Under the chairmanship of Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Board of Directors of the Public Investment Fund has approved the Fund's strategy for 2026 - 2030, which is a continuation of its long-term direction. The Fund will focus on building highly competitive local economic systems, supporting integration between sectors, maximizing the value of strategic assets, ensuring sustainable returns, continuing the economic transformation journey in the Kingdom, and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.



The 2026 - 2030 strategy represents a natural progression from a phase of growth and expansion to a new phase of achieving sustainable value, maximizing impact, and enhancing investment efficiency, applying the highest standards of governance, transparency, and institutional excellence, in addition to strengthening the role of the private sector as an active partner in sustainable development.



3 Investment Portfolios



The Fund's investments under the 2026 - 2030 strategy are distributed across three investment portfolios. The first is the "Vision Portfolio," which aims to enhance integration among priority strategic sectors, maximize value for the Fund's companies, continue driving local economic growth, and contribute to achieving national targets and priorities. This will be accomplished by developing six integrated economic systems that enhance the competitiveness of its investments and open the door to broader opportunities and partnerships with the local private sector as an investor, partner, and supplier, making it an active partner in sustainable development, in addition to attracting international partners and investors.



The economic systems include "Tourism, Travel, and Entertainment," "Urban Development and City Planning," "Advanced Industries and Innovation," "Industry and Logistics Services," "Infrastructure for Clean and Renewable Energy and Water," and "NEOM."



Asset Management and Maximization



The second portfolio, the "Strategic Investments Portfolio," will focus on managing and maximizing returns from strategic assets, increasing the economic impact of the Fund's companies, and supporting their efforts to attract local and international investments, transforming them into leading global companies.



Through this portfolio, the Fund will continue to invest in strategic areas for the long term, taking into account economic changes and keeping pace with global transformations.



The third portfolio, the "Financial Investments Portfolio," will focus on achieving sustainable financial returns to enhance the Fund's financial position and its role in continuing to develop national wealth for future generations. It will also focus on the Fund's direct and indirect investments in global markets, aiming to maximize returns, continue enhancing the diversity and flexibility of the Fund's portfolio, and pursue building strategic partnerships that allow for attracting more investments and global opportunities.



Achieving the Goals of "Vision 2030"



On this occasion, the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasser Al-Rumayyan, stated: "The strategy of the Public Investment Fund continues to achieve accomplishments with growth both locally and internationally. In less than a decade, the Fund has launched unprecedented projects represented in major projects and real estate, as well as quality investments in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, electronic games, and renewable energy. The Fund has managed to multiply its assets under management sixfold and attract international companies and investors to the local market to participate in the economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom. The Fund will continue in the coming phase to contribute to achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 through competitive local economic systems and investing in national companies to become leading global companies, in addition to establishing international economic partnerships, building on the progress and tangible achievements made by the Fund's strategy for 2021 - 2025."



Enhancing Investment Efficiency



He added: "The 2026 - 2030 strategy represents a natural progression in the Fund's growth journey, providing our partners with new investment opportunities with the Fund in high-value assets and integrated economic systems. Over the next five years, the Fund will continue to elevate its achievements and enhance its leadership at the international level to ensure success for the Fund and the Kingdom."



The Public Investment Fund will continue in the coming phase to invest flexibly both locally and internationally, taking advantage of opportunities that enhance local economic growth and influence the rapidly changing global economy. It will focus on maximizing value and financial returns, enhancing investment efficiency, maintaining the application of best practices, adopting innovation, and harnessing data and artificial intelligence to ensure continuous improvement and achieve institutional excellence.



The strategy will set the Fund's course for decades to come, solidifying its position as an investor both locally and internationally, owning an influential and diverse portfolio, and contributing to maintaining the Kingdom's economic prosperity in the long term. It will maintain the unique character of its vision and mission by focusing on leading the economic transformation in the Kingdom and achieving sustainable financial returns.



Building on Achievements



The Fund's strategy for the next five years will continue to build on the achievements it has made in its previous strategies, including: achieving an increase in assets under management from 500 billion riyals in 2015 to over 3.4 trillion riyals by 2025, consistently achieving a total return for shareholders exceeding 7% annually since 2017, investing approximately 750 billion riyals locally in new projects from 2021 to 2025, contributing cumulatively 910 billion riyals to the real non-oil GDP of the Kingdom from 2021 to 2024, reaching a contribution of about 10% of the total non-oil GDP of the Kingdom by 2024, spending approximately 590 billion riyals on local content from 2021 to 2024, and expanding its global presence by opening several offices for subsidiary companies around the world in Asia, Europe, and America, aiming to deepen the Fund's engagement in priority international markets and invest in sectors, industries, and companies that will shape the economies of the future. The Fund has also received high credit ratings from the three major rating agencies, among a limited elite of sovereign funds with similar ratings, as the global credit rating agency "Moody's" raised the Fund's rating to (Aa3) with a stable outlook, while "Fitch Ratings" granted the Public Investment Fund a long-term issuer rating of (A+), with a stable outlook.