to do with the services provided to pilgrims, regardless of the cost. We are currently following the extensive preparations at all locations, from airports to comfortable transportation, to services at the holy sites, and even the presence of all state agencies with their top officials in specialized committees to ensure that this Hajj season is better than the previous ones, as the state always strives for.

The joy of the pilgrims as they land at the airports of the Kingdom and their astonishment at the warm welcome they receive in all languages of the world, along with their smiles expressing gratitude, encapsulates much of what can be said. Here, we invite Arab, Islamic, and international media to capture the scene of this year's Hajj, which some may have thought would be affected by the current circumstances, but from the very beginning, it confirms that it will be a spiritual journey of utmost comfort, safety, and security. This is what the state, which takes pride in serving Muslims at all times and under all circumstances, is doing.