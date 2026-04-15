ما يحدث الآن من حصار شديد مفروض على إيران من قبل القوات الأمريكية، وما يصاحبه من توتر بلغ ذروته في المنطقة ووصلت ارتداداته إلى كل أنحاء العالم، هو مشهد مهم في التأريخ جدير بالتأمل والتفكير في أسبابه الأساسية، والحيثيات التي جعلت التأزم يصل إلى هذا المنعطف الخطير الذي قد يؤدي إلى نتائج كارثية إذا لم يتوفر مخرج منه، وهو مخرج تبدو صعوبته واضحة بعد انهيار جولة المفاوضات بين أمريكا وإيران، إلّا إذا حدثت مفاجأة مغايرة للسياق الذي تمضي فيه الأمور إلى الآن.

كان بإمكان إيران تفادي كل ما مرت وتمر به إلى الآن، وما قد يكون أسوأ عاجلاً أو آجلاً إذا استمرت في مكابرتها. بلد زاخر بموارد طبيعية ثرية وموقع استراتيجي، وإرث تأريخي وثقافي عريق وشعب منتج، وهي مقوّمات كفيلة بأن تجعل إيران واحدة من أفضل دول العالم، وتجعل شعبها يعيش جودة حياة متميّزة لو كان فيها نظام حكم رشيد، لكنها عانت قرابة نصف قرن منذ أن جثم الحرس الثوري على إيران بعقيدة فكرية وسياسية لا علاقة لها بالعصر الذي نعيش فيه ومتطلباته واشتراطاته، ولا بالقانون الدولي وضوابط العلاقات بين الدول. إذ أهمل الداخل وتفرغ لإثارة المشاكل في الخارج بحسب مفهوم تصدير الثورة المنصوص عليه في الدستور. ولا نعرف ما الذي يمنح نظاماً حق التدخل في شؤون دول أخرى لها سيادتها وأنظمة حكمها التي ارتضتها شعوبها. هكذا وبكل بساطة يصر النظام الإيراني على التمسك بهذا المبدأ دون تراجع، وهو ما تسبّب في مشاكل عميقة لدول أخرى في الجوار وأبعد منه عن طريق المليشيات والخلايا التي جنّدها ودعمها ورعاها، ليفقد ثقة المجتمع الدولي، فكيف يكون مسموحاً لنظام كهذا أن يمتلك سلاحاً نووياً؟ هناك دول أخرى امتلكت هذا السلاح، لكن لأن سلوكها موثوق به، وتتعامل مع العالم كدول مسؤولة لم تتعرّض لما تعرّضت له إيران من رفض قاطع لامتلاكها هذا السلاح، ومع ذلك ما زالت تصر على امتلاكه رغم كل ما واجهته.

الآن هي مدمرة ومحاصرة اقتصادياً، وما زالت تماطل في استثمار الهدنة القصيرة للتخلي عن برنامجها النووي رغم وضوح الموقف الأمريكي بأن الحرب عليها يمكن أن تعود كي تُجهز على ما تبقى فيها. خسائرها فادحة على كل الأصعدة والعالم ضد سلوكها. لقد تسبّب هذا النظام في أزمات لا حصر لها، ولا يبدو أن المنطقة ستهدأ باستمراره مع تمسكه بنظرياته وأفكاره الضارة.

بعض الأنظمة وبالٌ على شعوبها وغير شعوبها، وهنا تكون مسؤولية المجتمع الدولي في ضبطها بأي طريقة.