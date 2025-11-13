• وأنت تتأمل الصورة وتأخذها إلى التحليل والتدقيق ربما تأخذك إلى عوالم أخرى تبحث من خلالها عن الأصل الذي أهمله الرسام.
• بعد أن ضاقت علي المساحة ذهبت إلى مساحة أخرى لكي أخرج الصورة من البرواز، أما كيف، فهذا شأن يخصني ولا يخص بيكاسيو.
• هنا سآخذكم إلى رحلة عبر قطار رونالدو السريع الذي سيتجه بنا إلى مدن الملح المكان وليس رواية عبدالرحمن المنيف.
• نعود إلى صديق الأرقام رونالدو لمحاولة فهم شخصية لم تزدها الشهرة إلا التزاماً.
• يحب هذا النصراوي النصر إلى درجة تقول معها إنه خريج مدرسة العالمي.
• رونالدو اعتبر نفسه سعودياً، ومع جمال هذا الصنع رأيت فيه ما لا يراه «كارهو النصر»، وأقول كارهين لأن بيننا منهم كثر بكل أسف.
• قال كريستيانو رونالدو في منتدى Tourise: «أريد أن أكون جزءاً من المشروع الكبير في السعودية. أعتبر نفسي سعودياً وأحب تواجدي بالمملكة وأساعد بمختلف القطاعات. انتقلت للسعودية لإيماني بقدرات المملكة وقدرات الفرق الرياضية هنا».
• مثل هذه الرسالة استوعبناها من أول يوم حضر الأسطورة إلى بلادنا، لكن ثمة بيننا من لم يستوعبها ولن يستوعبها؛ لأنه نتاج فكر «إعلام الكورة».
• يقول باولو كويلو الجهل يقاس بمقدار الشتائم التي يستخدمها الشخص عندما لا تكون لديه أي حجج للدفاع عن نفسه.
• As you contemplate the image and take it to analysis and scrutiny, it may lead you to other worlds where you search for the origin that the painter overlooked.
• After the space became too tight for me, I went to another space to take the image out of the frame; how I did this is a matter that concerns me and not Picasso.
• Here, I will take you on a journey via Ronaldo's fast train that will take us to the cities of salt, the place, not the novel by Abdul Rahman Munif.
• We return to our friend the numbers, Ronaldo, in an attempt to understand a personality that fame has only added to its commitment.
• This Al-Nasr fan loves Al-Nasr to the extent that you could say he is a graduate of the global school.
• Ronaldo considers himself Saudi, and with the beauty of this creation, I saw in him what "haters of Al-Nasr" do not see, and I say haters because, unfortunately, there are many of them among us.
• Cristiano Ronaldo said at the Tourise forum: "I want to be part of the big project in Saudi Arabia. I consider myself Saudi and love my presence in the Kingdom and help in various sectors. I moved to Saudi Arabia because I believe in the capabilities of the Kingdom and the capabilities of the sports teams here."
• We understood such a message from the very first day the legend arrived in our country, but there are some among us who did not understand it and will not understand it; because they are a product of the "football media" mentality.
• Paulo Coelho says ignorance is measured by the amount of insults a person uses when they have no arguments to defend themselves.