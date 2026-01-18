تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
عندما ترتفع حدة الحوار ويكثر معها رفع الصوت عليك أن تترك الفعل وردة الفعل واذهب إلى عقلك فهو من سيعطيك إشارة الذهاب إما لهؤلاء أو لهؤلاء، وعندها لن يكون لك رأي وسط صخب العبارات.
انتظرت وسط معركة بطلها جيسوس إلى أن تهدأ العاصفة؛ لكي أقول رأياً خالياً من الانحياز وبعيداً عن التشنج.
استخدام «سياسة الهلال» من جيسوس أثار حفيظة كل الهلاليين، وهذا حقهم، ولا اعتراض على بيان الهلال أو غضب عشّاقه، لكن ظهر جيسوس بعد مباراة النصر والشباب وصحّح ما كان يقصده مستبعداً ما ذهبت له التفسيرات، وهذه أيضاً خطوة منه تحترم، لكن هل سينتهي الأمر عند هذا الحد..؟
هذا هو السؤال الذي يجب أن نبحث له عن إجابة توافقية إذا أردنا احتواء تلك الإشارة التي لم تكن موفقة أبداً..
التصحيح: قال جيسوس في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب مباراة الشباب: «مسؤولياتي كبيرة كمدرب للنصر، وأنا ملتزم تماماً بفريقي الحالي، لكن لا يمكنني نسيان سنواتي الثلاث مع الهلال، ولم أقلل أبداً من قيمة تلك الفترة». وأضاف أنه لم يكن يقصد الإساءة إلى الهلال أو التقليل من إنجازاته.
بهذا التصحيح أرى أن نتوقف عند هذا الحد، وأن لا نمنح مشعلي الحرائق فرصة إشعال نيرانهم على حساب الهلال والنصر.
دورينا ومجتمعنا الرياضي أجمل من ربطه بكلمات هي أقل بكثير من أن تستنزف منا كل هذا الوقت.
من الحكمة أن يتم إيقاف هذا الجدل عند تصحيح جيسوس، وأن نقول هنا انتهى الكلام.
When the intensity of the dialogue rises and voices get louder, you should leave the action and reaction behind and turn to your mind, as it will give you the signal to go either to these or to those, and at that point, you will not have an opinion amidst the noise of the phrases.
I waited amidst the battle led by Jesus until the storm calmed down; so that I could express an opinion free from bias and far from tension.
The use of the " الهلال policy" by Jesus stirred the feelings of all Al-Hilal fans, and this is their right, and there is no objection to the statement from Al-Hilal or the anger of its lovers. However, Jesus appeared after the match between Al-Nasr and Al-Shabab and clarified what he meant, dismissing the interpretations that had been made. This is also a step that deserves respect, but will the matter end here..?
This is the question we need to seek a consensual answer to if we want to contain that signal which was never appropriate..
Correction: Jesus said in the press conference following the match against Al-Shabab: "My responsibilities are great as the coach of Al-Nasr, and I am completely committed to my current team, but I cannot forget my three years with Al-Hilal, and I have never diminished the value of that period." He added that he did not intend to offend Al-Hilal or belittle its achievements.
With this correction, I believe we should stop here and not give the fire starters a chance to ignite their flames at the expense of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr.
Our league and our sports community are more beautiful than to be tied to words that are far less worthy of draining us of all this time.
It is wise to stop this debate at Jesus's correction and to say here that the conversation has ended.