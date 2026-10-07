قمرة القيادة هي أكثر الأماكن حماية في الطائرة، ومن يجلس داخلها مرّ بسلسلة طويلة من التأهيل والتدريب والفحوص والاختبارات الأمنية والمهنية.


كل ذلك لحماية الطائرة وركابها من أي خطر يأتي من الخارج، لكن حادثة طائرة فلاي دبي الأسبوع الماضي أعادت إلى الواجهة سؤالاً صعباً، ماذا يحدث عندما يكون مصدر الخطر داخل المكان الذي صُمم أصلاً للحماية من الخطر؟


هذه ليست مشكلة جديدة تماماً في صناعة الطيران، لكنها من أصعب معادلات السلامة والأمن فيها.


بعد أحداث 11 سبتمبر 2001 تغيرت قمرة القيادة، حينها استطاع المختطفون الوصول إلى الطيارين والسيطرة على الطائرات، فكان أحد أهم الدروس أن الوصول إلى القمرة يجب ألا يكون سهلاً، بعد ذلك أصبحت أبواب قمرة القيادة أكثر صلابة، ووضعت أنظمة وإجراءات تجعل فتحها من الخارج بالغ الصعوبة، وكان المنطق أنه إذا لم يستطع المهاجم الوصول إلى الطيارين فلن يستطيع السيطرة على الطائرة، وبالفعل أصبح الباب جزءاً أساسياً من منظومة أمن الطيران الحديثة.


لكن بعد سنوات ظهرت المشكلة من الاتجاه الآخر، في كارثة Germanwings عام 2015 خرج قائد الطائرة من قمرة القيادة وبقي مساعده (الذي يخطط للانتحار) داخلها، لم يتمكن القائد من العودة بعد أن أغلق الباب من الداخل وانتهت الرحلة بتحطم الطائرة في جبال الألب الفرنسية ومقتل جميع ركابها.


هنا أصبح الباب الذي صُمم لحماية قمرة القيادة جزءاً من أسباب الكارثة نفسها، ولذلك سارعت وكالة سلامة الطيران الأوروبية بعد الحادثة إلى التوصية بألا يبقى شخص واحد بمفرده داخل القمرة، قبل أن تنتقل لاحقاً إلى أسلوب أكثر مرونة يعتمد على تقييم المخاطر لدى كل شركة، ولا يختصر المشكلة في قاعدة واحدة فقط.


حادثة فلاي دبي الأخيرة تعيد السؤال مرة أخرى لكن بصورة مختلفة، نحن أمام نظام أمني بُني على افتراض أن الخطر سيحاول الوصول إلى قمرة القيادة من الخارج لكن ماذا لو بدأ الخطر من الداخل؟


هل تكفي آليات الاختيار والفحوص الطبية والأمنية وتقييم الحالة النفسية للطيارين؟ وهل نحتاج إلى مراقبة أفضل للتغيرات السلوكية التي قد تطرأ على الطيار خلال سنوات عمله؟


هل يمكن تصميم إجراءات داخل القمرة تسمح بالتدخل السريع عند وقوع اعتداء بين أفراد الطاقم، من دون أن نضعف في الوقت نفسه حمايتها من الاقتحام الخارجي؟ هذه هي الإشكالية الحقيقية.


الحل ليس أن نجعل باب قمرة القيادة أسهل في الفتح، لأننا بذلك قد نعيد الخطر الذي أُنشئ الباب المحصن من أجله أساساً، وليس منطقياً أيضاً أن تتحول قمرة القيادة إلى مكان يخضع فيه الطيار للمراقبة والشك المستمرين، فصناعة الطيران تعتمد كل يوم على آلاف الطيارين الذين ينقلون ملايين البشر بأمان، والحوادث التي يكون فيها أحد أفراد الطاقم مصدراً متعمداً للخطر استثنائية ونادرة للغاية.


لكن فلسفة سلامة الطيران لا تتعامل فقط مع ما يحدث كثيراً، إنها تهتم أيضاً بما يحدث نادراً ولكن قد تكون عواقبه كارثية.


لهذا لا أتوقع أن تكون نتيجة حادثة فلاي دبي مجرد إجراء واحد من نوع (أضف شخص ثالث إلى القمرة) أو (اجعل فتح الباب أكثر سهولة للطيارين)، لأن الحلول البسيطة لمثل هذه المشكلات لا تعيش طويلاً.


بعد Germanwings طُرحت قاعدة وجود شخصين داخل القمرة في كل الأوقات، ثم توصلت وكالة سلامة الطيران الأوروبية إلى أن الأفضل هو التعامل مع المسألة بمنظومة أوسع تشمل الفحص النفسي والأمني، وبرامج دعم الطيارين، واستقرار بيئة العمل، وقدرة الشركة نفسها على اكتشاف المخاطر النفسية والاجتماعية والتعامل معها.


وهنا ربما تكون نقطة التحول القادمة في أن تصبح منظومة السلامة أقدر على اكتشاف الإشارات غير الطبيعية قبل أن تصل إلى الطائرة، وهذا يفتح ملفات كثيرة تتعلق بآليات اختيار الطيارين والفحوصات النفسية الدورية وبرامج الإبلاغ السرية ودعم من يمر بضغوط نفسية أو مهنية ومشاركة المعلومات بين الجهات الأمنية وشركات الطيران عند وجود مؤشرات حقيقية، وربما إعادة تقييم بعض إجراءات العمل داخل قمرة القيادة نفسها.


لكن كل حل من هذه الحلول يحمل مشكلة أخرى، إذا شددت الفحوص النفسية أكثر من اللازم، فقد يخشى الطيار من طلب المساعدة حتى لا يفقد وظيفته، وإذا وسعت تبادل المعلومات الأمنية، تدخلت في مناطق حساسة تتعلق بالخصوصية، وإذا جعلت الوصول إلى القمرة أسهل في حالات الطوارئ فقد تصبح أكثر عرضة للاقتحام.


هنا تحديداً تكمن طبيعة سلامة الطيران، فهي ليست اختياراً بين الأمان والخطر، بل موازنة مستمرة بين أخطار مختلفة.


لقد نجحت صناعة الطيران طوال ربع قرن في جعل قمرة القيادة حصناً يصعب الوصول إليه، لكن حادثة فلاي دبي تعيد أمامها الجزء الأصعب من المعادلة.


المنظمة الدولية للطيران المدني ICAO وضعت منذ سنوات معايير لمواجهة التهديدات الداخلية Insider Threat، تشمل التحقق من الخلفيات وتقييم المخاطر ونقاط الضعف ومراقبة الوصول إلى المناطق الحساسة، لكن الحادثة الأخيرة تطرح نسخة أكثر تعقيداً من السؤال، ماذا نفعل عندما يكون مصدر التهديد نفسه أحد الشخصين اللذين صُممت أكثر منطقة محمية في الطائرة لتكون تحت سيطرتهما؟


الباب المحصن يستطيع أن يمنع شخصاً خطيراً من الدخول، لكنه لا يستطيع أن يعرف شيئاً عن الشخص الموجود خلفه.