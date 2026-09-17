جماعة الحوثيين هي جماعة منفلتة من كل شيء، وهي جماعة عاثت فساداً في اليمن، وكأنهم ليسوا يمنيين!


هي جماعة تتصرَّف تصرُّف المنبت؛ هذا المنبت قطع جذوره اليمنية، والتحف بإيران ذات المذهبية المغلوطة التوجّه. وإن كان شعار هذه الجماعة: «الله أكبر، الموت لأمريكا، الموت لإسرائيل، اللعنة على اليهود، النصر للإسلام»، فما تقوم به هو استهداف مكة والمدينة، وتحديداً المدينة (لأنها مقصدهم)، فأين أمريكا، وأين إسرائيل، وأيُّ نصر للإسلام، وعقيدة جماعة الحوثي تنطوي على ضرب الأماكن المقدسة؟!


أرى أنها جماعة في النفس الأخير، تضرب هنا وهناك، كتفريج عن النفس، فكيف لجماعة أو فصيل يقاتل الشرعية وحلفاءها، ويريد إرغام العالم على السمع والطاعة بإغلاق مضيق باب المندب، كيف؟


وما هذا الفعل إلا تقليدٌ لإيران، وكأننا نقول: من شابه أباه رفس مثله!


وأستغرب أن تقوم هذه الجماعة بضرب مركز الإسلام، في حين أن إيران لا تتنفَّس الآن إلا من خلال التهديد بإغلاق مضيق هرمز، إلا أن تقليد الجماعة لإيران يجعلها تهدّد بإغلاق باب المندب، وهو تقليد غبي، وطريقة تنفُّس غبية..


جماعة الحوثي المنشقة عن السلطة اليمنية منذ خروجها عام 2004، تقطّع اليمن، وتسلبه الأمن والاستقرار، وكان الأولى بها أن تقبل أنها فصيل سياسي، وتندرج ضمن الأحزاب اليمنية، وتقدّم أجندة حزبية كي تكسب السلطة في اليمن، إلا أنها اختارت الانشقاق وتقطيع اليمن مدناً وقرى، وتجميد أيِّ خطوة تنموية، والارتضاء بالفُرقة اليمنية.


اليمنيون يريدون وحدة وطنهم، إلا أن قيادة الحوثيين مصرّة على تمزيقه..


المشكلة أن هذه الجماعة تعرف - أو لا تعرف - أنها سلاح بأيدي الغير، لكن الغير (إيران) ليس لها قامة ممتدة الآن، أو ظهر منتصب، وهي طريحة الفراش، وأذرعها تُبتر.


جماعة الحوثي نهايتها اقتربت، وليس لها من منجى بعد أفعالها الأخيرة.