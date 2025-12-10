محمد جواد ظريف ليس شخصاً عابراً في الدبلوماسية الإيرانية، فصاحب الشهادة العليا في القانون الدولي من إحدى الجامعات الأمريكية، والمسيرة الطويلة المتدرجة في العمل الدبلوماسي لأكثر من أربعين عاماً، يعتبر أحد أشهر وألمع وزراء خارجية إيران، وقد أكسبته الخبرة حضوراً لافتاً في المنتديات الدولية بمناوراته الدبلوماسية الذكية. إنه الشخص الذي أهداه داهية السياسة الأمريكية هنري كيسنجر نسخة موقعة من كتابه «الدبلوماسية»، عند مغادرته بعثة إيران في الأمم المتحدة عام 2007، وكتب عليها: «إلى ظريف، عدوّي المحترم». لذلك لا نعرف لماذا ظهرت منه النسخة التي رأيناها في منتدى الدوحة، هل هي النسخة الحقيقية التي كان يخفيها المنصب الرسمي، أم هي نسخة مصطنعة يعتقدها مفيدة لاكتساب القبول والشعبية للعودة مرة أخرى للمعترك السياسي، وبطموح أعلى ربما.

لقد جَنَح جواد ظريف كثيراً في منتدى الدوحة خلال حديثه عن علاقات إيران بالدول العربية ودورها في الأزمات المشتعلة في بعضها. لم يكن ذلك الدبلوماسي الهادئ كما رأيناه سابقاً، وكما تفرض قواعد الدبلوماسية في منتدى نخبوي مهم يشاهده العالم، ولم يكن أميناً في المعلومات التي ذكرها. وبوضوح أكثر، كان يمارس مغالطةً كبيرة للحقائق التي يعرفها العالم كله، وليس محيطه العربي المتضرر منها فقط.

كان مُستغرَباً جداً من ظريف أمام دبلوماسيين مثله يعرفون أكثر مما يعرف غيرهم أن ينكر تماماً تدخلات إيران في دول عربية عبر وكلائها، نافياً أي مطامح لها، وأن الوكلاء لا يخدمون أي مصلحة لإيران، بل يخدمون مصالحهم الذاتية. ولم يتوقف ظريف عند هذا الحد بل تعداه إلى القول: (نحن ندعم القضايا العربية أكثر من العرب. نحن من دفع الثمن مقابل دعمنا للقضايا العربية. نحن دعمنا فلسطين أكثر من كل الدول العربية). وختم حديثه بما لا يجوز له، حين أباح لنفسه الخوض في الشؤون الخاصة بدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي وهو ضيف على إحداها.

لسنا بحاجة إلى تفنيد ادعائه، بأن إيران دعمت قضايا العرب أكثر من كل الدول العربية؛ لأن الواقع يشهد بمآلات الدعم الإيراني في لبنان وسوريا والعراق واليمن وغزة. وأما بالنسبة لدول الخليج، التي نصحها بالتعاون مع إيران «التي وصفها بما يشبه التهديد المبطّن بأنها أكبر دولة»، فإنه أول العارفين، بحكم موقعه في السياسة الإيرانية، أن دول الخليج جميعاً، وبشكل مستمر، سباقة في مد يد التعاون البناء مع إيران، وبناء جسور الشراكات المفيدة، وإحلال الأمن والسلام في المنطقة، ولنا أن نستشهد بمساعي المملكة التي أسفرت عن توقيع اتفاقية بكين، التي نأمل من الجانب الإيراني الالتزام والجدية في تنفيذها كما تفعل المملكة. لكن المشكلة التي يعرفها ظريف، أن إيران لا تتوقف عن استفزازاتها لدول الخليج بالممارسات والتصريحات، وآخر ذلك ما ردت عليه أمانة مجلس التعاون الخليجي بالتزامن مع توقيت منتدى الدوحة، بخصوص الشأن الداخلي السيادي البحريني والجزر الإماراتية، وحقل الدرة النفطي ذي الملكية المشتركة بين الكويت والسعودية.

دول الخليج، يا سيد ظريف، مشغولة بتنمية بلدانها وازدهار شعوبها، ولديها قوة كافية لحماية مقدراتها وسيادة ترابها. وهي تتمنى دائماً أن تكون إيران جاراً يشاركها الفعل الحضاري الإنساني من أجل رخاء الشعوب وأمنها واستقرارها. ومن أجل تأريخك وصحتك أيضاً، ننصحك بالهدوء وعدم الانفعال كما نصحك أمين عام مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال جلسة المنتدى.