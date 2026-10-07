• كانت الليلة جميلة.. كيف لا والوطن يعيش أفراحاً على الصعد كافة.


• «خليجي 27» كانت رسالة من أرض أعظم رسالة للعالم على أننا نعيش أمناً وأماناً، ولا نكترث بما تقوله الأبواق المأجورة.


• في ملعب الإنماء كان الحضور في أبهى صورة، ولا غرابة فكل الدروب تؤدي إلى الخليج.


• كل شيء قدمته جدة، المكان والإنسان من أجل ضيوفها وزوارها، فهي -أي جدة- تركت أثراً كبيراً في نفوس ضيوفنا، ولا غرابة في ذلك فدارنا دار الكرم.


• «كأس الخليج سعودية».. عنوان أجاب على كل الأسئلة كتأكيد على أننا نملك منتخباً قد ينسينا الإخفاقات.. قابلنا منتخباً «متعوب عليه»، وكان حقاً يملك خبرات وخبراء، لكن «أخضرنا» كان رهان أمة، ومن يراهن على السعودي لا يخسر.


• فزنا بكأس تشبهنا، ولا بأس أن نمنح دونيس ما يستحق من إنصاف.


• دونيس لم يكن مدرباً فقط، بل كان جزءاً مهماً من كل.. إدارة وعناصر.


• فزنا بوجبة العشاء الأخير الدسمة، ومن حقنا أن نقول لبعض «اليهّال»: نهاركم سعيد.


• وزير الإعلام السعودي سلمان الدوسري، قبل ساعات من انطلاق المباراة النهائية لـ«خليجي 27» بين المنتخبين السعودي والإماراتي قال: «تلعب المنتخبات ويفوز الخليج». جاء ذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، مرفِقاً العبارة بأعلام الدول الـ8 المشاركة في منافسات البطولة. وهنا يجسد وزير الإعلام الواقع الذي ينبغي أن نستشعره جميعاً، وألا نسمح لمن يجيد التأزيم بالدخول بيننا من خلال دورة تجمعنا على الحب والنبل، وفعلاً «تلعب المنتخبات ويفوز الخليج».


• فزنا ولا يمكن أن ننسى النجاحات التي حققتها دورة الخليج، وأبرزها ما تعيشه بلداننا من تقدم وازدهار في كل الرياضات وليس في كرة القدم فقط.


• جدة ودّعت «خليجي27» وهي حزينة على فراق أحبّة أكرموها بحضورهم، وأكرمتهم بحسن كرمها.


• لمن نبارك يا جدة؟ لكِ؟ أم للمنتخب؟ أم نردد مع وزير الإعلام «تلعب المنتخبات ويفوز الخليج»؟


• أخيراً:


«غياب الأشخاص الذين لا يضيف وجودهم شيئاً لا يسبب أي خسارة»


‏- تولستوي