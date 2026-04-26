الرياضة تظل علاقة حب مجانية بين الجماهير والأندية الرياضية لأسباب متعددة تدخل فيها؛ ومن أهمها حرية العشق والاختيار في حب هذا النادي أو ذاك، تستمر تلك العلاقة بين الفرد وناديه كلما تقدم به العمر، وتصبح جزءاً من ذاته، والبعض يورثها لأبنائه وبناته، وتتكون البيوت والعوائل العاشقة للأندية وخاصة فرقها في كرة القدم، وهذه الحالة منتشرة في كل المجتمعات المعاصرة، فبداية العلاقة مع النادي الذي تشجعه وتحبه وتحزن لخسارته وتفرح لإنجازاته، بدأت في مباراة حضرتها مع قريب لك، وانطلقت العلاقة المريحة منذ تلك اللحظة التي نظل نتذكرها في حياتنا.

الأندية الرياضية استمرت لعقود طويلة لم يتغير شكلها وهيكلتها، وهذا لا يضيرها ويطمس تاريخها وإنجازاتها ورجالاتها، ويشهد على ذلك الصراعات والمناكفات على التاريخ الرياضي لأنديتنا، ومن الأكثر بطولات أو القِدم في التأسيس أو الأكثر إنجاباً للنجوم في اللعبة الرياضية والمنتخبات الرياضية.

رؤية المملكة وقائدها سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظه الله- أعطى للرياضة في برامج ومخرجات الرؤية نصيباً كبيراً في أوجه عدة ليس في كرة القدم فقط، بل بالعديد من الألعاب الرياضية المختلفة، وجذب وإقامة المسابقات المختلفة في بلادنا في نشاط لم تشهده الحركة الرياضية من قبل، وما زال هذا المشروع مستمراً، المملكة تحتضن المسابقات الرياضية العالمية كالفورمولا في العديد من نسخها وفي مناطق ومدن مختلفة من بلادنا، وبطولات التنس والغولف والسنوكر والمسابقات الماراثونية ونهائيات السوبر للدوريات العالمية في مدننا، طبعاً الدعم والاستقطاب الذي قام به صندوق الاستثمارات العامة واستحواذه على بعض الأندية الكبار، وجلب الفكر والحوكمة الإدارية فيها وجعل الدوري السعودي لكرة القدم بين الأكثر مشاهدة بين الدوريات العالمية، هذه الرؤية في مجالها الرياضي بدأنا نقطف نتائجها في عملية التحول الاقتصادي في أنديتنا الكبيرة خاصة، والبداية كانت هذا الأسبوع باستحواذ شركة المملكة القابضة وسمو الأمير الوليد بن طلال على 70% من نادي الهلال، وهذا تحول رئيس في شكل ومفهوم الرياضة لدينا، فلقد أصبحت كيانات اقتصادية قوية بعيداً عن التقلبات المزاجية ممن كانوا يقومون عليها في السابق، فلهم الشكر والتقدير لأدوارهم التاريخية في دعم أنديتهم في الماضي، ولكن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب العمل المؤسساتي الاقتصادي الداعم للاقتصاد الوطني في مداخيله وتنوعه، أندية الصندوق الكبيرة النصر والاتحاد والأهلي سوف تتبع هذا الوضع في عمليات الاستحواذ والتخصيص، وقد نجدها مع الهلال تتداول أسهمها في سوق المال السعودي ولها منتجاتها ورعايتها القوية ولا تعتمد على الأفراد في تسيير أمورها، فهذه كيانات جماهيرية يملكها محبوها عن طريق مجالس إدارات متغيرة وحوكمة تدير أمورها المختلفة.

البعض يبدي فرحه بأن الصندوق أو وزارة الرياضة ما زالت لها حصة في تخصيص الأندية الرياضية، وأعتقد أنها مسألة وقت ونجد شركات عملاقة تتملك هذه الأندية بنسب كاملة، كذلك أعتقد أن بقاء نسب بسيطة للصندوق فيها لأسباب عديدة؛ منها التأكد من الحوكمة الإدارية التي عمل عليها الصندوق فترة استحواذها عليها، ورغبة منه في المراهنة على الجدوى الاقتصادية في هذه الأندية كأي شركة وفي أي مجال يدخل في ملكيتها الصندوق لاعتبارات ربحية بعيداً عن العواطف والرغبات.