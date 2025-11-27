The American news agency (Axios) published a report on Tuesday, November 25, about some of what transpired in the closed meeting between the Crown Prince and President Trump regarding normalization with Israel, according to information from two American officials and a third private source for the agency. The agency titled its report "Tension in the Meeting Between MBS and President Trump Regarding Israel." The report stated that Trump expected flexibility from the Crown Prince on this issue, but that did not happen; he was firm and strong in affirming Saudi Arabia's position related to implementing the two-state solution within a specific and clear timeframe, ensuring the establishment of a Palestinian state and achieving lasting peace.



Although the agency's report was circulated by global media, it did not bring anything new because what was mentioned is the fixed and permanent position of the Kingdom, which does not differ in public statements from closed meetings between the Kingdom's leadership and any other party from around the world. Although America, as a superpower, is Israel's largest ally and primary supporter, and despite the Crown Prince wanting to accomplish significant and important files with America during his visit, the Saudi position regarding the Palestinian issue is non-negotiable and cannot be traded under any circumstances.



Those who say that politics are about interests, and that positions can change depending on these interests, overlook some of the fundamental pillars and established constants in Saudi policy, the most important of which relates to the Palestinian issue. Since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him, until now, despite all the earthquakes that have occurred in the region against the backdrop of the Palestinian issue, and despite the strategic interests of the Kingdom with major Western countries that support Israel since its establishment, especially with America, which has extensive, complex, and important relations with the Kingdom, nonetheless, the Kingdom has not made concessions in its position regarding the Palestinian issue, to the extent that it sometimes affected some of its important interests. Despite the positions of some Palestinian leaders towards the Kingdom during certain crises that our region has faced, and also despite the dysfunction that plagues the management of the Palestinian issue from within, the Kingdom views the matter as a moral duty towards a brotherly people who have suffered greatly from the occupier and have not been spared from the mistakes of some who have taken the lead in their cause.



The Kingdom is the one that led the international mobilization in the past period for the recognition of the Palestinian state and for stopping the war in Gaza. Such major historical positions stem only from a firm conviction in the Palestinian right and a determination to achieve it by utilizing all opportunities and resources for that purpose. This is the Kingdom's position, both inside closed meeting rooms and outside them.