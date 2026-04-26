Sports remain a free love affair between fans and sports clubs for various reasons; one of the most important is the freedom of passion and choice in loving this club or that one. This relationship continues between the individual and their club as they age, becoming a part of their identity, and some pass it on to their children. Homes and families of club enthusiasts, especially for their football teams, are formed, and this phenomenon is widespread in all contemporary societies. The relationship with the club you support and love, feeling sad for its losses and happy for its achievements, began at a match you attended with a relative, and the comfortable relationship started from that moment, which we continue to remember in our lives.

Sports clubs have persisted for decades without changing their shape and structure, and this does not harm them or obscure their history, achievements, and notable figures. This is evidenced by the disputes and rivalries over the sports history of our clubs, whether regarding the most championships, the oldest in establishment, or the most prolific in producing stars in the sport and national teams.

The vision of the Kingdom and its leader, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect him - has given sports a significant share in various aspects of the vision's programs and outputs, not only in football but also in many different sports. It has attracted and hosted various competitions in our country in an activity that the sports movement has not witnessed before, and this project is still ongoing. The Kingdom hosts global sports competitions like Formula One in many of its editions and in different regions and cities across the country, as well as tennis, golf, snooker tournaments, marathon competitions, and the finals of the super leagues in our cities. Of course, the support and attraction provided by the Public Investment Fund and its acquisition of some major clubs, bringing in ideas and administrative governance, have made the Saudi football league one of the most-watched leagues globally. This vision in the sports sector has started to yield results in the economic transformation of our major clubs, especially, and the beginning was this week with Kingdom Holding Company and His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed bin Talal acquiring 70% of Al Hilal Club. This is a major shift in the form and concept of sports in our country, as strong economic entities have emerged, free from the mood swings of those who previously managed them. They deserve thanks and appreciation for their historical roles in supporting their clubs in the past, but the current phase requires institutional economic work that supports the national economy in its revenues and diversification. The major clubs of the fund, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, will follow this trend in acquisition and privatization, and we may find them, along with Al Hilal, trading their shares in the Saudi stock market with their products and strong sponsorships, not relying on individuals to manage their affairs. These are public entities owned by their fans through changing boards of directors and governance that manage their various affairs.

Some express their joy that the fund or the Ministry of Sports still has a stake in the privatization of sports clubs, and I believe it is only a matter of time before we see giant companies fully owning these clubs. I also believe that the retention of small stakes by the fund for various reasons includes ensuring the administrative governance that the fund has worked on during its acquisition period, and its desire to bet on the economic viability of these clubs like any company in any field owned by the fund for profit considerations, away from emotions and desires.