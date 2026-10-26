لا أدخل مجلساً ولا أحضر حواراً دون أن أسمع الشكر لله سبحانه وتعالى على حفظ أمن هذه البلاد، والثناء على جهود الدولة وفاعلية أجهزتها في القيام بواجبات أمن واستقرار المجتمع، هذا بالتأكيد لم يتحقق بالصدفة، وخلال زيارة ضمن نخبة من كتاب الرأي لمقر الأمن العام والالتقاء بقيادات القطاعات الأمنية المختلفة، وعلى رأسهم مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد البسامي، تم الاطلاع على الجهود المبذولة والأدوات التي تحقق النجاح !

كنت مدركاً لتطور أداء الجهاز الأمني، فنحن نعيش هذا التطور في حياتنا اليومية الآمنة، لكنني شعرت بالمزيد من الإعجاب، أولاً مما وجدته خلال الزيارة من مواكبة لتطور أوجه الحياة وأساليب الأعمال الإجرامية، والطمأنينة ثانياً من أن لدينا عقولاً وإمكانات قادرة على التصدي للأعمال الإجرامية مهما بلغ تقدم وتطور أدوات تنفيذها، فالأمن السعودي دائماً يسبقها بخطوة بفضل دعم الدولة للأجهزة الأمنية وكفاءة عمل كوادر القطاعات الأمنية، فقد وجدت رجالاً ونساءً سخروا العلم ووظفوا التقنية لتعزيز قدرات الأمن على رصد المخالفات الأمنية، وضمان استقرار حياة المجتمع وحمايته من أعمال ونشاطات الإجرام التي تستهدفه !

وبقدر اعتزازي بهذه القدرات التي لا يهدأ تطورها، ولا تتوقف مسيرتها عن مواكبة تقدم الحياة، بقدر افتخاري بكوادر أجهزتنا الأمنية في مختلف القطاعات، وارتفاع مستوى تأهيلهم وتدريبهم للقيام بواجباتهم على أعلى مستوى، مما يوجب الشعور بالامتنان لما تقوم به وزارة الداخلية بقيادة أميرها الشاب عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف وفريق عمله، من جهود جبارة لكي ترفل هذه البلاد المباركة في أمنها واستقرارها، ويعيش مجتمعها آمناً مطمئناً !

وعندما أشاهد مقاطع مسجلة بكل عفوية لمقيمين أجانب يشيدون بالأمان الذي يشعرون به في السعودية، وقدرتهم على ممارسة حياتهم الطبيعية في جميع الأوقات دون خوف أو قلق، قياساً بما تعيشه مدن بلادهم، خاصة الأوروبية والأمريكية، فإنني في الحقيقة لا أشاهد شهادات عاطفية، بل واقعية تعكس الحقيقة !

باختصار.. نعمة الأمن والأمان هي أثمن ما قد يملكه أي مجتمع، ووجود رجال ونساء ساهرين على أمننا وطمأنينتنا هو هبة الله لبلاد الحرمين المباركة !