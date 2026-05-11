تطغى أخبار الأزمة الجاثمة على المنطقة على كل وسائل الإعلام العربية والدولية، ومنها بالطبع السعودية لأسباب مفهومة. ولكن في هذه الأيام بدأت وسائل إعلامنا التركيز على أخبار موسم الحج القادم، وبدأت القنوات التلفزيونية تبث التقارير والمقابلات مع القادمين لأداء الشعيرة من مختلف دول العالم، وبما أن هذا الموسم يأتي خلال ظروف غير اعتيادية أثرت على العالم بأكمله، وتسببت في أزمات اقتصادية جعلت كثيراً من الدول تعيد ترتيب برامج إنفاقها وإعادة جدولة أولوياتها، إلا أن المملكة، رغم هذه الظروف الاستثنائية، تحرص أشد الحرص على أن تكون رحلة الحجيج محفوفة بأفضل الخدمات وأسرعها وأكثرها تطوراً في كل عام.

لسنا هنا في معرض الشرح المفصل لما أصبحت عليه الخدمات المتفوقة للحجاج التي تبدأ قبل مغادرتهم بلدانهم حتى عودتهم لها، والتي تتم بيسر وسهولة وسرعة باستخدام أحدث وسائل التقنية. ولسنا بصدد التذكير بأفضل الخدمات في الحرمين الشريفين والمشاعر المقدسة، والرعاية الطبية المجانية والحفاظ على أمن الحجيج؛ لأنها ملموسة لدى كل من قدموا للحج سابقاً. نحن نتحدث عن هذا الموسم القادم تحديداً الذي يأتي خلال ظروف استثنائية، ونقول:

مثلما هي خدمة الحجيج أولوية لدى حكومة المملكة دائماً فإنها رغم تقلبات الاقتصاد حالياً، ورغم المفاجآت المحتملة، والتحسبات للطوارئ، فإن ذلك لا علاقة له أبداً بما يُقدم للحجيج من خدمات مهما كانت التكلفة. نحن نتابع الآن الاستعدادات الكثيفة في كل المواقع، من المطارات إلى وسائل النقل المريحة، إلى خدمات المشاعر، بل إلى حضور كل أجهزة الدولة بأعلى مسؤوليها في لجان متخصصة لإنجاح موسم الحج بشكل أفضل من السابق، كما تحرص الدولة دائماً.

فرحة الحجاج وهم يهبطون مطارات المملكة ودهشتهم بما يلاقونه من استقبال حميم بكل لغات العالم، وابتساماتهم التي تعبّر عن الامتنان، تختصر كثيراً مما يمكن أن يقال، وهنا نحن ندعو وسائل الإعلام العربية والإسلامية والدولية أن ترصد مشهد حج هذا العام الذي ربما اعتقد بعضهم أنه سيتأثر بالظروف الراهنة، لكنه منذ بدايته يؤكد أنه سيكون رحلة إيمانية في منتهى الراحة والأمن والأمان، وهذا ما تفعله الدولة الراعية للحرمين الشريفين التي تتشرف بخدمة المسلمين، في كل الأوقات والظروف.