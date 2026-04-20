في خضم المشهد الضبابي المتأزم في المنطقة، يبدو أن هناك بصيصَ أملٍ في خروج بلد صغير بمساحته وكبير بجماله من أزمة مزمنة جثمت عليه منذ قرابة ستة عقود، عصفت بأمنه واستقراره واقتصاده، وشرّدت كثيراً من أبنائه، وحوّلت بلداته وقراه ومدنه إلى هياكل شاحبة بعد أن كانت تنبض ببهجة الحياة الجميلة.

لبنان أو سويسرا الشرق، كما كان يطلق عليه، تم الزجّ به في نفق الأزمات بعد هزيمة 1967 عندما فُرض عليه أن يكون ساحة المقاومة الفلسطينية، وهي المقاومة التي أشعلت فتيل الحرب الأهلية الطاحنة التي مهّدت لبسط نظام الأسد هيمنته على لبنان، وسوغت اجتياحات اسرائيلية متكررة وصلت إلى قلب بيروت، ثم بدأت الوصاية الإيرانية بإنشاء حزب الله الذي تسبّب في دمار مستمر لكل ما في لبنان، واختطاف قراره السياسي الوطني، وعزله عن محيطه العربي، وأصبحت الضاحية الجنوبية هي البديل لقصر بعبدا.

كانت المملكة مع لبنان قلباً وقالباً منذ بداية أزمته، وكان اتفاق الطائف الشهير مخرجاً تأريخياً لترتيب البيت السياسي اللبناني، وبفضله استعاد لبنان بعض عافيته لبضع سنوات، لكنها لم تستمر بعد عودة مكونات الطيف السياسي إلى التخندق وراء المصالح والولاءات الخاصة على حساب لبنان والتعايش السلمي، ثم أصبح حزب الله سيد الساحة السياسية، والسلطة الأمنية والعسكرية المهيمنة، وذهب لبنان بعيداً في انضوائه -قسراً- للمحور الإيراني، وأصبح ورقة في المفاوضات والمقايضات والمناورات السياسية الإيرانية، وإحدى الساحات التي يفاخر الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه يسيطر عليها.

الآن، إن كان ثمّة شيء إيجابي خلال الوضع القائم فإنه عودة الدولة اللبنانية وحدها لتقرير مستقبل لبنان بالطريقة التي تراها تحقق مصلحته، وأن يكون الجيش اللبناني هو حامل السلاح الوحيد الذي يدافع عن لبنان، وليس حزب الله الذي تسبّب سلاحه بقتل اللبنانيين انتقاماً من حماقاته. آن للبنان أن يخرج من المسار الطويل المتعب الذي استمر أكثر من نصف قرن، وآن له أن يعود عصفوراً جميلاً يُغرّد في حديقته العربية.