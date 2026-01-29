The reaction was sufficient for it to be an executable decision.

I see no convincing reason for the semi-final, which will bring together Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Khulood in the King Salman Cup on the night of the 29th of Ramadan, to be held with one match in Jeddah and another in Al-Rass at the same time.

This decision has provoked everyone who came across it and raised questions and exclamations around it as a form of protest, while others called for the need for intervention from any influential party to stop it.

Those who approved, ratified, and disseminated this decision, I firmly believe, did not consider the significance of this day at all and did not even think about the reaction that has spilled ink and drowned a provocative decision with many angry phrases.

Is it conceivable that the days have become so tight for you that you chose this day?

This is a question I pose, and you will find the answer to it at every site that published the news, and by "there" I mean the comments that clearly expressed a categorical rejection of holding both matches at this timing.

I consider the excuse or justification to be weak and unacceptable to anyone, whether they are sports enthusiasts or not, who justifies this decision.

There are plenty of days, and there is no reason for you to embarrass yourselves with this decision that was rejected from its title; as for its details, the reaction to them was catastrophic.

The night of the 29th of Ramadan is not a night for football and cannot be so; what has come over you, O people?

Postponing or rescheduling the four matches (Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Khulood) in the league is not difficult, but the difficult part is insisting that what you have set is appropriate.

I respect the Saudi Football Federation and its committees, but I cannot endorse a decision made at an inappropriate time.

So who, I wonder, can hear our opinions and intervene to correct what those who chose the night of the 29th of Ramadan as the date for two matches in the King’s Cup have done?

I trust the Minister of Sports, the head of the Olympic Committee, to intervene and correct what the federation has done.

In such decisions, there is a sovereign right for the legislator, and clubs should not be heard in this matter.