Major events deserve to be given all the space in our programs, including the huge sporting event, namely the Islamic Solidarity Games hosted in Riyadh, through which we achieved gains that our media has not highlighted, let alone ignored while being preoccupied with issues that do not rise to the level of a medal won by one of our representatives in this event..!



This media, and I focus on the programs, has been busy chasing protests and complaints against Al-Ahli, the latest being the Qadisiyah protest, and the rate of lies is rising. So what is the solution, you who are panting behind harming Al-Ahli, when the truth is clear..?



The complaint case of Al-Fateh against Firas and Al-Ahli, wasn't the strong slap enough for you? You should have hidden behind a thick wall that separates you from those who mocked you when the decision was announced..!



The same faces and the same programs returned to their "tales" after the Qadisiyah protest, using the same method to rally against Al-Ahli. Is this media..?



Our sources said, and our sources confirmed, and the regulations state, and day after day the talk is repeated, with Al-Ahli being the target.



In the end, "And the evil plot does not surround except its people."



Al-Ahli is the club of good intentions, and I say as it triumphed in the first, it will triumph in the second and third. As for you, after you lied to the audience, we will say nothing but shame on you, so why do you present your ignorance as if it were the truth..?



If any club were surrounded by what Al-Ahli is facing in terms of coalitions, incitement, complaints, and accusations, you would find it today in a miserable state.



Except.. Matthias...?



Those who tell him (ouch) will find nothing but (beating) from the (line) of defense employed for that..!



For your defeat, which you caused, I would like to know the value of the contract just because I fear it might be less than what you and your team planned for..!