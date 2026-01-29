رد الفعل كان كافياً لأن يكون قراراً قابلاً للتنفيذ.

ولا أرى سبباً مقنعاً لأن يقام نصف النهائي، والذي سيجمع الأهلي والهلال والاتحاد والخلود في بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين ليلة التاسع والعشرين من رمضان، على أن تكون مباراة في جدة وأخرى في الرس في نفس التوقيت.

قرار استفز كل من مر عليه ورسم حوله كنوع من الاحتجاج علامات استفهام وعلامات تعجب، وآخرون طالبوا بضرورة التدخل من أي جهة نافذة لإيقافه.

من أقر هذا القرار وصادق عليه وعممه، أعتقد جازماً بأنه لم يراعِ أبداً مكانة هذا اليوم ولم يفكر مجرد تفكير في رد الفعل الذي سال حبره وأغرق قراراً مستفزاً بكثير من العبارات الغاضبة.

هل يُعقل ضاقت عليكم الأيام حتى تختاروا هذا اليوم؟

سؤال أطرحه والإجابة عنه ستجدونها عند كل موقع نشر الخبر، وأقصد بـ«عنده» تعليقات أبانت رفضاً قاطعاً بأن تقام المباراتان في هذا التوقيت.

الحجة أو الذريعة أعتبرها واهية ولا يمكن قبولها وتقبلها من أي شخص رياضي وغير رياضي يبرر لهذا القرار.

الأيام كثيرة ولا يوجد سبب يجعلكم تحرجون أنفسكم بهذا القرار الذي رُفض من عنوانه، أما تفاصيله فكان رد الفعل حولها كوارثياً.

ليلة 29 رمضان، ليست ليلة كرة ولا يمكن أن تكون كذلك، فماذا دهاكم يا قوم؟

تأجيل أو ترحيل مباريات الأربعة (أهلي وهلال واتحاد وخلود) في الدوري ليس صعباً، بل الصعب أن تصروا على أن ما حددتموه هو المناسب.

أحترم الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ولجانه، لكن لا يمكن أن أصادق على قرار أُقر في غير وقته.

فمن يا ترى يمكن أن يسمع آراءنا ويتدخل لتصحيح ما وقع فيه من اختاروا ليلة 29 رمضان موعداً لمواجهتين في كأس الملك؟

أثق في وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية، أن يتدخل ويصحح ما وقع فيه الاتحاد.

في مثل هذه القرارات حق سيادي للمشرّع، ويجب ألا يسمع فيها للأندية.