In the midst of the foggy and tense scene in the region, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for a small country in size but large in beauty to emerge from a chronic crisis that has burdened it for nearly six decades, disrupting its security, stability, and economy, displacing many of its citizens, and turning its towns, villages, and cities into pale shells after they once thrived with the joy of beautiful life.

Lebanon, or the Switzerland of the East, as it was called, was thrust into a tunnel of crises after the defeat of 1967 when it was imposed to be a battleground for Palestinian resistance, a resistance that ignited the flames of a devastating civil war that paved the way for the Assad regime to establish its dominance over Lebanon, justifying repeated Israeli invasions that reached the heart of Beirut. Then, Iranian tutelage began with the establishment of Hezbollah, which caused ongoing destruction to everything in Lebanon, hijacked its national political decision, and isolated it from its Arab surroundings, with the southern suburb becoming an alternative to the Baabda Palace.

The Kingdom has been with Lebanon heart and soul since the beginning of its crisis, and the famous Taif Agreement was a historical exit to organize the Lebanese political house. Thanks to it, Lebanon regained some of its vitality for a few years, but this did not last after the political spectrum components returned to entrenching themselves behind private interests and loyalties at the expense of Lebanon and peaceful coexistence. Hezbollah then became the master of the political arena, the dominant security and military authority, and Lebanon drifted far into its forced alignment with the Iranian axis, becoming a card in Iranian negotiations, exchanges, and political maneuvers, and one of the arenas that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard boasts of controlling.

Now, if there is anything positive in the current situation, it is the return of the Lebanese state alone to determine Lebanon's future in the way it sees fit for its interests, and for the Lebanese army to be the only bearer of arms defending Lebanon, not Hezbollah, whose weapons have caused the deaths of Lebanese in revenge for its follies. It is time for Lebanon to emerge from the long, exhausting path that has lasted more than half a century, and it is time for it to return as a beautiful bird singing in its Arab garden.