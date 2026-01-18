عندما ترتفع حدة الحوار ويكثر معها رفع الصوت عليك أن تترك الفعل وردة الفعل واذهب إلى عقلك فهو من سيعطيك إشارة الذهاب إما لهؤلاء أو لهؤلاء، وعندها لن يكون لك رأي وسط صخب العبارات.

انتظرت وسط معركة بطلها جيسوس إلى أن تهدأ العاصفة؛ لكي أقول رأياً خالياً من الانحياز وبعيداً عن التشنج.

استخدام «سياسة الهلال» من جيسوس أثار حفيظة كل الهلاليين، وهذا حقهم، ولا اعتراض على بيان الهلال أو غضب عشّاقه، لكن ظهر جيسوس بعد مباراة النصر والشباب وصحّح ما كان يقصده مستبعداً ما ذهبت له التفسيرات، وهذه أيضاً خطوة منه تحترم، لكن هل سينتهي الأمر عند هذا الحد..؟

هذا هو السؤال الذي يجب أن نبحث له عن إجابة توافقية إذا أردنا احتواء تلك الإشارة التي لم تكن موفقة أبداً..

التصحيح: قال جيسوس في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب مباراة الشباب: «مسؤولياتي كبيرة كمدرب للنصر، وأنا ملتزم تماماً بفريقي الحالي، لكن لا يمكنني نسيان سنواتي الثلاث مع الهلال، ولم أقلل أبداً من قيمة تلك الفترة». وأضاف أنه لم يكن يقصد الإساءة إلى الهلال أو التقليل من إنجازاته.

بهذا التصحيح أرى أن نتوقف عند هذا الحد، وأن لا نمنح مشعلي الحرائق فرصة إشعال نيرانهم على حساب الهلال والنصر.

دورينا ومجتمعنا الرياضي أجمل من ربطه بكلمات هي أقل بكثير من أن تستنزف منا كل هذا الوقت.

من الحكمة أن يتم إيقاف هذا الجدل عند تصحيح جيسوس، وأن نقول هنا انتهى الكلام.