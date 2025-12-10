Mohammad Javad Zarif is not a fleeting figure in Iranian diplomacy; with a higher degree in international law from an American university and a long, progressive career in diplomatic work spanning over forty years, he is considered one of the most famous and prominent foreign ministers of Iran. His experience has granted him a notable presence in international forums through his clever diplomatic maneuvers. He is the person to whom the American political strategist Henry Kissinger gifted a signed copy of his book "Diplomacy" when he left the Iranian mission to the United Nations in 2007, writing on it: "To Zarif, my esteemed adversary." Therefore, we do not know why the version we saw at the Doha Forum emerged from him; is it the real copy that was hidden by his official position, or is it a fabricated version that he believes would be useful for gaining acceptance and popularity to return once again to the political arena, perhaps with higher ambitions?

Zarif strayed significantly during the Doha Forum while discussing Iran's relations with Arab countries and its role in the ongoing crises in some of them. He was not the calm diplomat we had seen before, nor was he adhering to the rules of diplomacy in an important elite forum watched by the world. He was not honest in the information he provided. More clearly, he was engaging in a significant distortion of the facts known to the entire world, not just to his Arab surroundings that are affected by them.

It was very surprising for Zarif, in front of diplomats like him who know more than others, to completely deny Iran's interventions in Arab countries through its proxies, claiming that there are no ambitions for Iran and that the proxies do not serve any interests of Iran but rather serve their own personal interests. Zarif did not stop there; he went further to say: "We support Arab issues more than the Arabs do. We are the ones who paid the price for our support of Arab issues. We supported Palestine more than all Arab countries." He concluded his remarks inappropriately by allowing himself to delve into the internal affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries while being a guest in one of them.

We do not need to refute his claim that Iran has supported Arab issues more than all Arab countries; the reality bears witness to the outcomes of Iranian support in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza. As for the Gulf countries, which he advised to cooperate with Iran "which he described in a manner resembling a veiled threat as the largest state," he is among the first to know, by virtue of his position in Iranian politics, that all Gulf countries have consistently been proactive in extending a hand for constructive cooperation with Iran, building bridges of beneficial partnerships, and establishing security and peace in the region. We can cite the efforts of the Kingdom that resulted in the signing of the Beijing Agreement, which we hope the Iranian side will adhere to and implement seriously, as the Kingdom does. However, the problem that Zarif knows is that Iran does not cease its provocations towards the Gulf countries through practices and statements, the latest of which was responded to by the Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council concurrently with the timing of the Doha Forum, regarding the internal sovereign affairs of Bahrain and the Emirati islands, and the Durra oil field, which has joint ownership between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf countries, Mr. Zarif, are busy developing their countries and the prosperity of their peoples, and they have sufficient strength to protect their resources and the sovereignty of their territory. They always hope that Iran will be a neighbor that shares in the civilizational human action for the welfare, security, and stability of peoples. For your history and health as well, we advise you to remain calm and not to be agitated, as the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council advised you during the forum session.