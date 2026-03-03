في حياتنا كثير من الخطوط وكثير من الألوان وكثير من المحطات، تعلمنا منها وما زلنا نتعلم، لكن عندما يكون الخلاف أو الاختلاف مرتبطاً بالثوابت والقيم، فعلينا أن نفرز، وألا نتوقف عند خط أو لون، تحت أي ذريعة، ولهذا لا يوجد أمامي وأنا أرى الجحود ونكران الجميل من بعض من كانوا بيننا إخوة وزملاء وأصدقاء، إلا أن أتخذ موقفاً منهم فيه من العتب ما يعزّز قيمنا ووفاءنا، ولا يخلو هذا العتب من التأكيد على أن الصدمة هذه المرة أكبر من أن نضعها في مقارنة مع «من يربح المليون»، لكنها تشبهها في الشكل والمضمون!

أتحدث هنا عن عِشرة هانت، وجميل تم نكرانه تحت مبرراتٍ التبني فيها إدانة وليس حجة!

هل يعقل أننا على مدار هذه السنوات كنا مخدوعين؟ وهل كل تلك المشاعر زائفة؟ وهل كل تلك العبارات الجميلة كان يختفي خلفها سواد أحلك من سواد ليل ماطر؟

يقال: إن أسوأ ما في العلاقات الإنسانية الاستغلال، ثم الاستغفال، ثم الاستغناء، ثم نكران الجميل.

ولا أود آخذكم إلى حفلة حزن على المبادئ التي سقطت والوفاء الذي مات، فتلك من ناكر الجميل وله، ولن أزيد!

رسالة:

للساقطه لاقط «وللطايله ذيب»

وللدرب قصّاصه وللسيف سلّه

وللهرج ناس وللفعايل معازيب

‏واللي يبي درب المراجل يدّله

ومضة:

لا ترتجي.. من خاين العهد قيمة

‏ولا تنتظر.. من ناكر الطيب معروف