في كرة القدم، هناك لاعبون يؤدّون أدوارهم، وهناك لاعبون يغيّرون الإحساس بالمكان. مريخ دميرال ينتمي إلى الفئة الثانية، ذلك النوع من اللاعبين الذين لا تحتاج الجماهير إلى شرح أهميتهم؛ لأن حضورهم يُرى قبل أن يُحلّل، ويُحَسّ قبل أن يُقاس بالأرقام.


منذ أن ارتدى قميص الأهلي، بدا واضحاً أن الفريق لم يتعاقد مع مدافع عادي، بل مع شخصية. شخصية صلبة، صارمة، تعرف كيف تفرض الهيبة، وكيف تُشعر الخصم أن الاقتراب من المرمى ليس قراراً سهلاً. دميرال لا يلعب الدفاع بوصفه مركزاً، بل بوصفه مسؤولية كاملة: مساحة، توقيت، صوت، وقرار.


في التحاماته، لا توجد أنصاف حلول. يدخل الكرة بعقل حاضر وقلب شجاع، كأنه يقول للمنافس: «هنا حدّك». قوته الجسدية ليست استعراضاً، بل أداة منضبطة، مسنودة بقراءة ممتازة للعب. يعرف متى يضغط، ومتى يتراجع خطوة ليغلق الزاوية، ومتى يقطع التمريرة قبل أن تولد؛ لذلك يبدو غالباً سابقاً للّقطة، لا لاحقاً لها.


الأهم من ذلك، أن دميرال لا يدافع وحده. وجوده يرفع مستوى من حوله. يمنح زملاءه ثقة إضافية، ويُعيد ترتيب الخط الخلفي بصوته وحضوره. يوجّه، يصرخ، يطالب بالتركيز، ويذكّر الجميع أن الدفاع ليس خطاً أخيراً فقط، بل بداية الانتصار. معه، يتحوّل الهدوء إلى انضباط، والفوضى إلى تنظيم.


وحين نصفه بـ«اللاعب الوحش»، فنحن لا نقصد القسوة فقط، بل الصلابة الذهنية. دميرال لاعب لا يهتز بسهولة، لا يربكه ضغط المدرجات، ولا تفقده الأخطاء تركيزه. يسقط؟ ينهض فوراً. يُخطئ؟ يُصلح في اللقطة التالية. هذه العقلية هي ما يحتاجه الأهلي في المباريات الكبيرة، حين تكون التفاصيل الصغيرة هي الفارق بين الفوز والتعثر.


هو مدافع، نعم، لكنه أيضاً رمز. رمز للاعب الذي يحترم القميص، ويقاتل من أجله، ويمنح الجمهور شعور الطمأنينة. حين يكون في الملعب، تشعر أن الأهلي أقرب إلى ذاته القوية، إلى صورته التي لا تقبل أنصاف الحلول ولا ترضى بالهشاشة.


دميرال ليس مجرد صفقة ناجحة، بل إضافة معنوية وفنية. لاعب يُذكّرك أن الدفاع يمكن أن يكون جمالاً من نوع آخر، جمال القوة، والالتزام، والهيبة. لذلك، حين يُذكر اسمه، لا يُقال فقط «مدافع الأهلي»، بل يُقال: هنا يقف الوحش.. وهنا يصعب المرور..!