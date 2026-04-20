تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في خضم المشهد الضبابي المتأزم في المنطقة، يبدو أن هناك بصيصَ أملٍ في خروج بلد صغير بمساحته وكبير بجماله من أزمة مزمنة جثمت عليه منذ قرابة ستة عقود، عصفت بأمنه واستقراره واقتصاده، وشرّدت كثيراً من أبنائه، وحوّلت بلداته وقراه ومدنه إلى هياكل شاحبة بعد أن كانت تنبض ببهجة الحياة الجميلة.
لبنان أو سويسرا الشرق، كما كان يطلق عليه، تم الزجّ به في نفق الأزمات بعد هزيمة 1967 عندما فُرض عليه أن يكون ساحة المقاومة الفلسطينية، وهي المقاومة التي أشعلت فتيل الحرب الأهلية الطاحنة التي مهّدت لبسط نظام الأسد هيمنته على لبنان، وسوغت اجتياحات اسرائيلية متكررة وصلت إلى قلب بيروت، ثم بدأت الوصاية الإيرانية بإنشاء حزب الله الذي تسبّب في دمار مستمر لكل ما في لبنان، واختطاف قراره السياسي الوطني، وعزله عن محيطه العربي، وأصبحت الضاحية الجنوبية هي البديل لقصر بعبدا.
كانت المملكة مع لبنان قلباً وقالباً منذ بداية أزمته، وكان اتفاق الطائف الشهير مخرجاً تأريخياً لترتيب البيت السياسي اللبناني، وبفضله استعاد لبنان بعض عافيته لبضع سنوات، لكنها لم تستمر بعد عودة مكونات الطيف السياسي إلى التخندق وراء المصالح والولاءات الخاصة على حساب لبنان والتعايش السلمي، ثم أصبح حزب الله سيد الساحة السياسية، والسلطة الأمنية والعسكرية المهيمنة، وذهب لبنان بعيداً في انضوائه -قسراً- للمحور الإيراني، وأصبح ورقة في المفاوضات والمقايضات والمناورات السياسية الإيرانية، وإحدى الساحات التي يفاخر الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه يسيطر عليها.
الآن، إن كان ثمّة شيء إيجابي خلال الوضع القائم فإنه عودة الدولة اللبنانية وحدها لتقرير مستقبل لبنان بالطريقة التي تراها تحقق مصلحته، وأن يكون الجيش اللبناني هو حامل السلاح الوحيد الذي يدافع عن لبنان، وليس حزب الله الذي تسبّب سلاحه بقتل اللبنانيين انتقاماً من حماقاته. آن للبنان أن يخرج من المسار الطويل المتعب الذي استمر أكثر من نصف قرن، وآن له أن يعود عصفوراً جميلاً يُغرّد في حديقته العربية.
In the midst of the foggy and tense scene in the region, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for a small country in size but large in beauty to emerge from a chronic crisis that has burdened it for nearly six decades, disrupting its security, stability, and economy, displacing many of its citizens, and turning its towns, villages, and cities into pale shells after they once thrived with the joy of beautiful life.
Lebanon, or the Switzerland of the East, as it was called, was thrust into a tunnel of crises after the defeat of 1967 when it was imposed to be a battleground for Palestinian resistance, a resistance that ignited the flames of a devastating civil war that paved the way for the Assad regime to establish its dominance over Lebanon, justifying repeated Israeli invasions that reached the heart of Beirut. Then, Iranian tutelage began with the establishment of Hezbollah, which caused ongoing destruction to everything in Lebanon, hijacked its national political decision, and isolated it from its Arab surroundings, with the southern suburb becoming an alternative to the Baabda Palace.
The Kingdom has been with Lebanon heart and soul since the beginning of its crisis, and the famous Taif Agreement was a historical exit to organize the Lebanese political house. Thanks to it, Lebanon regained some of its vitality for a few years, but this did not last after the political spectrum components returned to entrenching themselves behind private interests and loyalties at the expense of Lebanon and peaceful coexistence. Hezbollah then became the master of the political arena, the dominant security and military authority, and Lebanon drifted far into its forced alignment with the Iranian axis, becoming a card in Iranian negotiations, exchanges, and political maneuvers, and one of the arenas that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard boasts of controlling.
Now, if there is anything positive in the current situation, it is the return of the Lebanese state alone to determine Lebanon's future in the way it sees fit for its interests, and for the Lebanese army to be the only bearer of arms defending Lebanon, not Hezbollah, whose weapons have caused the deaths of Lebanese in revenge for its follies. It is time for Lebanon to emerge from the long, exhausting path that has lasted more than half a century, and it is time for it to return as a beautiful bird singing in its Arab garden.