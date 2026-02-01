- بعيداً عن العاطفة، وليس دفاعاً عن إدارة أحد، فصدقاً لا تربطني بالإدارة الحالية أي علاقة شخصية، ولكن علينا أن نُحكّم العقل والمنطق، لقد تسلمت الإدارة الحالية تركة ثقيلة خلّفها من سبقوهم، وهم من يتحملون حقيقة الوضع المتأزم الذي وصل إليه نادي «أُحُد»؛ من هبوط فريق القدم من الدرجة الثانية إلى الثالثة، وهبوط «سلة أحد» العريقة إلى الدرجة الأولى، فعلاً نتائج محبطة ومبكية في نفس الوقت.

- كنت أتمنى من الإدارة السابقة، أن تملك الشجاعة لإصدار بيان صحفي يوضح كيف تراكمت هذه الديون التي تجاوزت 70 مليون ريال، وأكثر من 23 قضية مرفوعة ضد النادي! هذه كوارث إدارية بكل المقاييس، ناهيك عن تفريغ النادي من نجومه بالبيع أو الانتقال. هل يعقل أن ترحل تلك الإدارة دون حساب بعد كل هذه الإخفاقات التي لا يقبلها عقل؟

- في المقابل، نجحت الإدارة الحالية في إيقاف عقوبة خصم 18 نقطة كانت وشيكة بسبب تلك القضايا، بذلت جهداً جباراً لتسليم النادي للإدارة القادمة بلا عقوبات أو عوائق قانونية، وتنظيم الأمور الإدارية وتقليص المصروفات حسب الإمكانيات المتاحة، وأحدثت قفزة نوعية وحققت نتائج إيجابية أمام فرق كـ«الأنصار» و«العلا»، مما يبشر ببناء قاعدة للمستقبل.

- قد لا تملك الإدارة الحالية الخبرة الكافية، لكن الوضع كان «الشق أكبر من الرقعة»؛ لذا ركزوا جهودهم على إطفاء الحرائق القانونية والمالية التي كانت تشل حركة النادي. ورغم أنه قد لا يكتب لهم الاستمرار، إلا أنه في ظل تلك الظروف: «ليس في الإمكان أبدع مما كان»، لا نتسرع في إطلاق الأحكام، فالوضع كان يفوق التوقعات. تفاءلوا.. فالقادم أجمل بإذن الله.

- وأنا بعيد عن الوطن في هذه الفترة، أدركت حقائق أشارككم إياها:

• نحتاج للسفر أحياناً لنختلي بأنفسنا ونعيد ترتيب حساباتنا.

• الوطن هو الحياة التي قد تغيب عنه جسداً، لكنه لا يغيب عنك وجداناً، يظل السند الذي لا يخذلك أبداً.

• القرب من الأسرة ليس رفاهية، بل حاجة روحية؛ فوجودنا بجانبهم يملأ فجوات الحنين التي لا تعالجها شاشات الهواتف.

• قد نتعايش مع الآخرين، لكن الانصهار في تقاليد لا تشبهنا أمر مستحيل؛ تظل عاداتنا التي كبرنا عليها هي الأجمل والأصدق.

• لا تفكر أبداً في الغياب الكلي عن المناسبات والأعياد، فثمة قلوب تنتظر حضورك وتسأل عنك.