تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
محمد جواد ظريف ليس شخصاً عابراً في الدبلوماسية الإيرانية، فصاحب الشهادة العليا في القانون الدولي من إحدى الجامعات الأمريكية، والمسيرة الطويلة المتدرجة في العمل الدبلوماسي لأكثر من أربعين عاماً، يعتبر أحد أشهر وألمع وزراء خارجية إيران، وقد أكسبته الخبرة حضوراً لافتاً في المنتديات الدولية بمناوراته الدبلوماسية الذكية. إنه الشخص الذي أهداه داهية السياسة الأمريكية هنري كيسنجر نسخة موقعة من كتابه «الدبلوماسية»، عند مغادرته بعثة إيران في الأمم المتحدة عام 2007، وكتب عليها: «إلى ظريف، عدوّي المحترم». لذلك لا نعرف لماذا ظهرت منه النسخة التي رأيناها في منتدى الدوحة، هل هي النسخة الحقيقية التي كان يخفيها المنصب الرسمي، أم هي نسخة مصطنعة يعتقدها مفيدة لاكتساب القبول والشعبية للعودة مرة أخرى للمعترك السياسي، وبطموح أعلى ربما.
لقد جَنَح جواد ظريف كثيراً في منتدى الدوحة خلال حديثه عن علاقات إيران بالدول العربية ودورها في الأزمات المشتعلة في بعضها. لم يكن ذلك الدبلوماسي الهادئ كما رأيناه سابقاً، وكما تفرض قواعد الدبلوماسية في منتدى نخبوي مهم يشاهده العالم، ولم يكن أميناً في المعلومات التي ذكرها. وبوضوح أكثر، كان يمارس مغالطةً كبيرة للحقائق التي يعرفها العالم كله، وليس محيطه العربي المتضرر منها فقط.
كان مُستغرَباً جداً من ظريف أمام دبلوماسيين مثله يعرفون أكثر مما يعرف غيرهم أن ينكر تماماً تدخلات إيران في دول عربية عبر وكلائها، نافياً أي مطامح لها، وأن الوكلاء لا يخدمون أي مصلحة لإيران، بل يخدمون مصالحهم الذاتية. ولم يتوقف ظريف عند هذا الحد بل تعداه إلى القول: (نحن ندعم القضايا العربية أكثر من العرب. نحن من دفع الثمن مقابل دعمنا للقضايا العربية. نحن دعمنا فلسطين أكثر من كل الدول العربية). وختم حديثه بما لا يجوز له، حين أباح لنفسه الخوض في الشؤون الخاصة بدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي وهو ضيف على إحداها.
لسنا بحاجة إلى تفنيد ادعائه، بأن إيران دعمت قضايا العرب أكثر من كل الدول العربية؛ لأن الواقع يشهد بمآلات الدعم الإيراني في لبنان وسوريا والعراق واليمن وغزة. وأما بالنسبة لدول الخليج، التي نصحها بالتعاون مع إيران «التي وصفها بما يشبه التهديد المبطّن بأنها أكبر دولة»، فإنه أول العارفين، بحكم موقعه في السياسة الإيرانية، أن دول الخليج جميعاً، وبشكل مستمر، سباقة في مد يد التعاون البناء مع إيران، وبناء جسور الشراكات المفيدة، وإحلال الأمن والسلام في المنطقة، ولنا أن نستشهد بمساعي المملكة التي أسفرت عن توقيع اتفاقية بكين، التي نأمل من الجانب الإيراني الالتزام والجدية في تنفيذها كما تفعل المملكة. لكن المشكلة التي يعرفها ظريف، أن إيران لا تتوقف عن استفزازاتها لدول الخليج بالممارسات والتصريحات، وآخر ذلك ما ردت عليه أمانة مجلس التعاون الخليجي بالتزامن مع توقيت منتدى الدوحة، بخصوص الشأن الداخلي السيادي البحريني والجزر الإماراتية، وحقل الدرة النفطي ذي الملكية المشتركة بين الكويت والسعودية.
دول الخليج، يا سيد ظريف، مشغولة بتنمية بلدانها وازدهار شعوبها، ولديها قوة كافية لحماية مقدراتها وسيادة ترابها. وهي تتمنى دائماً أن تكون إيران جاراً يشاركها الفعل الحضاري الإنساني من أجل رخاء الشعوب وأمنها واستقرارها. ومن أجل تأريخك وصحتك أيضاً، ننصحك بالهدوء وعدم الانفعال كما نصحك أمين عام مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال جلسة المنتدى.
Mohammad Javad Zarif is not a fleeting figure in Iranian diplomacy; with a higher degree in international law from an American university and a long, progressive career in diplomatic work spanning over forty years, he is considered one of the most famous and prominent foreign ministers of Iran. His experience has granted him a notable presence in international forums through his clever diplomatic maneuvers. He is the person to whom the American political strategist Henry Kissinger gifted a signed copy of his book "Diplomacy" when he left the Iranian mission to the United Nations in 2007, writing on it: "To Zarif, my esteemed adversary." Therefore, we do not know why the version we saw at the Doha Forum emerged from him; is it the real copy that was hidden by his official position, or is it a fabricated version that he believes would be useful for gaining acceptance and popularity to return once again to the political arena, perhaps with higher ambitions?
Zarif strayed significantly during the Doha Forum while discussing Iran's relations with Arab countries and its role in the ongoing crises in some of them. He was not the calm diplomat we had seen before, nor was he adhering to the rules of diplomacy in an important elite forum watched by the world. He was not honest in the information he provided. More clearly, he was engaging in a significant distortion of the facts known to the entire world, not just to his Arab surroundings that are affected by them.
It was very surprising for Zarif, in front of diplomats like him who know more than others, to completely deny Iran's interventions in Arab countries through its proxies, claiming that there are no ambitions for Iran and that the proxies do not serve any interests of Iran but rather serve their own personal interests. Zarif did not stop there; he went further to say: "We support Arab issues more than the Arabs do. We are the ones who paid the price for our support of Arab issues. We supported Palestine more than all Arab countries." He concluded his remarks inappropriately by allowing himself to delve into the internal affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries while being a guest in one of them.
We do not need to refute his claim that Iran has supported Arab issues more than all Arab countries; the reality bears witness to the outcomes of Iranian support in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza. As for the Gulf countries, which he advised to cooperate with Iran "which he described in a manner resembling a veiled threat as the largest state," he is among the first to know, by virtue of his position in Iranian politics, that all Gulf countries have consistently been proactive in extending a hand for constructive cooperation with Iran, building bridges of beneficial partnerships, and establishing security and peace in the region. We can cite the efforts of the Kingdom that resulted in the signing of the Beijing Agreement, which we hope the Iranian side will adhere to and implement seriously, as the Kingdom does. However, the problem that Zarif knows is that Iran does not cease its provocations towards the Gulf countries through practices and statements, the latest of which was responded to by the Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council concurrently with the timing of the Doha Forum, regarding the internal sovereign affairs of Bahrain and the Emirati islands, and the Durra oil field, which has joint ownership between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
The Gulf countries, Mr. Zarif, are busy developing their countries and the prosperity of their peoples, and they have sufficient strength to protect their resources and the sovereignty of their territory. They always hope that Iran will be a neighbor that shares in the civilizational human action for the welfare, security, and stability of peoples. For your history and health as well, we advise you to remain calm and not to be agitated, as the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council advised you during the forum session.