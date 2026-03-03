In our lives, there are many lines, many colors, and many stations from which we have learned and continue to learn. However, when the disagreement or difference is related to constants and values, we must sort things out and not stop at a line or color under any pretext. Therefore, I have no choice but to take a stance against those who show ingratitude and denial of the good from some who were once our brothers, colleagues, and friends. This stance carries a sense of reproach that reinforces our values and loyalty, and this reproach is not without emphasizing that this shock is greater than to be compared with "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," but it resembles it in form and content!

I am talking here about a bond that has been taken lightly, and a kindness that has been denied under justifications that are condemnations rather than excuses!

Is it conceivable that we have been deceived all these years? Were all those feelings false? Were all those beautiful phrases hiding behind them a darkness darker than a rainy night?

It is said that the worst thing in human relationships is exploitation, followed by deception, then abandonment, and finally ingratitude.

I do not wish to take you to a mourning party for the principles that have fallen and the loyalty that has died, for that is the work of the ingrate, and I will not elaborate!

Message:

For the fallen, a catcher "and for the bold, a wolf"

And for the path, a storyteller, and for the sword, a sheath

And for the talk, there are people, and for the actions, there are hosts

And whoever wants the path of manhood, let him be guided

Flash:

Do not expect... from a traitor of the covenant any value

And do not wait... from an ingrate for any kindness