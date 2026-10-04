جدة، هذه المدينة الجميلة الرائعة بأهلها، وأحيائها، وبحرها، تعيش هذه اﻷيام واحدة من أجمل لياليها التاريخية وأكثرها بهجة؛ كيف لا؟ وهي تفتح ذراعيها بالحب والترحاب لتحتضن أبناء الخليج الغاليين على قلوبنا جميعاً، فبين أصداء احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي المجيد، وانطلاق منافسات بطولة «خليجي 27»، تشعر بأن الفرحة في شوارع جدة تنبض بإيقاع مختلف، لتؤكد للعالم أجمع أن «جدة غير»، وأن خليجنا دائماً وأبداً بخير.

«خليجنا واحد وشعبنا واحد»؛ جملة تاريخية سكنت القلوب واستوطنت الوجدان قبل أن ترددها الألسن في الميادين. وتتجلى هذه الروح الأخوية الصادقة اليوم في أبهى صورها بعروس البحر الأحمر، حيث لخص نجم الأخضر السعودي، الكابتن محمد العويس، هذا التلاحم العميق بكلمات عفوية نابعة من القلب حين قال: «البطولة بين عيال عم من لحم ودم». نعم، فالمستطيل الأخضر ليس ميداناً للمنافسة على الكأس، بل هو مساحة تتلاقى فيها أواصر القربى والمصير المشترك، لنثبت للعالم أن خليجنا واحد، ودمنا واحد، وقلبنا واحد.

تتزيّن جدة هذه الأيام بحلتها الباهية، ممتزجة بألوان أعلام الأشقاء الخليجيين الذين توافدوا لمشاركة المملكة أفراحها ومتابعة العرس الكروي الكبير. وفي كل زاوية من زوايا المدينة، بدءاً من أزقة “جدة التاريخية” العتيقة التي تفوح بعبق الماضي وأصالة الضيافة، وصولاً إلى الكورنيش والواجهة البحرية حيث تتلألأ السماء بعروض الفرح، وتتراقص أمواجها فرحاً وطرباً بالتواجد الخليجي وليرسموا معاً لوحة فريدة تبرهن أن الكأس الحقيقية لهذه البطولة هي استدامة المحبة والترابط، متطلعين دائماً نحو مستقبل مشرق يجمعه الطموح وتظلله رايات التوفيق.