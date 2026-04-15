تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ما يحدث الآن من حصار شديد مفروض على إيران من قبل القوات الأمريكية، وما يصاحبه من توتر بلغ ذروته في المنطقة ووصلت ارتداداته إلى كل أنحاء العالم، هو مشهد مهم في التأريخ جدير بالتأمل والتفكير في أسبابه الأساسية، والحيثيات التي جعلت التأزم يصل إلى هذا المنعطف الخطير الذي قد يؤدي إلى نتائج كارثية إذا لم يتوفر مخرج منه، وهو مخرج تبدو صعوبته واضحة بعد انهيار جولة المفاوضات بين أمريكا وإيران، إلّا إذا حدثت مفاجأة مغايرة للسياق الذي تمضي فيه الأمور إلى الآن.
كان بإمكان إيران تفادي كل ما مرت وتمر به إلى الآن، وما قد يكون أسوأ عاجلاً أو آجلاً إذا استمرت في مكابرتها. بلد زاخر بموارد طبيعية ثرية وموقع استراتيجي، وإرث تأريخي وثقافي عريق وشعب منتج، وهي مقوّمات كفيلة بأن تجعل إيران واحدة من أفضل دول العالم، وتجعل شعبها يعيش جودة حياة متميّزة لو كان فيها نظام حكم رشيد، لكنها عانت قرابة نصف قرن منذ أن جثم الحرس الثوري على إيران بعقيدة فكرية وسياسية لا علاقة لها بالعصر الذي نعيش فيه ومتطلباته واشتراطاته، ولا بالقانون الدولي وضوابط العلاقات بين الدول. إذ أهمل الداخل وتفرغ لإثارة المشاكل في الخارج بحسب مفهوم تصدير الثورة المنصوص عليه في الدستور. ولا نعرف ما الذي يمنح نظاماً حق التدخل في شؤون دول أخرى لها سيادتها وأنظمة حكمها التي ارتضتها شعوبها. هكذا وبكل بساطة يصر النظام الإيراني على التمسك بهذا المبدأ دون تراجع، وهو ما تسبّب في مشاكل عميقة لدول أخرى في الجوار وأبعد منه عن طريق المليشيات والخلايا التي جنّدها ودعمها ورعاها، ليفقد ثقة المجتمع الدولي، فكيف يكون مسموحاً لنظام كهذا أن يمتلك سلاحاً نووياً؟ هناك دول أخرى امتلكت هذا السلاح، لكن لأن سلوكها موثوق به، وتتعامل مع العالم كدول مسؤولة لم تتعرّض لما تعرّضت له إيران من رفض قاطع لامتلاكها هذا السلاح، ومع ذلك ما زالت تصر على امتلاكه رغم كل ما واجهته.
الآن هي مدمرة ومحاصرة اقتصادياً، وما زالت تماطل في استثمار الهدنة القصيرة للتخلي عن برنامجها النووي رغم وضوح الموقف الأمريكي بأن الحرب عليها يمكن أن تعود كي تُجهز على ما تبقى فيها. خسائرها فادحة على كل الأصعدة والعالم ضد سلوكها. لقد تسبّب هذا النظام في أزمات لا حصر لها، ولا يبدو أن المنطقة ستهدأ باستمراره مع تمسكه بنظرياته وأفكاره الضارة.
بعض الأنظمة وبالٌ على شعوبها وغير شعوبها، وهنا تكون مسؤولية المجتمع الدولي في ضبطها بأي طريقة.
What is happening now with the severe siege imposed on Iran by American forces, accompanied by escalating tensions that have reached their peak in the region and whose repercussions have spread to all corners of the world, is an important scene in history worthy of contemplation and reflection on its underlying causes and the circumstances that have led to this dangerous turning point, which could result in catastrophic outcomes if an exit is not found. This exit seems difficult to achieve after the collapse of the round of negotiations between America and Iran, unless a surprise occurs that deviates from the current trajectory of events.
Iran could have avoided everything it has gone through and is still going through, and what might be worse sooner or later if it continues its obstinacy. A country rich in natural resources, with a strategic location, a rich historical and cultural heritage, and a productive people—these are components that could make Iran one of the best countries in the world and allow its people to enjoy a distinguished quality of life if it had a wise governing system. However, it has suffered for nearly half a century since the Revolutionary Guard took over Iran with an ideological and political doctrine that has nothing to do with the era we live in, its requirements, and its conditions, nor with international law and the norms of relations between states. The internal situation was neglected while focusing on stirring up problems abroad according to the concept of exporting revolution as stipulated in the constitution. We do not know what gives a regime the right to intervene in the affairs of other sovereign countries and their governing systems accepted by their peoples. Thus, simply, the Iranian regime insists on adhering to this principle without retreat, which has caused deep problems for other neighboring countries and beyond through the militias and cells it has recruited, supported, and nurtured, leading to a loss of trust from the international community. How can such a regime be allowed to possess nuclear weapons? There are other countries that have possessed this weapon, but because their behavior is trustworthy and they engage with the world as responsible states, they have not faced the outright rejection that Iran has encountered regarding its possession of this weapon. Nevertheless, it still insists on acquiring it despite everything it has faced.
Now it is devastated and economically besieged, yet it continues to procrastinate in utilizing the brief ceasefire to abandon its nuclear program, despite the clear American stance that war against it could resume to finish what remains of it. Its losses are immense on all fronts, and the world is against its behavior. This regime has caused countless crises, and it does not seem that the region will calm down as long as it persists in its harmful theories and ideas.
Some regimes are a burden on their own people and others, and here lies the responsibility of the international community to regulate them in any way possible.