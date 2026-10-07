كثيرة هي المحاولات لاستيعاب الحوثيين داخل بلادهم، إلا أن هذه الجماعة رفضت كل المحاولات المبكرة لاستدراجهم داخل الأحزاب اليمنية منذ قيادة الرئيس اليمني السابق علي عبدالله صالح حين ظهرت مناوشات الجامعة التي انطلقت عام ٢٠٠٤، وتوالت المشاغبة الحوثية في ست معارك ضد بلادهم، كانوا فيها مواطني الشقاق، وفي وقت مرت اليمن بفترة رخوة، استغلها الحوثيون وأشعلوا فتيل الحرب، ظنا منهم أن اليمنيين والعالم سوف يرضخون للواقع باحتلال العاصمة اليمنية، وبسط نفوذ الجماعة على بعض المدن، بعد السيطرة على القصر الرئاسي (٢٠١٥).. ومن هنا اتسع الصراع مع هذه الجماعة.. وكان السؤال: هل الحوثيون مجرد جماعة إرهابية؟ كيف تحكم بلدا كبيرا كاليمن؟ في وجود سلطة شرعية، هذه السلطة استعانت بجيرانها وأولهم السعودية، ومن هناك بدأت المحاولات لاستيعاب هذه الجماعة داخل بلادهم، من أجل البقاء على اليمن وخيراته والحفاظ على مقدراته وشعبه، إلا أن الحوثي الرجيم أصر على خراب اليمن، وفي المعتقد الحوثي لا يوجد مفهوم وطن، وإنما الأرض أجمعها وطنا له (نفس رؤية الإسلام الحركي)، حدثت اتفاقيات عديدة مع هذه الجماعة إلا أنها تنكث أي اتفاق، ومع الحرب الإقليمية الحادثة، كان الإيعاز لهذه الجماعة سد مضيق باب المندب إن تأزمت أحوال إيران، وتحركها الأخير ما هو إلا استجابه لفتح رئة إيران ومدها بالهواء.. هذه خطوات تاريخيّة معروفة لمن تابع تحركات هذه الجماعة من صراعها الأول مع الرئيس علي عبدالله صالح.


أعتقد أن الوقت قد حان لأن يبزغ فجر اليمن بعد ليل طويل، عاث فيه الحوثيون الفساد والتدمير والتهجير للبلد السعيد.


ومنذ إعلان فجر اليمن اجتاحت القوات اليمنية هجوماً ضارياً لاستعادة البلد بمؤسساتها ومدنها، وكذلك تأمين مضيق باب المندب، مما أدى إلى تنافر جماعة الحوثيين، وتلقيها خسائر فادحة، ومع تفعيل اتفاق مكة عسكرياً، لم يعد من رجاء لأن تنهض هذه الجماعة لا سلماً ولا حرباً..


فجر اليمن قادم بعد خسوف شمس الحوثيين.