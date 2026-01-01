ما إنْ تهدأ أزمة حتى تُولد أخرى في اتحاد الكرة، اتحاد يملك -بلا مبالغة- أحد أفخم المنتجات الكروية في الشرق الأوسط؛ منتج مسابقات كرة القدم السعودية.


منتج قوي فنياً، جماهيرياً، واستثمارياً.. لكنه يعاني من ضعف واضح في الترويج والتسويق، للدرجة التي تظلمه، حتى باتت جهات خارجية أفراداً وشركات أكثر قدرة على تسويقه من الجهة المالكة له، ولا شيء أسوأ من منتج فاخر يُدار بتسويق رديء.


من أبجديات التسويق التي لا تخفى على أي مؤسسة اختيار التوقيت.


فالوقت ليس تفصيلاً ثانوياً، بل عنصر حاسم في نجاح أي حدث.


ومن هنا يبرز السؤال: ما جدوى اختيار مواعيد مباريات نصف نهائي أغلى الكؤوس في العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك؟


لا أعلم


ولا أعتقد أن من اختار هذا التوقيت يعلم!


العشر الأواخر ذات قدسية خاصة؛ ينشغل فيها الناس بالعبادة، وتنشغل الدولة بتنظيم شؤونها. وفي مثل هذا التوقيت، لا يمكن توقع زخم جماهيري أو إعلامي يعكس قيمة الحدث، مهما بلغت قوته وحدّته.


وفي علم التسويق قاعدة واضحة:


حدث ضخم في توقيت خاطئ = فشل


حدث متوسط في توقيت ذهبي = نجاح


والحديث هنا عن أقوى بطولات الكرة السعودية، وفي أدوارها الإقصائية، وبمشاركة ثلاثة أندية من أندية الصندوق.


اختيار هذا التوقيت يُخفف من وهج البطولة، ويحرمها من مستهدف إعلامي وجماهيري ثمين، ويُعيد تكرار هدف واضح لم يتحقق ولا يبدو أنه سيتحقق ما دامت القرارات تُتخذ بهذه العشوائية.


نملك منتجاً جميلاً، بل عظيماً..


لكننا للأسف لم ننجح في تسويقه بالشكل الذي يليق به وبنا؛ بدءاً من الجدولة، مروراً بتوقيت المباريات، وانتهاءً بطريقة تقديمه ونقله.


وهنا لا تكمن الأزمة في جودة المنتج..


بل في توقيت عرضه، وشكل تقديمه، وطريقة إدارته.


صناعة الزخم ليست أمراً معقداً على كرةٍ سعودية ثرية بجماهيرها وشغفها، لكنها تتطلب إدارة واعية للزخم لا استهلاكه، والنظر إلى الجمهور بوصفه شريكاً حقيقياً لا عبارة تسويقية رنّانة.


فأي قرار يُقصي الجمهور زمنياً أو مكانياً، هو قرار يُضعف المنتج تسويقياً لا محالة.


وكان الأجدر أن تُبنى جدولة الأدوار الإقصائية وغيرها على سلوك الجمهور، لا على فراغ الروزنامة فقط، وأخطاء البدايات، خصوصاً في مواسم ذات خصوصية دينية واجتماعية.


ختاماً:


«نذوبُ في فمِ راجي وُدِّنا عسلاً


وفي فمِ المعتدي ننصبُّ غِسلينا


من قدّم الخيرَ لاقانا ملائكةً


ومن نوى الشرَّ لاقانا شياطينا»


* فواز اللعبون.