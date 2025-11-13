• As you contemplate the image and take it to analysis and scrutiny, it may lead you to other worlds where you search for the origin that the painter overlooked.

• After the space became too tight for me, I went to another space to take the image out of the frame; how I did this is a matter that concerns me and not Picasso.

• Here, I will take you on a journey via Ronaldo's fast train that will take us to the cities of salt, the place, not the novel by Abdul Rahman Munif.

• We return to our friend the numbers, Ronaldo, in an attempt to understand a personality that fame has only added to its commitment.

• This Al-Nasr fan loves Al-Nasr to the extent that you could say he is a graduate of the global school.

• Ronaldo considers himself Saudi, and with the beauty of this creation, I saw in him what "haters of Al-Nasr" do not see, and I say haters because, unfortunately, there are many of them among us.

• Cristiano Ronaldo said at the Tourise forum: "I want to be part of the big project in Saudi Arabia. I consider myself Saudi and love my presence in the Kingdom and help in various sectors. I moved to Saudi Arabia because I believe in the capabilities of the Kingdom and the capabilities of the sports teams here."

• We understood such a message from the very first day the legend arrived in our country, but there are some among us who did not understand it and will not understand it; because they are a product of the "football media" mentality.

• Paulo Coelho says ignorance is measured by the amount of insults a person uses when they have no arguments to defend themselves.