رد الفعل كان كافياً لأن يكون قراراً قابلاً للتنفيذ.
ولا أرى سبباً مقنعاً لأن يقام نصف النهائي، والذي سيجمع الأهلي والهلال والاتحاد والخلود في بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين ليلة التاسع والعشرين من رمضان، على أن تكون مباراة في جدة وأخرى في الرس في نفس التوقيت.
قرار استفز كل من مر عليه ورسم حوله كنوع من الاحتجاج علامات استفهام وعلامات تعجب، وآخرون طالبوا بضرورة التدخل من أي جهة نافذة لإيقافه.
من أقر هذا القرار وصادق عليه وعممه، أعتقد جازماً بأنه لم يراعِ أبداً مكانة هذا اليوم ولم يفكر مجرد تفكير في رد الفعل الذي سال حبره وأغرق قراراً مستفزاً بكثير من العبارات الغاضبة.
هل يُعقل ضاقت عليكم الأيام حتى تختاروا هذا اليوم؟
سؤال أطرحه والإجابة عنه ستجدونها عند كل موقع نشر الخبر، وأقصد بـ«عنده» تعليقات أبانت رفضاً قاطعاً بأن تقام المباراتان في هذا التوقيت.
الحجة أو الذريعة أعتبرها واهية ولا يمكن قبولها وتقبلها من أي شخص رياضي وغير رياضي يبرر لهذا القرار.
الأيام كثيرة ولا يوجد سبب يجعلكم تحرجون أنفسكم بهذا القرار الذي رُفض من عنوانه، أما تفاصيله فكان رد الفعل حولها كوارثياً.
ليلة 29 رمضان، ليست ليلة كرة ولا يمكن أن تكون كذلك، فماذا دهاكم يا قوم؟
تأجيل أو ترحيل مباريات الأربعة (أهلي وهلال واتحاد وخلود) في الدوري ليس صعباً، بل الصعب أن تصروا على أن ما حددتموه هو المناسب.
أحترم الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ولجانه، لكن لا يمكن أن أصادق على قرار أُقر في غير وقته.
فمن يا ترى يمكن أن يسمع آراءنا ويتدخل لتصحيح ما وقع فيه من اختاروا ليلة 29 رمضان موعداً لمواجهتين في كأس الملك؟
أثق في وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية، أن يتدخل ويصحح ما وقع فيه الاتحاد.
في مثل هذه القرارات حق سيادي للمشرّع، ويجب ألا يسمع فيها للأندية.
The reaction was sufficient for it to be an executable decision.
I see no convincing reason for the semi-final, which will bring together Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Khulood in the King Salman Cup on the night of the 29th of Ramadan, to be held with one match in Jeddah and another in Al-Rass at the same time.
This decision has provoked everyone who came across it and raised questions and exclamations around it as a form of protest, while others called for the need for intervention from any influential party to stop it.
Those who approved, ratified, and disseminated this decision, I firmly believe, did not consider the significance of this day at all and did not even think about the reaction that has spilled ink and drowned a provocative decision with many angry phrases.
Is it conceivable that the days have become so tight for you that you chose this day?
This is a question I pose, and you will find the answer to it at every site that published the news, and by "there" I mean the comments that clearly expressed a categorical rejection of holding both matches at this timing.
I consider the excuse or justification to be weak and unacceptable to anyone, whether they are sports enthusiasts or not, who justifies this decision.
There are plenty of days, and there is no reason for you to embarrass yourselves with this decision that was rejected from its title; as for its details, the reaction to them was catastrophic.
The night of the 29th of Ramadan is not a night for football and cannot be so; what has come over you, O people?
Postponing or rescheduling the four matches (Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Khulood) in the league is not difficult, but the difficult part is insisting that what you have set is appropriate.
I respect the Saudi Football Federation and its committees, but I cannot endorse a decision made at an inappropriate time.
So who, I wonder, can hear our opinions and intervene to correct what those who chose the night of the 29th of Ramadan as the date for two matches in the King’s Cup have done?
I trust the Minister of Sports, the head of the Olympic Committee, to intervene and correct what the federation has done.
In such decisions, there is a sovereign right for the legislator, and clubs should not be heard in this matter.