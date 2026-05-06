لك أن تتخيل عزيزي القارئ روبوتاً طبيباً يدخل غرفتك بطريقة فجة، ثم يرفع ثوبك بعجل ويضع سماعته الباردة على صدرك دون خجل، ثم يرميك بكلمات طبية لا تفهمها ويُنذِرك بعملية جراحية طارئة سيجريها لك زميله الروبوت الجراح بعد دقائق، دون وعي بحالتك النفسية أو أخذٍ بوضعك الذهني. قد تنتهي العملية بالفشل لتعذر وضعك الصحي، فيأتي روبوت ثالث ليلقي على أهلك نبأ الفاجعة بوفاتك، فتولول النساء ويصرخ الرجال على حديد لا دم يجري في عروقه ولا دموع تسيل من عيونه. لا أرى البشرية ترضى بهذا الكابوس، غير أنها ستزج بالذكاء الاصطناعي حول الفريق الطبي من كل الجهات لإعانته على التشخيص الصحيح والتعاطي السريع وتجنب الأخطاء البشرية والإنذار المبكر بتدهور الحالة أو اعتلال الفحوصات وضبط جرعات الأدوية وتقليص تفاعلاتها السلبية مع بعضها.


لا أظن البشرية تخضع لأقدار يفرضها الذكاء الاصطناعي، بل تقطف من ثماره ما ناسبها. هنا يلوح السؤال المهم: ما الذي يمكن تحقيقه عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي في المستقبل القريب مما يريد البشر حدوثه؟ نقف الآن في مرحلة «الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد» في جميع نواحي الحياة تقريباً، فلا جامع للمعلومات ومحلل للبيانات ومُلخِّص للتقارير وناصح للأهداف أفضل من هذا الوزير المطواع، فهو لا يكل ولا يخون ولا يتعثر، لكن التساؤل هنا فيما إذا كان الوزير سيأخذ دور سيده قريباً. لا شك أن الذكاء الاصطناعي سيسود بعض المهام باستقلالية تامة، لكن ذلك سيكون بإرادة بشرية عبر زمن ممتد وبقدرات تدريجية. سيحل الذكاء الاصطناعي محل الموظف المكتبي ومُدخِل البيانات وحارس الأمن والعامل والمنسق والمحرر والسكرتير والصراف وكل مهنة تنظيمية بلا لمسة إنسانية أحادية السبيل روتينية الصنعة، لا تتضمن عاطفة أو خيالاً أو ابتكاراً. من غير الوارد أن يسمح البشر بمساس المكونات الإبداعية والإنسانية والتفاعلية في أي وقت قريب، أو ربما يحاولون ذلك في بعض الاتجاهات ثم يتململون ويعودون أدراجهم. عدا أن قدرة الآلة على جلب الفكرة الخلاقة من العدم -أو ما نسميه الإبداع- هي محل خلاف شائك، ليست هذه السطور محلاً لنقاشه. لذلك لا أظننا نرى اختفاء الممرض والصيدلي والطبيب والمُسوّق والشرطي والقاضي والمحامي والمهندس والروائي والرسام والممثل والمخرج لأسباب تتعلق بمشيئة البشر أولاً ومقدرة الآلة على الإحلال التام ثانياً. لكننا بلا شك سنشهد شكلاً جديداً من الطب والهندسة والقانون والإبداع، يقوم فيه الذكاء الاصطناعي بدور المساعد التقني والتنظيمي والتحليلي.


الروبوت لا يصلح أن يكون طبيباً، فهو بارد المشاعر، ضعيف التفاعل، ساذج التدبير، أرعن التقدير للأولويات. قد يرد أحدهم بأن كل ذلك قابل للتغيير والتعلم الذاتي عبر لوغاريثمات مدخلة. يجهل من يتبنى هذا الخطاب الحاجة الإنسانية للتعاطف المعنوي والتفاعل التبادلي، ويجهل الأنواع الشتى لطبائع البشر مع اختلاف أعراقهم وأجناسهم وألوانهم، والديناميكية المتغيرة من يوم ليوم ومن فرد لفرد ومن حال لحال. قد يفوز الروبوت على الإنسان كخازن للمعلومات ومحلل للبيانات ومستلهم للنتائج، لكنه لن يجاريه أبداً في فن التعامل البشري واستقراء الحالة النفسية، لأنه خارج النطاق التعايشي أساساً، ولأن الإنسان كائن شديد الذكاء العاطفي وحاد الإحساس والإدراك. سيستيقظ البشر من نشوة هل نقدر ليجدوا أنفسهم في حيّز هل نريد. وفي النهاية أقول لن يستغني الطبيب عن معلومات وتوجيهات الروبوت، ولن يستغني المريض عن لمسة وتعهّد الطبيب.