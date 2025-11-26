أحداث كبرى تستحق أن تُعطى كل المساحات في برامجنا، منها الحدث الرياضي الضخم، أعني دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي التي احتضنتها الرياض، وحققنا من خلالها مكتسبات لم يبرزها إعلامنا فضلاً عن تجاهله لها وانشغاله بقضايا لا ترقى إلى مستوى ميدالية حققها أحد ممثلينا في هذه الدورة..!


هذا الإعلام، وأركّز على البرامج، انشغل بمطاردة الاحتجاجات والشكاوى ضد الأهلي وآخرها احتجاج القادسية، ومعدل الأكاذيب يرتفع، فما الحل أيها اللاهثون خلف الإضرار بالأهلي مع أن الحق واضح..؟!


قضية شكوى الفتح ضد فراس والأهلي ألم تكفكم صفعتها القوية؟ كان الأحرى بكم التواري خلف جدار سميك يفصل بينكم وبين من سخروا منكم حينما أُعلن القرار..!


عادت الوجوه نفسها، والبرامج نفسها إلى «حكاويهم» بعد احتجاج القادسية وبالأسلوب ذاته تجييش ضد الأهلي، فهل هذا إعلام..؟!


مصادرنا قالت، ومصادرنا أكدت، واللائحة تقول، ومن يوم إلى يوم يتكرر الكلام والمستهدف الأهلي.


في نهاية الأمر «ولا يحيقُ المكر السيئ إلا بِأهله».


الأهلي نادي النوايا الحسنة، وعليه أقول كما انتصر في الأولى سينتصر في الثانية والثالثة، أما أنتم وبعد أن كذبتم على المتلقي فلن نقول إلا يا وجه استح، فلماذا تقدمون جهلكم على أنه حقيقة..؟!


لو أي نادٍ حاصره ما يحاصر الأهلي من تكتلات وتحريض وشكاوى واتهامات لوجدته اليوم في وضع مزرٍ.


• تغريدة


إلا.. ماتياس...؟


‏ترون من يقول له (اوف) لن يجد إلا (الجلد) من (خط) دفاع وظف من أجل ذلك..!


‏فداك هزيمة أنت سببها، ودي أعرف قيمة العقد بس؛ لأنني أخشى أن يكون أقل مما خططت له أنت وفريق عملك..!