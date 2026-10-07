There have been many attempts to integrate the Houthis within their country, yet this group has rejected all early efforts to lure them into Yemeni parties since the leadership of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh when the university skirmishes began in 2004. The Houthi disturbances continued through six battles against their own country, where they were citizens of discord. During a time when Yemen was experiencing a period of weakness, the Houthis exploited this and ignited the flames of war, believing that Yemenis and the world would succumb to the reality of occupying the Yemeni capital and extending the group's influence over some cities after taking control of the presidential palace in 2015. From here, the conflict with this group expanded. The question arose: Are the Houthis merely a terrorist group? How can they govern a large country like Yemen in the presence of a legitimate authority? This authority sought help from its neighbors, primarily Saudi Arabia, and from there began the attempts to integrate this group within their country to preserve Yemen and its resources and to protect its people. However, the accursed Houthi insisted on the destruction of Yemen, and in Houthi belief, there is no concept of a nation; rather, the entire land is their homeland (the same vision as movement Islam). Numerous agreements were made with this group, but they break any agreement. With the ongoing regional war, there was an order for this group to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if Iran's situation worsened, and their recent movements are merely a response to open Iran's lungs and provide it with air. These are well-known historical steps for those who have followed this group's movements since their first conflict with President Ali Abdullah Saleh.



I believe the time has come for the dawn of Yemen to rise after a long night, during which the Houthis wreaked havoc, destruction, and displacement on the happy country.



Since the announcement of the dawn of Yemen, Yemeni forces have launched a fierce attack to reclaim the country along with its institutions and cities, as well as to secure the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which led to the disarray of the Houthi group and heavy losses for them. With the military activation of the Mecca Agreement, there is no longer hope for this group to rise, neither in peace nor in war...



The dawn of Yemen is coming after the eclipse of the Houthis' sun.