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ما حدث للاتحاد هذا الموسم لا يمكن اعتباره مجرد تعثر عابر أو خسارة بطولة يمكن تجاوزها مع الوقت، بل كان موسماً مليئاً بالإحباطات التي زادت من غضب الجماهير الاتحادية وأوصلت العلاقة بينها وبين الإدارة إلى مرحلة غير مسبوقة من الاحتقان. لذلك أصبح مطلب رحيل فهد سندي مطلباً جماهيرياً واضحاً لدى شريحة كبيرة من الاتحاديين الذين يرون أن ما حدث هذا الموسم لا يليق أبداً بتاريخ العميد ولا بحجم الدعم والإمكانات الموجودة داخل النادي.
الجماهير الاتحادية دخلت الموسم بآمال كبيرة وطموحات عالية، خاصة بعد الوعود التي سبقت انطلاق المنافسات والتأكيدات بأن الاتحاد يسير نحو مرحلة أكثر استقراراً وقدرة على المنافسة. لكن الواقع كان مختلفاً تماماً فالفريق ظهر بصورة متذبذبة وخسر العديد من المباريات المهمة وخرج من بطولات كانت الجماهير تنتظر أن يكون الاتحاد أحد أبرز المنافسين عليها.
المشكلة لم تكن فقط في النتائج بل في الطريقة التي ظهر بها الفريق طوال الموسم. الاتحاد بدا فاقداً للشخصية والهوية داخل الملعب، وظهر التخبّط واضحاً في كثير من القرارات الفنية والإدارية. جماهير العميد كانت تنتظر فريقاً يقاتل حتى النهاية، لكنها شاهدت فريقاً يتراجع في لحظات كان يحتاج فيها إلى الحضور القوي والروح المعروفة عن الاتحاد عبر تاريخه.
كما أن حالة الغضب الجماهيري تضاعفت مع شعور الجماهير بأن الأخطاء تتكرر دون وجود حلول حقيقية. كل مباراة كانت تعيد نفس الأسئلة، وكل إخفاق كان يزيد القناعة لدى كثير من الاتحاديين بأن المشكلة أعمق من مجرد خسارة مباراة أو سوء توفيق داخل الملعب.
الاتحاد هذا الموسم لم يكن مقنعاً لا فنياً ولا إدارياً رغم كل الإمكانات التي يمتلكها النادي. فالجماهير ترى أن فريقاً بحجم الاتحاد وبتاريخه الكبير وبالدعم الذي يحظى به لا يمكن أن يظهر بهذه الصورة الباهتة أو يخرج من المنافسة بهذه السهولة. ولهذا ارتفعت الأصوات المطالبة بالتغيير؛ لأن استمرار الوضع كما هو يعني استمرار المعاناة نفسها في المواسم المقبلة.
الكثير من الاتحاديين اليوم مقتنعون بأن رحيل فهد سندي أصبح ضرورة لإعادة ترتيب البيت الاتحادي من جديد. فالجماهير لم تعد تثق في الوعود أو البيانات، بل تريد قرارات حقيقية تعيد للنادي هيبته وشخصيته وقدرته على المنافسة؛ لأن الاتحاد لا يعيش على الذكريات، بل على البطولات والإنجازات التي اعتادت عليها جماهيره عبر السنين.
هذا الموسم تحديداً كشف حجم الفجوة بين طموحات الجماهير وما يحدث داخل النادي. المدرج الاتحادي الذي كان دائماً مصدر قوة للفريق تحوّل إلى مساحة غضب وإحباط بسبب تكرار الإخفاقات وغياب المعالجات الحقيقية. ومع كل تعثّر جديد كانت المطالبات برحيل الإدارة تزداد بشكل أكبر.
وفي النهاية يبقى الاتحاد أكبر من أي اسم وأكبر من أي إدارة، وجماهيره التي وقفت معه في أصعب الظروف ترى اليوم أن التغيير هو الطريق الوحيد لإنقاذ الموسم المقبل وإعادة العميد إلى مكانه الطبيعي بين الكبار. لهذا أصبح خروج سندي بالنسبة لكثير من الاتحاديين ليس مجرد مطلب، بل خطوة ضرورية لإعادة الأمل داخل البيت الاتحادي.
What happened to Al-Ittihad this season cannot be considered just a fleeting setback or a loss of a championship that can be overcome with time; rather, it was a season filled with frustrations that heightened the anger of Al-Ittihad fans and brought the relationship between them and the management to an unprecedented level of tension. Therefore, the demand for Fahd Sindi's departure has become a clear public demand among a large segment of Al-Ittihad supporters who believe that what happened this season is unworthy of the club's history and the level of support and resources available within the club.
The Al-Ittihad fans entered the season with great hopes and high ambitions, especially after the promises that preceded the start of the competitions and the assurances that Al-Ittihad was moving towards a more stable phase and capable of competing. However, the reality was completely different; the team appeared inconsistent, losing many important matches and exiting tournaments that fans expected Al-Ittihad to be one of the main competitors for.
The problem was not only in the results but also in the way the team performed throughout the season. Al-Ittihad seemed to lack character and identity on the field, and confusion was evident in many technical and administrative decisions. The fans of the club were expecting a team that would fight until the end, but they witnessed a team that retreated in moments when it needed to show strong presence and the spirit that Al-Ittihad is known for throughout its history.
Moreover, the state of fan anger intensified with the feeling that mistakes were being repeated without any real solutions. Every match raised the same questions, and every failure increased the conviction among many Al-Ittihad supporters that the problem was deeper than just losing a match or bad luck on the field.
This season, Al-Ittihad was unconvincing both technically and administratively despite all the resources the club possesses. The fans believe that a team of Al-Ittihad's size, with its great history and the support it enjoys, cannot appear in such a lackluster manner or exit the competition so easily. This is why calls for change have increased; because continuing the situation as it is means continuing the same suffering in the upcoming seasons.
Many Al-Ittihad supporters today are convinced that Fahd Sindi's departure has become a necessity to reorganize the Al-Ittihad house anew. The fans no longer trust promises or statements; they want real decisions that restore the club's prestige, identity, and ability to compete; because Al-Ittihad does not live on memories, but on championships and achievements that its fans have become accustomed to over the years.
This season, in particular, revealed the extent of the gap between the ambitions of the fans and what is happening within the club. The Al-Ittihad stands, which have always been a source of strength for the team, turned into a space of anger and frustration due to the repetition of failures and the absence of real remedies. With every new setback, demands for the management's departure grew stronger.
In the end, Al-Ittihad remains greater than any name and greater than any management, and its fans, who stood by it in the toughest circumstances, see today that change is the only way to save the next season and restore the club to its rightful place among the elite. Therefore, Sindi's departure has become for many Al-Ittihad supporters not just a demand, but a necessary step to restore hope within the Al-Ittihad house.