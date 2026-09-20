الغساسنة والمناذرة إمارتان عربيتان في العصر الجاهلي على أطراف شبه الجزيرة العربية، كانت كل منهما مواليةً لإحدى الإمبراطوريتين الكبريين آنذاك (الروم والفرس)، ومثّلتا حزاماً أمنياً للإمبراطوريتين يقي أراضيهما من الهجمات المعادية. ويُعدّ الملوك فيهما، مهما بلغوا من الرفعة، أتباعاً فالقيصر وكسرى هم من يخلعون ويعينون من شاءوا. ونشبت بين هاتين الإمارتين حروب عديدة بالوكالة، خدمةً لمصالح أسيادهما الروم والفرس، سُفكت فيها الدماء العربية. واستمر هذا الوضع زمناً، إلى أن ظهر الدين الإسلامي في الجزيرة العربية، فتحسنت أحوال العرب والمسلمين وعاشوا في سلام بمنأى عن الظلم والأحقاد.

وما أشبه الأمس باليوم. فبعد مضي ما يقارب ١٤٠٠ عام على انتهاء عهد الغساسنة والمناذرة، أصبحنا نرى مشاهد تعيد إلى الأذهان سيرتهما في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، في ظل مخططات خبيثة تستهدف إخضاع العرب وسلب ثرواتهم.

فعلى العلن، استعرض رئيس وزراء الكيان الصهيوني، نتنياهو، خلال الدورة الـ78 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة سبتمبر 2023، رؤيته لشرق أوسط جديد، تتشكل أسسه من محور تقوده إيران وآخر تقوده إسرائيل، بما يشبه قطبين إقليميين: فارسياً وإسرائيلياً. ويتبلور هذا التصور في إعادة تشكيل خريطة المنطقة عبر القوة العسكرية، وتقويض النفوذ الإقليمي المنافس، وإقامة مناطق عازلة في محيط إسرائيل بما يشكّل حزاماً أمنياً لها، وتوسيع دائرة التطبيع، مع تجاوز قضية حقوق الفلسطينيين وإقامة دولتهم المستقلة. وأكد نتنياهو أن التطبيع بين إسرائيل والمملكة العربية السعودية «سيخلق حقاً شرقاً أوسطياً جديداً».

وتلك الرؤية تمثل امتداداً لخطة إستراتيجية عنوانها: «انفصال تام: إستراتيجية جديدة لتأمين الكيان القومي»، أعدّها عام 1996 مركز فكرٍ صهيوني في واشنطن، يُعرف باسم معهد الدراسات الإستراتيجية والسياسية المتقدمة (IASPS). وتبنّت تلك الإستراتيجية نظرة ترى أن السبيل لاستعادة التفوق الإسرائيلي يتمثل في مزيج من القوة والاعتماد على الذات، مع سياسات لاحتواء وزعزعة استقرار الدول التي تُشكل تهديدًا لكيانها. وبمقتضاها فإن حل الصراع العربي الإسرائيلي لا يمرّ عبر قبول سلام شامل مع العالم العربي يقود إلى دولة فلسطينية ذات سيادة، إنما عبر فرض الوقائع على الأرض وإجبار الأطراف العربية على القبول بما استولت عليه إسرائيل. وتتقاطع تلك الرؤية مع مشاريع أمريكية سابقة، مثل مشروع الشرق الأوسط الكبير، ومع تصورات تبنّاها عدد من مفكري المحافظين الجدد الذين تخيلوا أن يكون العراق ما بعد عام 2003 منارة ديمقراطية تنشر التغيير بأنحاء الشرق الأوسط. ثم سلّموا بعد ذلك تلك المنارة، التي يزعمون، إلى إيران على طبق من ذهب.

ولا يتوقف الأمر عند ذلك الحد، إذ تطرح تساؤلات حول أثر السياسات الأمريكية في تنامي نفوذ الحوثيين المدعومين من إيران بالقرب من باب المندب. والإستراتيجية التي تعمل عليها الإدارة الأمريكية لمرحلة ما بعد الحرب، وفقاً لما نُشر بموقع أكسيوس بتاريخ 4 سبتمبر 2026 بعنوان «إدارة ترمب تعد خطة ما بعد الحرب في الشرق الأوسط». فتلك الإستراتيجية تركز على التكامل الإقليمي، وإنشاء إطار أمني بين حلفاء الولايات المتحدة لاحتواء إيران، وتوسيع الاتفاقيات الإبراهيمية بالضغط من أجل إبرام اتفاق تطبيع تاريخي بين السعودية وإسرائيل كقطعة محورية للنظام الإقليمي.

ويُستنتج من قراءة تلك الرؤى والإستراتيجيات أنها تقود لتقسيم الشرق الأوسط إلى محورين؛ أحدهما تدور فيه دول في الفلك الإسرائيلي، والثاني يضم دولاً أخرى. وتبقى لاكتمال خطة هذا التقسيم أن تُطبع السعودية. وما يجري من معارك تدور رحاها على الحدود الجنوبية للمملكة العربية السعودية، وهجمات غاشمة على أراضيها من الحدود الشمالية، ليس إلا استنزافاً اقتصادياً وعسكرياً وتهديداً أمنياً، لتعطيل نموها الاقتصادي ولابتزازها لقبول التطبيع. كما أن السعودية بما تمتلكه من ثقل ديني واقتصادي وسياسي، ليست دولة هامشية في معادلة الأمن بالمنطقة، بل تُعد إحدى أهم الدول المحورية في العالمين العربي والإسلامي. ويستدل على ذلك من مواقفها المشرفة، منذ عهد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود، رحمه الله، وحتى الآن، في دعم استقرار وسيادة أشقائها بدافع المحبة والغيرة العربية. حيث امتدت مساعداتها ومسانداتها، بأشكال اقتصادية وسياسية متعددة، إلى كافة الدول العربية. وحُلم أعداء العروبة والإسلام إضعافها، ليختل ميزان القوى بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط، فتخلو الساحة لإسرائيل وإيران لفرض هيمنتهما ونفوذهما على الشعوب العربية.

وبالتالي على كل عربي، إدراك بأن قوة واستقرار وأمن السعودية هو خط الدفاع الفاعل لصد طوفان التيه الذي اجتاح العالم العربي في العقود الماضية. وأن مستقبل الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة يرتبط، ضمن عوامل عديدة، باستمرار قوة ونماء واحدة من أهم ركائز التوازن الإقليمي، وهي المملكة العربية السعودية. وسوف يكون خاسراً كل من: لم يتأمل التاريخ ويأخذ العبر من سيرة الغساسنة والمناذرة ويقارن الأمس باليوم، أو يحقد على السعودية ويكيد لها، أو يسعى لبناء الجسور بين القوى الدولية الفاعلة والميليشيات الإرهابية ويدعمها، أو يرعى وينشر بؤر الفتن والصراع في الجسد العربي من مشرقه إلى مغربه.

والمملكة العربية السعودية، أرض الحرمين الشريفين، لديها ولله الحمد، شعب مسلم عربي أبيّ، موحَد خلف قيادته الوفية، وحكومة ذات حنكة ورؤية ثاقبة تنشد البناء والتطور، وثروات عديدة حباها الله بها، إلى جانب شبكة واسعة من العلاقات والشراكات الدولية. وسوف تستمر، بعون الله، دوماً بيرق عز للإسلام والعروبة. وقد أكد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في تصريح سابق له أنه «لا فضل ولا منة لأي دولة في استقرار وأمن ورخاء المملكة. وأن أمن البلاد وعمقها التاريخي الذي يمتد لأكثر من 300 عام، يحميه أبناء وبنات الوطن».