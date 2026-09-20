The Ghassanids and the Lakhmids were two Arab emirates during the pre-Islamic era on the fringes of the Arabian Peninsula, each loyal to one of the two great empires of the time (the Romans and the Persians). They represented a security belt for these empires, protecting their territories from hostile attacks. The kings of these emirates, no matter how elevated their status, were considered subordinates, as the Caesar and Khosrow were the ones who appointed and deposed whom they wished. Numerous proxy wars broke out between these two emirates, serving the interests of their masters, the Romans and the Persians, in which Arab blood was shed. This situation continued until the emergence of Islam in the Arabian Peninsula, which improved the conditions of the Arabs and Muslims, allowing them to live in peace, free from oppression and grudges.

How similar yesterday is to today. After nearly 1,400 years since the end of the era of the Ghassanids and the Lakhmids, we now see scenes that evoke their legacy in the Middle East, amidst malicious plans aimed at subjugating the Arabs and seizing their wealth.

Openly, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2023, the Prime Minister of the Zionist entity, Netanyahu, showcased his vision for a new Middle East, based on a framework led by Iran on one side and Israel on the other, resembling two regional poles: Persian and Israeli. This vision crystallizes in the reconfiguration of the region's map through military force, undermining competing regional influence, establishing buffer zones around Israel to create a security belt for it, and expanding the circle of normalization, while bypassing the issue of Palestinian rights and the establishment of their independent state. Netanyahu asserted that normalization between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia "will indeed create a new Middle East."

This vision represents an extension of a strategic plan titled: "Complete Separation: A New Strategy for Securing the National Entity," prepared in 1996 by a Zionist think tank in Washington known as the Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies (IASPS). This strategy adopted a perspective that sees the way to restore Israeli superiority as a combination of strength and self-reliance, along with policies to contain and destabilize countries that pose a threat to its existence. According to this strategy, the solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict does not pass through accepting a comprehensive peace with the Arab world leading to a sovereign Palestinian state, but rather through imposing facts on the ground and forcing Arab parties to accept what Israel has seized. This vision intersects with previous American projects, such as the Greater Middle East Initiative, and with ideas adopted by several neoconservative thinkers who imagined that post-2003 Iraq would be a democratic beacon spreading change throughout the Middle East. They then handed over that beacon, as they claim, to Iran on a silver platter.

The matter does not stop there, as questions arise about the impact of American policies on the growing influence of the Iranian-backed Houthis near Bab al-Mandab. The strategy that the American administration is working on for the post-war phase, according to a report published on Axios on September 4, 2026, titled "Trump Administration Prepares Post-War Plan for the Middle East," focuses on regional integration and establishing a security framework among U.S. allies to contain Iran, and expanding the Abraham Accords by pushing for a historic normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel as a pivotal piece of the regional system.

From reading these visions and strategies, it can be inferred that they lead to the division of the Middle East into two axes; one in which countries revolve around Israel, and the other comprising other countries. For this division plan to be complete, Saudi Arabia must normalize relations. The battles currently taking place on the southern borders of Saudi Arabia, along with brutal attacks on its territory from the northern border, are nothing but economic and military exhaustion and a security threat, aimed at disrupting its economic growth and blackmailing it into accepting normalization. Moreover, Saudi Arabia, with its religious, economic, and political weight, is not a marginal state in the security equation of the region, but rather one of the most pivotal countries in the Arab and Islamic worlds. This is evidenced by its honorable positions, from the era of the founding king Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, may God have mercy on him, to the present day, in supporting the stability and sovereignty of its brothers out of love and Arab pride. Its assistance and support have extended, in various economic and political forms, to all Arab countries. The dream of the enemies of Arabism and Islam is to weaken it, so that the balance of power in the Middle East is disrupted, leaving the arena open for Israel and Iran to impose their dominance and influence over the Arab peoples.

Therefore, every Arab must realize that the strength, stability, and security of Saudi Arabia is the effective line of defense against the flood of confusion that has swept through the Arab world in recent decades. The future of security, stability, and prosperity in the region is linked, among many factors, to the continued strength and growth of one of the most important pillars of regional balance, which is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Anyone who does not reflect on history and draw lessons from the legacy of the Ghassanids and the Lakhmids, comparing yesterday with today, or harbors hatred towards Saudi Arabia and plots against it, or seeks to build bridges between active international powers and terrorist militias and supports them, or nurtures and spreads centers of discord and conflict in the Arab body from its east to its west, will ultimately be a loser.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the land of the Two Holy Mosques, has, thank God, a proud Arab Muslim people, united behind its loyal leadership, and a government with wisdom and a keen vision that seeks construction and development, along with numerous resources bestowed upon it by God, in addition to a wide network of international relations and partnerships. It will continue, with God's help, to be a banner of pride for Islam and Arabism. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has previously stated that "no country has any favor or grace in the stability, security, and prosperity of the Kingdom. The security of the country and its historical depth, which extends for more than 300 years, is protected by the sons and daughters of the nation."