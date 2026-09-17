لم تكن ليلة 26 مارس 2015م، التي شُنّت فيها عاصفة الحزم، إلا تفصيلاً صغيراً في إستراتيجية إعادة التموضع السعودية في المنطقة، وهي معارك سياسية ودبلوماسية وعسكرية خاضتها وهي تدرك أنها فُرضت على دولة كان خيارها الدائم التنمية والسلام، لا الحروب والقتال.


ربما نجد صعوبة في فهم تسلسل الأحداث، فالمسألة في الشرق الأوسط معقدة ومتشابكة لحد أنك قد تصل لحالة من عدم الاستيعاب -هذا حالنا كمراقبين، فما بالنا بمن يخوض المعركة.


لنتخيل فقط: أن من يزورك ويوقّع معك عقوداً، ربما هو من يتآمر عليك، من يتصل بك ويدعوك لحل قضية تخصه ستجده هو من حرّض عليك، من أعطيته ثقتك وأشركته في مشاريعك هو أول من يقامر بأمنك وبعلاقته معك، من يرسل مفاوضيه لبيع الأسلحة لك سيكون هو من يمتنع عن البيع لاحقاً.


هل كانت السياسة هكذا.. نعم، ولا! فالممارسات واحدة، لكن سابقاً كان يحكمها بعض الأخلاقيات، اليوم هناك من اقتحم سوق السياسة وحوّلها إلى نخاسة بطوع يده، وهناك من يُقيّم نفسه -سياسياً وتاريخياً وثقافياً- فوق حقيقته، ومن يضع نفسه في منطقة لا تلائم حجمه ولا تاريخه، وأيضاً هناك من يحاول أن يختطف مكانة وتجارب الآخرين دون مقوّمات حقيقية، مجرد أصوات مشتراة ووسائل مزورة المنشأ.


ما يحدث اليوم هو نتاج خطط منتصف الألفية حينما قررت الدولة العميقة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية فرض ما يسمى بالفوضى الخلاقة على منطقة الشرق الأوسط من أفغانستان إلى تطوان في المغرب، وهي خيارات تطلبت تغيير الحلفاء وإعادة صياغة العلاقات، والعمل المباشر مع المليشيات والعبور بها نحو العواصم العربية، بل وصلت لحد الشروع في التخلي عن منطقة الشرق الأوسط كاملة -وهو أمرٌ توقفت عنه واشنطن حالياً.


هل ما فعلته واشنطن أفاد المنطقة، بالتأكيد لا!


نعم بعض المليشيات عبرت إلى الحكم من فوق الدبابات الأمريكية، وتخرج من عباءتها شعارات تهاجم فيها الأمريكيين، لكنهم في نهاية الأمر مجرد موظفين ومرتزقة.


ولعل من المفيد الإشارة إلى أن ما فعلته المؤسسات الأمريكية والغربية ومن يدور في فلكها؛ من بناء حملات إعلامية موجهة للمجتمعات العربية ودعم المنظمات الأهلية تحت مسمى دعم المجتمع المدني؛ هي من ساهمت في إطلاق الثورات في الشوارع والميادين 2010م.


لقد كانت بلا جدال الجرافة التي حطمت مجتمعات عربية عدة استسلمت لفكرة الثورات.


كانت السعودية قبل ذلك بسنوات قليلة 2002م، تحتفل بالمئوية الأولى، وتستعد لدخول القرن الثاني من عمرها، متطلعة إلى نهضة وتحوّلات اجتماعية واقتصادية إضافية تلاحق عصر التكنولوجيا واقتصاد العولمة الذي بدأ في تشكيل العالم، لكن أعمالاً إرهابية من 2003م إلى 2006م، كانت إنذاراً أولياً بأن هناك من لا يريد للسعودية أن تستيقض ولا تنهض وأن العملاق يجب أن يبقى في دائرة التكبيل والتآكل.


تكرر ذلك مع رؤية السعودية 2030، التي حملت مشروعاً مستقبلياً طموحاً للمنطقة كلها؛ السعوديون يعرفون أنهم يعيشون في منطقة متفجرة، ويتعاملون مع بعض الحكومات الوظيفية والأقل حكمة بطريقة الصبر والدفع نحو ترشيد سلوكها، وتعلم أن هناك منظمات عابرة عميلة؛ لديها المال والتدريب والسلاح موظفة لحربها، ويعلمون أن بعض المجتمعات المحيطة تعيش اقتصادات بائسة يبحثون عمّن يعلقون عليه فشلهم، وتعرف أيضاً أن الغرب والشرق يسعى وراء مصالحه وأنه غير أخلاقي لا في وعوده ولا في تحالفاته، وأخيراً تعرف أن فقد الحكمة في هذا التشابك السياسي المعقد يعني أن تنهار المنطقة كلها وتدخل في صراعات لا تنتهي، وحروب لن ينجو منها أحد.


كانت 7 أكتوبر 2023م، خريطة فوضى انخرط فيها الكثير، حتى ممن يدعون معارضتها، ومنهم دول لديها علاقات أساسية مع إسرائيل، وتريد أن تنام في دفئها، تحث الجميع للمصالحة مع إسرائيل علناً، وهي تسعى لأن تبقى «محظية تل أبيب» الوحيدة.


ثم جاءت مفاجأة 3 ديسمبر 2025 عندما اقتحمت مليشيات الانتقالي سيئون وحضرموت والمهرة، لمحاولة فرض أمر واقع في خاصرة الجزيرة العربية، لم تكن خطأ في التقدير، بل كانت جزءاً من خطة تطويق على أربعة محاور، لكن المفيد أنها استعجلت قطف ثمار الفخاخ التي زرعت منذ سنوات طويلة.


الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية التي تفجرت مارس 2026م، هي كذلك حرب غامضة بلا أهداف ولا نهايات يمكن التنبؤ بها، وكأنها أحد أفلام المخرج الأمريكي الشهير «كريستوفر نولان» (Christopher Nolan) الذي اشتهر بتقديم أفلام معقدة ونهايات مفتوحة تحتمل أكثر من تأويل.


بالطبع تابعنا كم حاولت الدول الوظيفية دفع السعوديين للانخراط في حرب مرتبكة لا يفهم دافعها، لكن المؤكد أنها كانت فخاً كبيراً، ليس لأن الإيرانيين ملائكة؛ بل لأنهم وأذرعتهم لا يمانعون الانخراط في حرب ضدهم، توجه لاحقاً ضد السعوديين.


السعوديون البسطاء الذين يعيشون في المدن والقرى المتناثرة يفهمون جيداً سياسة بلادهم وأسبابها، ويقدّرون أن الحروب المحيطة والتي ينخرط فيها أعداء وأعدقاء، هي حروب استئصال لوجودهم وبلادهم، فخصومة الدول الوظيفية ضدهم ليست مع السياسات فقط، بل حتى مع المكوّن السكاني السعودي، ولذلك هم يلاحظون أن هناك حملات اغتيال وتشويه ضدهم وضد تراثهم وثقافتهم وأسلوب حياتهم؛ وهي حروب لا تنطلق من فلول اليسار فقط، بل ومن بعض الفضاء المحيط بهم.


ولذلك من المهم أن توضع السياسات والتصرفات السعودية في سياقين؛


أولاً: التراث السياسي المتراكم والذي يتبع البطء والتفكير العميق وعدم الاستعجال في ردود الأفعال.


ثانياً: إن الحروب المفتوحة والفوضى غير الخلاقة التي تعصف بالمنطقة حالياً، تحتاج إلى مداورة السياسات خلال إدارة الملفات، وليس المواجهات المفتوحة، ولا ردود الأفعال غير المنضبطة.


وهذا هو الطريق لفهم إدارة الملفات المعقدة، وهي ومحاولة نزع الفتائل، والخروج من حقول الفخاخ والألغام دون خسائر ليس لها فقط، بل ولفضائها العربي والإسلامي.


إنه قدر السعوديين أن يكونوا دائماً في عين العاصفة فبلادهم مهد العرب، وحامية المسلمين، يعيشون في منطقة نزعت الحكمة من بعض أهلها، وأصبح هواة السياسة في غفلة من الجغرافيا والتاريخ هم فتيل البنادق، وبيادق السياسات الدولية المدمرة.