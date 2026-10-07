تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
كثيرة هي المحاولات لاستيعاب الحوثيين داخل بلادهم، إلا أن هذه الجماعة رفضت كل المحاولات المبكرة لاستدراجهم داخل الأحزاب اليمنية منذ قيادة الرئيس اليمني السابق علي عبدالله صالح حين ظهرت مناوشات الجامعة التي انطلقت عام ٢٠٠٤، وتوالت المشاغبة الحوثية في ست معارك ضد بلادهم، كانوا فيها مواطني الشقاق، وفي وقت مرت اليمن بفترة رخوة، استغلها الحوثيون وأشعلوا فتيل الحرب، ظنا منهم أن اليمنيين والعالم سوف يرضخون للواقع باحتلال العاصمة اليمنية، وبسط نفوذ الجماعة على بعض المدن، بعد السيطرة على القصر الرئاسي (٢٠١٥).. ومن هنا اتسع الصراع مع هذه الجماعة.. وكان السؤال: هل الحوثيون مجرد جماعة إرهابية؟ كيف تحكم بلدا كبيرا كاليمن؟ في وجود سلطة شرعية، هذه السلطة استعانت بجيرانها وأولهم السعودية، ومن هناك بدأت المحاولات لاستيعاب هذه الجماعة داخل بلادهم، من أجل البقاء على اليمن وخيراته والحفاظ على مقدراته وشعبه، إلا أن الحوثي الرجيم أصر على خراب اليمن، وفي المعتقد الحوثي لا يوجد مفهوم وطن، وإنما الأرض أجمعها وطنا له (نفس رؤية الإسلام الحركي)، حدثت اتفاقيات عديدة مع هذه الجماعة إلا أنها تنكث أي اتفاق، ومع الحرب الإقليمية الحادثة، كان الإيعاز لهذه الجماعة سد مضيق باب المندب إن تأزمت أحوال إيران، وتحركها الأخير ما هو إلا استجابه لفتح رئة إيران ومدها بالهواء.. هذه خطوات تاريخيّة معروفة لمن تابع تحركات هذه الجماعة من صراعها الأول مع الرئيس علي عبدالله صالح.
أعتقد أن الوقت قد حان لأن يبزغ فجر اليمن بعد ليل طويل، عاث فيه الحوثيون الفساد والتدمير والتهجير للبلد السعيد.
ومنذ إعلان فجر اليمن اجتاحت القوات اليمنية هجوماً ضارياً لاستعادة البلد بمؤسساتها ومدنها، وكذلك تأمين مضيق باب المندب، مما أدى إلى تنافر جماعة الحوثيين، وتلقيها خسائر فادحة، ومع تفعيل اتفاق مكة عسكرياً، لم يعد من رجاء لأن تنهض هذه الجماعة لا سلماً ولا حرباً..
فجر اليمن قادم بعد خسوف شمس الحوثيين.
There have been many attempts to integrate the Houthis within their country, yet this group has rejected all early efforts to lure them into Yemeni parties since the leadership of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh when the university skirmishes began in 2004. The Houthi disturbances continued through six battles against their own country, where they were citizens of discord. During a time when Yemen was experiencing a period of weakness, the Houthis exploited this and ignited the flames of war, believing that Yemenis and the world would succumb to the reality of occupying the Yemeni capital and extending the group's influence over some cities after taking control of the presidential palace in 2015. From here, the conflict with this group expanded. The question arose: Are the Houthis merely a terrorist group? How can they govern a large country like Yemen in the presence of a legitimate authority? This authority sought help from its neighbors, primarily Saudi Arabia, and from there began the attempts to integrate this group within their country to preserve Yemen and its resources and to protect its people. However, the accursed Houthi insisted on the destruction of Yemen, and in Houthi belief, there is no concept of a nation; rather, the entire land is their homeland (the same vision as movement Islam). Numerous agreements were made with this group, but they break any agreement. With the ongoing regional war, there was an order for this group to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if Iran's situation worsened, and their recent movements are merely a response to open Iran's lungs and provide it with air. These are well-known historical steps for those who have followed this group's movements since their first conflict with President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
I believe the time has come for the dawn of Yemen to rise after a long night, during which the Houthis wreaked havoc, destruction, and displacement on the happy country.
Since the announcement of the dawn of Yemen, Yemeni forces have launched a fierce attack to reclaim the country along with its institutions and cities, as well as to secure the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which led to the disarray of the Houthi group and heavy losses for them. With the military activation of the Mecca Agreement, there is no longer hope for this group to rise, neither in peace nor in war...
The dawn of Yemen is coming after the eclipse of the Houthis' sun.