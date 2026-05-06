Imagine, dear reader, a medical robot barging into your room, hastily lifting your gown and placing its cold stethoscope on your chest without any shame. It then bombards you with medical jargon you don't understand and warns you about an emergency surgery that its robot surgeon colleague will perform in a few minutes, completely oblivious to your mental state or emotional condition. The operation might end in failure due to your health condition, and a third robot comes to deliver the tragic news of your death to your family, causing women to wail and men to scream, with iron in their veins but no blood flowing from their eyes. I do not see humanity accepting this nightmare; rather, it will surround the medical team with artificial intelligence from all sides to assist in accurate diagnosis, swift action, avoiding human errors, early warning of deteriorating conditions, or abnormal test results, managing medication dosages, and minimizing negative interactions between them.



I do not believe humanity will submit to fates imposed by artificial intelligence; instead, it will reap the benefits that suit it. Here arises the important question: What can be achieved through artificial intelligence in the near future that humans want to happen? We currently stand at the stage of "assisted artificial intelligence" in almost all aspects of life, as there is no better information gatherer, data analyst, report summarizer, or goal advisor than this pliable minister. It does not tire, betray, or stumble, but the question here is whether the minister will soon take on the role of its master. There is no doubt that artificial intelligence will dominate some tasks with complete independence, but that will be through human will over an extended period and with gradual capabilities. Artificial intelligence will replace office workers, data entry clerks, security guards, laborers, coordinators, editors, secretaries, tellers, and every organizational profession that lacks a singular human touch, routine craftsmanship, and does not involve emotion, imagination, or innovation. It is unlikely that humans will allow the erosion of creative, human, and interactive components anytime soon, or perhaps they will attempt that in some directions, only to become restless and retreat. Moreover, the machine's ability to bring forth a creative idea from nothing—what we call creativity—is a contentious issue, and these lines are not the place for its discussion. Therefore, I do not think we will see the disappearance of nurses, pharmacists, doctors, marketers, police officers, judges, lawyers, engineers, novelists, painters, actors, and directors for reasons related to human will first and the machine's ability for complete replacement second. However, we will undoubtedly witness a new form of medicine, engineering, law, and creativity, where artificial intelligence plays the role of a technical, organizational, and analytical assistant.



A robot is not fit to be a doctor; it is cold in emotions, weak in interaction, naive in management, and reckless in prioritization. One might argue that all of this is subject to change and self-learning through input algorithms. Those who adopt this discourse are unaware of the human need for moral empathy and reciprocal interaction, and they ignore the various types of human natures with their different races, genders, and colors, as well as the dynamic changes from day to day, from individual to individual, and from situation to situation. A robot may outperform a human as a repository of information, a data analyst, and a results inspirer, but it will never match humans in the art of human interaction and understanding psychological states, as it is fundamentally outside the realm of coexistence, and because humans are beings of profound emotional intelligence and sharp sensitivity and perception. Humans will awaken from the intoxication of "Can we?" to find themselves in the realm of "Do we want?" In the end, I say that the doctor will not do without the information and guidance of the robot, nor will the patient do without the touch and commitment of the doctor.