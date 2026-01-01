As soon as one crisis calms down, another is born in the Football Association, an association that has - without exaggeration - one of the most luxurious football products in the Middle East; the product of Saudi football competitions.



A product that is strong in terms of technical quality, fan engagement, and investment.. but it suffers from a clear weakness in promotion and marketing, to the extent that it is overshadowed, with external entities, individuals, and companies being more capable of marketing it than the owning body itself. There is nothing worse than a luxurious product managed with poor marketing.



One of the fundamental principles of marketing that is not hidden from any institution is the choice of timing.



Time is not a secondary detail; it is a crucial element in the success of any event.



From here arises the question: What is the benefit of choosing the dates for the semi-finals of the most prestigious cup during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan?



I do not know



And I do not believe that those who chose this timing know either!



The last ten days have a special sanctity; people are preoccupied with worship, and the state is busy organizing its affairs. At such a time, one cannot expect the public or media momentum that reflects the value of the event, no matter how strong and sharp it is.



In marketing science, there is a clear rule:



A huge event at the wrong time = failure



An average event at the golden time = success



And we are talking here about the strongest tournaments in Saudi football, in its knockout stages, with the participation of three clubs from the fund.



Choosing this timing diminishes the tournament's brilliance, deprives it of a valuable media and public target, and repeats a clear goal that has not been achieved and does not seem likely to be achieved as long as decisions are made so randomly.



We have a beautiful product, indeed a great one..



But unfortunately, we have not succeeded in marketing it in a way that befits it and us; starting from scheduling, through the timing of the matches, and ending with the way it is presented and broadcast.



Here, the crisis does not lie in the quality of the product..



But in the timing of its presentation, the form of its delivery, and the way it is managed.



Creating momentum is not a complicated matter for Saudi football, which is rich in its fans and passion, but it requires conscious management of the momentum, not its consumption, and viewing the audience as a true partner rather than just a catchy marketing phrase.



Any decision that excludes the audience temporally or spatially is a decision that inevitably weakens the product's marketing.



It would have been better to base the scheduling of the knockout stages and others on the behavior of the audience, not just on the empty calendar, and the mistakes of the beginnings, especially in seasons with religious and social significance.



In conclusion:



“We dissolve in the mouth of the one who seeks our affection like honey



And in the mouth of the aggressor, we pour our cleansing



Whoever brings good to us meets angels



And whoever intends evil meets our devils”



* Fawaz Al-Laboun.