ما حدث للاتحاد هذا الموسم لا يمكن اعتباره مجرد تعثر عابر أو خسارة بطولة يمكن تجاوزها مع الوقت، بل كان موسماً مليئاً بالإحباطات التي زادت من غضب الجماهير الاتحادية وأوصلت العلاقة بينها وبين الإدارة إلى مرحلة غير مسبوقة من الاحتقان. لذلك أصبح مطلب رحيل فهد سندي مطلباً جماهيرياً واضحاً لدى شريحة كبيرة من الاتحاديين الذين يرون أن ما حدث هذا الموسم لا يليق أبداً بتاريخ العميد ولا بحجم الدعم والإمكانات الموجودة داخل النادي.

الجماهير الاتحادية دخلت الموسم بآمال كبيرة وطموحات عالية، خاصة بعد الوعود التي سبقت انطلاق المنافسات والتأكيدات بأن الاتحاد يسير نحو مرحلة أكثر استقراراً وقدرة على المنافسة. لكن الواقع كان مختلفاً تماماً فالفريق ظهر بصورة متذبذبة وخسر العديد من المباريات المهمة وخرج من بطولات كانت الجماهير تنتظر أن يكون الاتحاد أحد أبرز المنافسين عليها.

المشكلة لم تكن فقط في النتائج بل في الطريقة التي ظهر بها الفريق طوال الموسم. الاتحاد بدا فاقداً للشخصية والهوية داخل الملعب، وظهر التخبّط واضحاً في كثير من القرارات الفنية والإدارية. جماهير العميد كانت تنتظر فريقاً يقاتل حتى النهاية، لكنها شاهدت فريقاً يتراجع في لحظات كان يحتاج فيها إلى الحضور القوي والروح المعروفة عن الاتحاد عبر تاريخه.

كما أن حالة الغضب الجماهيري تضاعفت مع شعور الجماهير بأن الأخطاء تتكرر دون وجود حلول حقيقية. كل مباراة كانت تعيد نفس الأسئلة، وكل إخفاق كان يزيد القناعة لدى كثير من الاتحاديين بأن المشكلة أعمق من مجرد خسارة مباراة أو سوء توفيق داخل الملعب.

الاتحاد هذا الموسم لم يكن مقنعاً لا فنياً ولا إدارياً رغم كل الإمكانات التي يمتلكها النادي. فالجماهير ترى أن فريقاً بحجم الاتحاد وبتاريخه الكبير وبالدعم الذي يحظى به لا يمكن أن يظهر بهذه الصورة الباهتة أو يخرج من المنافسة بهذه السهولة. ولهذا ارتفعت الأصوات المطالبة بالتغيير؛ لأن استمرار الوضع كما هو يعني استمرار المعاناة نفسها في المواسم المقبلة.

الكثير من الاتحاديين اليوم مقتنعون بأن رحيل فهد سندي أصبح ضرورة لإعادة ترتيب البيت الاتحادي من جديد. فالجماهير لم تعد تثق في الوعود أو البيانات، بل تريد قرارات حقيقية تعيد للنادي هيبته وشخصيته وقدرته على المنافسة؛ لأن الاتحاد لا يعيش على الذكريات، بل على البطولات والإنجازات التي اعتادت عليها جماهيره عبر السنين.

هذا الموسم تحديداً كشف حجم الفجوة بين طموحات الجماهير وما يحدث داخل النادي. المدرج الاتحادي الذي كان دائماً مصدر قوة للفريق تحوّل إلى مساحة غضب وإحباط بسبب تكرار الإخفاقات وغياب المعالجات الحقيقية. ومع كل تعثّر جديد كانت المطالبات برحيل الإدارة تزداد بشكل أكبر.

وفي النهاية يبقى الاتحاد أكبر من أي اسم وأكبر من أي إدارة، وجماهيره التي وقفت معه في أصعب الظروف ترى اليوم أن التغيير هو الطريق الوحيد لإنقاذ الموسم المقبل وإعادة العميد إلى مكانه الطبيعي بين الكبار. لهذا أصبح خروج سندي بالنسبة لكثير من الاتحاديين ليس مجرد مطلب، بل خطوة ضرورية لإعادة الأمل داخل البيت الاتحادي.