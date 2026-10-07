• It was a beautiful night.. How could it not be when the homeland is celebrating joy on all fronts.



• "Gulf 27" was a message from the land of the greatest message to the world that we live in security and safety, and we do not care about what the hired horns say.



• In the Al-Inma Stadium, the attendance was at its finest, and it’s no wonder since all paths lead to the Gulf.



• Everything was offered by Jeddah, both the place and the people, for its guests and visitors; Jeddah has left a significant impact on the souls of our guests, and it’s no surprise since our home is a house of generosity.



• "The Gulf Cup is Saudi" .. a title that answered all questions, confirming that we have a team that may make us forget past failures.. We faced a team that was "well-prepared," and it truly had expertise and experts, but our "Green" was the bet of a nation, and those who bet on the Saudi do not lose.



• We won a cup that resembles us, and it’s only fair to give Donis the recognition he deserves.



• Donis was not just a coach; he was an important part of everything.. management and players.



• We won the sumptuous last dinner, and we have the right to say to some "young ones": Have a nice day.



• Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, just hours before the final match of "Gulf 27" between the Saudi and Emirati teams, said: "The teams play, and the Gulf wins." This was shared on his official account on the "X" platform, accompanied by the flags of the 8 countries participating in the tournament. Here, the Minister of Media embodies the reality that we should all feel, and we must not allow those who excel in creating crises to come between us through a tournament that brings us together in love and nobility, and indeed "the teams play, and the Gulf wins."



• We won, and we cannot forget the successes achieved by the Gulf tournament, most notably what our countries are experiencing in terms of progress and prosperity in all sports, not just in football.



• Jeddah bid farewell to "Gulf 27" while feeling sad about the departure of loved ones who honored it with their presence, and it honored them with its generous hospitality.



• Who should we congratulate, Jeddah? You? Or the team? Or should we echo the Minister of Media's words: "The teams play, and the Gulf wins"?



• Finally:



“The absence of people who add nothing to our presence causes no loss.”



‏- Tolstoy