I do not enter a council or attend a dialogue without hearing thanks to Allah, the Almighty, for preserving the security of this country, and praise for the efforts of the state and the effectiveness of its agencies in fulfilling their duties for the security and stability of society. This has certainly not been achieved by coincidence. During a visit with a select group of opinion writers to the General Security headquarters and meeting with the leaders of various security sectors, headed by the Director of General Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, we were briefed on the efforts made and the tools that achieve success!

I was aware of the development in the performance of the security apparatus; we experience this development in our daily secure lives. However, I felt even more admiration, first for what I found during the visit in keeping pace with the developments in aspects of life and methods of criminal activities, and secondly for the reassurance that we have minds and capabilities capable of confronting criminal acts, no matter how advanced and developed the tools for their execution become. Saudi security always stays one step ahead, thanks to the support of the state for security agencies and the efficiency of the work of the personnel in the security sectors. I found men and women who harnessed knowledge and employed technology to enhance the security capabilities to monitor security violations and ensure the stability of community life and protect it from criminal acts and activities that target it!

As much as I am proud of these ever-evolving capabilities that do not cease to keep pace with the advancement of life, I am equally proud of the personnel in our security agencies across various sectors and the high level of their qualification and training to perform their duties at the highest level. This necessitates a feeling of gratitude for what the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of its young prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and his team, is doing in tremendous efforts to ensure that this blessed country enjoys its security and stability, allowing its community to live in peace and reassurance!

When I watch spontaneous recorded clips of foreign residents praising the safety they feel in Saudi Arabia and their ability to lead their normal lives at all times without fear or anxiety, compared to what cities in their countries, especially European and American, experience, I do not see emotional testimonies; rather, I see realistic ones that reflect the truth!

In short, the blessing of security and safety is the most precious thing any community can possess, and the presence of men and women vigilant for our safety and reassurance is God's gift to the blessed land of the Two Holy Mosques!