

Jeddah, this beautiful city wonderful with its people, neighborhoods, and sea, is currently experiencing one of its most beautiful historical nights and most joyful; how could it not? It opens its arms with love and hospitality to embrace the beloved Gulf citizens who are dear to all our hearts. Amid the echoes of the glorious Saudi National Day celebrations and the launch of the "Gulf 27" championship competitions, you feel that the joy in the streets of Jeddah pulses with a different rhythm, confirming to the whole world that "Jeddah is different," and that our Gulf is always and forever well.

"Our Gulf is one and our people are one"; a historic phrase that has settled in hearts and inhabited the conscience before it is echoed by tongues in the squares. This sincere brotherly spirit is manifested today in its most beautiful forms in the bride of the Red Sea, where the star of the Saudi green, Captain Mohammed Al-Owais, summarized this deep bond with spontaneous words from the heart when he said: "The championship is among cousins of flesh and blood." Yes, the green rectangle is not a field for competition for the cup, but rather a space where the bonds of kinship and shared destiny meet, to prove to the world that our Gulf is one, our blood is one, and our heart is one.

Jeddah is adorned these days in its splendid attire, mixed with the colors of the flags of our Gulf brothers who have come to share the Kingdom's joys and follow the grand football wedding. In every corner of the city, starting from the alleys of "Old Jeddah," which exude the fragrance of the past and the authenticity of hospitality, to the corniche and waterfront where the sky sparkles with joyful displays, and its waves dance joyfully and melodiously with the Gulf presence, together painting a unique picture that proves that the true cup of this championship is the sustainability of love and connection, always looking towards a bright future united by ambition and shaded by the banners of success.