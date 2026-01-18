When the intensity of the dialogue rises and voices get louder, you should leave the action and reaction behind and turn to your mind, as it will give you the signal to go either to these or to those, and at that point, you will not have an opinion amidst the noise of the phrases.

I waited amidst the battle led by Jesus until the storm calmed down; so that I could express an opinion free from bias and far from tension.

The use of the " الهلال policy" by Jesus stirred the feelings of all Al-Hilal fans, and this is their right, and there is no objection to the statement from Al-Hilal or the anger of its lovers. However, Jesus appeared after the match between Al-Nasr and Al-Shabab and clarified what he meant, dismissing the interpretations that had been made. This is also a step that deserves respect, but will the matter end here..?

This is the question we need to seek a consensual answer to if we want to contain that signal which was never appropriate..

Correction: Jesus said in the press conference following the match against Al-Shabab: "My responsibilities are great as the coach of Al-Nasr, and I am completely committed to my current team, but I cannot forget my three years with Al-Hilal, and I have never diminished the value of that period." He added that he did not intend to offend Al-Hilal or belittle its achievements.

With this correction, I believe we should stop here and not give the fire starters a chance to ignite their flames at the expense of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr.

Our league and our sports community are more beautiful than to be tied to words that are far less worthy of draining us of all this time.

It is wise to stop this debate at Jesus's correction and to say here that the conversation has ended.