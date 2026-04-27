What happened to Al-Ittihad this season cannot be considered just a fleeting setback or a loss of a championship that can be overcome with time; rather, it was a season filled with frustrations that heightened the anger of Al-Ittihad fans and brought the relationship between them and the management to an unprecedented level of tension. Therefore, the demand for Fahd Sindi's departure has become a clear public demand among a large segment of Al-Ittihad supporters who believe that what happened this season is unworthy of the club's history and the level of support and resources available within the club.

The Al-Ittihad fans entered the season with great hopes and high ambitions, especially after the promises that preceded the start of the competitions and the assurances that Al-Ittihad was moving towards a more stable phase and capable of competing. However, the reality was completely different; the team appeared inconsistent, losing many important matches and exiting tournaments that fans expected Al-Ittihad to be one of the main competitors for.

The problem was not only in the results but also in the way the team performed throughout the season. Al-Ittihad seemed to lack character and identity on the field, and confusion was evident in many technical and administrative decisions. The fans of the club were expecting a team that would fight until the end, but they witnessed a team that retreated in moments when it needed to show strong presence and the spirit that Al-Ittihad is known for throughout its history.

Moreover, the state of fan anger intensified with the feeling that mistakes were being repeated without any real solutions. Every match raised the same questions, and every failure increased the conviction among many Al-Ittihad supporters that the problem was deeper than just losing a match or bad luck on the field.

This season, Al-Ittihad was unconvincing both technically and administratively despite all the resources the club possesses. The fans believe that a team of Al-Ittihad's size, with its great history and the support it enjoys, cannot appear in such a lackluster manner or exit the competition so easily. This is why calls for change have increased; because continuing the situation as it is means continuing the same suffering in the upcoming seasons.

Many Al-Ittihad supporters today are convinced that Fahd Sindi's departure has become a necessity to reorganize the Al-Ittihad house anew. The fans no longer trust promises or statements; they want real decisions that restore the club's prestige, identity, and ability to compete; because Al-Ittihad does not live on memories, but on championships and achievements that its fans have become accustomed to over the years.

This season, in particular, revealed the extent of the gap between the ambitions of the fans and what is happening within the club. The Al-Ittihad stands, which have always been a source of strength for the team, turned into a space of anger and frustration due to the repetition of failures and the absence of real remedies. With every new setback, demands for the management's departure grew stronger.

In the end, Al-Ittihad remains greater than any name and greater than any management, and its fans, who stood by it in the toughest circumstances, see today that change is the only way to save the next season and restore the club to its rightful place among the elite. Therefore, Sindi's departure has become for many Al-Ittihad supporters not just a demand, but a necessary step to restore hope within the Al-Ittihad house.