What is happening now with the severe siege imposed on Iran by American forces, accompanied by escalating tensions that have reached their peak in the region and whose repercussions have spread to all corners of the world, is an important scene in history worthy of contemplation and reflection on its underlying causes and the circumstances that have led to this dangerous turning point, which could result in catastrophic outcomes if an exit is not found. This exit seems difficult to achieve after the collapse of the round of negotiations between America and Iran, unless a surprise occurs that deviates from the current trajectory of events.

Iran could have avoided everything it has gone through and is still going through, and what might be worse sooner or later if it continues its obstinacy. A country rich in natural resources, with a strategic location, a rich historical and cultural heritage, and a productive people—these are components that could make Iran one of the best countries in the world and allow its people to enjoy a distinguished quality of life if it had a wise governing system. However, it has suffered for nearly half a century since the Revolutionary Guard took over Iran with an ideological and political doctrine that has nothing to do with the era we live in, its requirements, and its conditions, nor with international law and the norms of relations between states. The internal situation was neglected while focusing on stirring up problems abroad according to the concept of exporting revolution as stipulated in the constitution. We do not know what gives a regime the right to intervene in the affairs of other sovereign countries and their governing systems accepted by their peoples. Thus, simply, the Iranian regime insists on adhering to this principle without retreat, which has caused deep problems for other neighboring countries and beyond through the militias and cells it has recruited, supported, and nurtured, leading to a loss of trust from the international community. How can such a regime be allowed to possess nuclear weapons? There are other countries that have possessed this weapon, but because their behavior is trustworthy and they engage with the world as responsible states, they have not faced the outright rejection that Iran has encountered regarding its possession of this weapon. Nevertheless, it still insists on acquiring it despite everything it has faced.

Now it is devastated and economically besieged, yet it continues to procrastinate in utilizing the brief ceasefire to abandon its nuclear program, despite the clear American stance that war against it could resume to finish what remains of it. Its losses are immense on all fronts, and the world is against its behavior. This regime has caused countless crises, and it does not seem that the region will calm down as long as it persists in its harmful theories and ideas.

Some regimes are a burden on their own people and others, and here lies the responsibility of the international community to regulate them in any way possible.