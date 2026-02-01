- Away from emotions, and not in defense of any administration, I honestly have no personal connection with the current management, but we must apply reason and logic. The current administration has inherited a heavy burden left by their predecessors, who are truly responsible for the dire situation that the "Uhod" club has reached; from the football team's relegation from the second division to the third, to the fall of the esteemed "Uhod" basketball team to the first division. Indeed, these are disappointing and heartbreaking results at the same time.

- I had hoped that the previous administration would have the courage to issue a press statement explaining how these debts, which exceeded 70 million riyals, accumulated, along with more than 23 lawsuits filed against the club! These are administrative disasters by all standards, not to mention the draining of the club of its stars through sales or transfers. Is it reasonable for that administration to leave without accountability after all these failures that no rational mind can accept?

- On the other hand, the current administration succeeded in halting the impending penalty of an 18-point deduction due to those lawsuits. They made tremendous efforts to hand over the club to the next administration without penalties or legal obstacles, organized administrative matters, and reduced expenses according to available resources. They made a qualitative leap and achieved positive results against teams like "Al-Ansar" and "Al-Ula," which bodes well for building a foundation for the future.

- The current administration may not have enough experience, but the situation was "the tear is bigger than the patch"; thus, they focused their efforts on extinguishing the legal and financial fires that were paralyzing the club's movement. And although they may not be able to continue, under those circumstances: "nothing could have been better than what was," let us not rush to judgment, for the situation exceeded expectations. Be optimistic... for what is to come is more beautiful, God willing.

- While I am away from my homeland during this period, I have realized some truths that I share with you:

• Sometimes we need to travel to be alone with ourselves and rearrange our accounts.

• The homeland is the life that may be physically absent, but it never leaves you emotionally; it remains the support that never lets you down.

• Being close to family is not a luxury, but a spiritual necessity; our presence beside them fills the gaps of longing that phone screens cannot heal.

• We may coexist with others, but merging into traditions that do not resemble us is impossible; our customs that we grew up with are the most beautiful and genuine.

• Never think of completely absenting yourself from occasions and holidays, for there are hearts waiting for your presence and asking about you.