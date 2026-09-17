The Houthi group is a faction that is detached from everything, and it has wreaked havoc in Yemen, as if they are not Yemenis!



They act like a rootless entity; this rootless entity has severed its Yemeni roots and has embraced Iran with its misguided sectarian orientation. And while the slogan of this group is: "God is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory for Islam," what they are doing is targeting Mecca and Medina, specifically Medina (because it is their destination). So where is America, where is Israel, and what victory for Islam is there when the Houthi group's ideology involves attacking sacred places?!



I see them as a group in its last throes, striking here and there, as a release for their frustrations. How can a group or faction fight the legitimacy and its allies and want to force the world to listen and obey by closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait? How?



This action is nothing but a mimicry of Iran, as if we are saying: "Like father, like son!"



It is surprising that this group targets the center of Islam, while Iran can only breathe now by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz. Yet, the group's imitation of Iran leads them to threaten to close Bab el-Mandeb, which is a foolish imitation and a foolish way of breathing...



The Houthi group, which has been split from the Yemeni authority since its emergence in 2004, is tearing Yemen apart and robbing it of security and stability. It would have been better for them to accept that they are a political faction and to be part of the Yemeni parties, presenting a political agenda to gain power in Yemen. Instead, they chose to split and divide Yemen into cities and villages, freezing any developmental steps and settling for Yemeni division.



The Yemenis want the unity of their homeland, yet the Houthi leadership insists on tearing it apart...



The problem is that this group knows - or does not know - that it is a weapon in the hands of others, but the others (Iran) do not have an extended stature now, or an upright back; they are bedridden, and their arms are being amputated.



The end of the Houthi group is near, and there is no escape for them after their recent actions.