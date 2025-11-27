نشرت وكالة الأنباء الأمريكية (Axios) تقريراً يوم الثلاثاء 25 نوفمبر عن بعض ما دار في الاجتماع المغلق بين ولي العهد والرئيس ترمب بشأن التطبيع مع إسرائيل، وفقاً لمعلومات مسؤولَين أمريكيين ومصدر ثالث خاص للوكالة، وقد عنونت الوكالة تقريرها بـ«توتر اللقاء بين MBS والرئيس ترمب بشأن إسرائيل»، وأفاد التقرير بأن ترمب كان يتوقع مرونةً من ولي العهد في هذا الموضوع، لكن ذلك لم يحدث، فقد كان حازماً وقوياً في تأكيد موقف السعودية المرتبط بتنفيذ حل الدولتين وفق إطار زمني محدد وواضح، يضمن قيام الدولة الفلسطينية وتحقيق السلام الدائم.


ومع أن تقرير الوكالة تناقلته وسائل الإعلام العالمية إلا أنه لم يأتِ بشيء جديد لأن ما ذكره هو الموقف الثابت والدائم للمملكة، ولا يختلف في التصريحات العلنية عن الاجتماعات المغلقة بين قيادة المملكة وأي طرف آخر من دول العالم، ومع أن أمريكا الدولة العظمى هي الحليف الأكبر لإسرائيل والداعم الأساسي لها، ورغم أن ولي العهد في زيارته كان يريد إنجاز ملفات ضخمة ومهمة مع أمريكا، إلا أن الموقف السعودي تجاه الشأن الفلسطيني غير قابل للمساومة والمقايضة تحت أي ظرف.


الذين يقولون إن السياسة مصالح، والمواقف قابلة للتغيير بِرَهْنِ هذه المصالح يقفزون على بعض الدعائم الأساسية والثوابت الراسخة في السياسة السعودية، ومن أهمها ما يتعلق بالقضية الفلسطينية، إذ إنه منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز رحمه الله إلى الآن، ورغم كل الزلازل التي حدثت في المنطقة على خلفية القضية الفلسطينية، ورغم المصالح الإستراتيجية للمملكة مع الدول الغربية الكبرى التي تدعم إسرائيل منذ تأسيسها، وعلى الأخص مع أمريكا التي تربطها بالمملكة علاقات واسعة ومتشعبة ومهمة، رغم ذلك فإن المملكة لم تقدم تنازلات في موقفها تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، بل إلى درجة أثّرت أحياناً على بعض مصالحها المهمة، ورغم مواقف بعض القيادات الفلسطينية من المملكة في بعض الأزمات التي مرت بمنطقتنا، وأيضاً رغم الخلل الذي يعتري إدارة الشأن الفلسطيني من داخله، لأن المملكة تنظر للمسألة كواجب أخلاقي تجاه شعب شقيق عانى الويلات من المحتل، ولم يسلم من أخطاء بعض المتصدرين لقضيته.


المملكة هي التي قادت الحشد الدولي خلال الفترة الماضية للاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية، وإيقاف حرب غزة، ومثل هذه المواقف التأريخية الكبرى لا تنبع إلا عن قناعة راسخة بالحق الفلسطيني، وتصميم على تحقيقه بتوظيف كل الفرص والإمكانات من أجل ذلك. هذا هو موقف المملكة، داخل قاعات الاجتماعات المغلقة وخارجها.