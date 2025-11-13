• وأنت تتأمل الصورة وتأخذها إلى التحليل والتدقيق ربما تأخذك إلى عوالم أخرى تبحث من خلالها عن الأصل الذي أهمله الرسام.

• بعد أن ضاقت علي المساحة ذهبت إلى مساحة أخرى لكي أخرج الصورة من البرواز، أما كيف، فهذا شأن يخصني ولا يخص بيكاسيو.

• هنا سآخذكم إلى رحلة عبر قطار رونالدو السريع الذي سيتجه بنا إلى مدن الملح المكان وليس رواية عبدالرحمن المنيف.

• نعود إلى صديق الأرقام رونالدو لمحاولة فهم شخصية لم تزدها الشهرة إلا التزاماً.

• يحب هذا النصراوي النصر إلى درجة تقول معها إنه خريج مدرسة العالمي.

• رونالدو اعتبر نفسه سعودياً، ومع جمال هذا الصنع رأيت فيه ما لا يراه «كارهو النصر»، وأقول كارهين لأن بيننا منهم كثر بكل أسف.

• قال كريستيانو رونالدو في منتدى Tourise: «أريد أن أكون جزءاً من المشروع الكبير في السعودية. أعتبر نفسي سعودياً وأحب تواجدي بالمملكة وأساعد بمختلف القطاعات. ‏انتقلت للسعودية لإيماني بقدرات المملكة وقدرات الفرق الرياضية هنا».

• مثل هذه الرسالة استوعبناها من أول يوم حضر الأسطورة إلى بلادنا، لكن ثمة بيننا من لم يستوعبها ولن يستوعبها؛ لأنه نتاج فكر «إعلام الكورة».

• يقول باولو كويلو الجهل يقاس بمقدار الشتائم التي يستخدمها الشخص عندما لا تكون لديه أي حجج للدفاع عن نفسه.