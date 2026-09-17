لم تكن ليلة 26 مارس 2015م، التي شُنّت فيها عاصفة الحزم، إلا تفصيلاً صغيراً في إستراتيجية إعادة التموضع السعودية في المنطقة، وهي معارك سياسية ودبلوماسية وعسكرية خاضتها وهي تدرك أنها فُرضت على دولة كان خيارها الدائم التنمية والسلام، لا الحروب والقتال.
ربما نجد صعوبة في فهم تسلسل الأحداث، فالمسألة في الشرق الأوسط معقدة ومتشابكة لحد أنك قد تصل لحالة من عدم الاستيعاب -هذا حالنا كمراقبين، فما بالنا بمن يخوض المعركة.
لنتخيل فقط: أن من يزورك ويوقّع معك عقوداً، ربما هو من يتآمر عليك، من يتصل بك ويدعوك لحل قضية تخصه ستجده هو من حرّض عليك، من أعطيته ثقتك وأشركته في مشاريعك هو أول من يقامر بأمنك وبعلاقته معك، من يرسل مفاوضيه لبيع الأسلحة لك سيكون هو من يمتنع عن البيع لاحقاً.
هل كانت السياسة هكذا.. نعم، ولا! فالممارسات واحدة، لكن سابقاً كان يحكمها بعض الأخلاقيات، اليوم هناك من اقتحم سوق السياسة وحوّلها إلى نخاسة بطوع يده، وهناك من يُقيّم نفسه -سياسياً وتاريخياً وثقافياً- فوق حقيقته، ومن يضع نفسه في منطقة لا تلائم حجمه ولا تاريخه، وأيضاً هناك من يحاول أن يختطف مكانة وتجارب الآخرين دون مقوّمات حقيقية، مجرد أصوات مشتراة ووسائل مزورة المنشأ.
ما يحدث اليوم هو نتاج خطط منتصف الألفية حينما قررت الدولة العميقة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية فرض ما يسمى بالفوضى الخلاقة على منطقة الشرق الأوسط من أفغانستان إلى تطوان في المغرب، وهي خيارات تطلبت تغيير الحلفاء وإعادة صياغة العلاقات، والعمل المباشر مع المليشيات والعبور بها نحو العواصم العربية، بل وصلت لحد الشروع في التخلي عن منطقة الشرق الأوسط كاملة -وهو أمرٌ توقفت عنه واشنطن حالياً.
هل ما فعلته واشنطن أفاد المنطقة، بالتأكيد لا!
نعم بعض المليشيات عبرت إلى الحكم من فوق الدبابات الأمريكية، وتخرج من عباءتها شعارات تهاجم فيها الأمريكيين، لكنهم في نهاية الأمر مجرد موظفين ومرتزقة.
ولعل من المفيد الإشارة إلى أن ما فعلته المؤسسات الأمريكية والغربية ومن يدور في فلكها؛ من بناء حملات إعلامية موجهة للمجتمعات العربية ودعم المنظمات الأهلية تحت مسمى دعم المجتمع المدني؛ هي من ساهمت في إطلاق الثورات في الشوارع والميادين 2010م.
لقد كانت بلا جدال الجرافة التي حطمت مجتمعات عربية عدة استسلمت لفكرة الثورات.
كانت السعودية قبل ذلك بسنوات قليلة 2002م، تحتفل بالمئوية الأولى، وتستعد لدخول القرن الثاني من عمرها، متطلعة إلى نهضة وتحوّلات اجتماعية واقتصادية إضافية تلاحق عصر التكنولوجيا واقتصاد العولمة الذي بدأ في تشكيل العالم، لكن أعمالاً إرهابية من 2003م إلى 2006م، كانت إنذاراً أولياً بأن هناك من لا يريد للسعودية أن تستيقض ولا تنهض وأن العملاق يجب أن يبقى في دائرة التكبيل والتآكل.
تكرر ذلك مع رؤية السعودية 2030، التي حملت مشروعاً مستقبلياً طموحاً للمنطقة كلها؛ السعوديون يعرفون أنهم يعيشون في منطقة متفجرة، ويتعاملون مع بعض الحكومات الوظيفية والأقل حكمة بطريقة الصبر والدفع نحو ترشيد سلوكها، وتعلم أن هناك منظمات عابرة عميلة؛ لديها المال والتدريب والسلاح موظفة لحربها، ويعلمون أن بعض المجتمعات المحيطة تعيش اقتصادات بائسة يبحثون عمّن يعلقون عليه فشلهم، وتعرف أيضاً أن الغرب والشرق يسعى وراء مصالحه وأنه غير أخلاقي لا في وعوده ولا في تحالفاته، وأخيراً تعرف أن فقد الحكمة في هذا التشابك السياسي المعقد يعني أن تنهار المنطقة كلها وتدخل في صراعات لا تنتهي، وحروب لن ينجو منها أحد.
كانت 7 أكتوبر 2023م، خريطة فوضى انخرط فيها الكثير، حتى ممن يدعون معارضتها، ومنهم دول لديها علاقات أساسية مع إسرائيل، وتريد أن تنام في دفئها، تحث الجميع للمصالحة مع إسرائيل علناً، وهي تسعى لأن تبقى «محظية تل أبيب» الوحيدة.
ثم جاءت مفاجأة 3 ديسمبر 2025 عندما اقتحمت مليشيات الانتقالي سيئون وحضرموت والمهرة، لمحاولة فرض أمر واقع في خاصرة الجزيرة العربية، لم تكن خطأ في التقدير، بل كانت جزءاً من خطة تطويق على أربعة محاور، لكن المفيد أنها استعجلت قطف ثمار الفخاخ التي زرعت منذ سنوات طويلة.
الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية التي تفجرت مارس 2026م، هي كذلك حرب غامضة بلا أهداف ولا نهايات يمكن التنبؤ بها، وكأنها أحد أفلام المخرج الأمريكي الشهير «كريستوفر نولان» (Christopher Nolan) الذي اشتهر بتقديم أفلام معقدة ونهايات مفتوحة تحتمل أكثر من تأويل.
بالطبع تابعنا كم حاولت الدول الوظيفية دفع السعوديين للانخراط في حرب مرتبكة لا يفهم دافعها، لكن المؤكد أنها كانت فخاً كبيراً، ليس لأن الإيرانيين ملائكة؛ بل لأنهم وأذرعتهم لا يمانعون الانخراط في حرب ضدهم، توجه لاحقاً ضد السعوديين.
السعوديون البسطاء الذين يعيشون في المدن والقرى المتناثرة يفهمون جيداً سياسة بلادهم وأسبابها، ويقدّرون أن الحروب المحيطة والتي ينخرط فيها أعداء وأعدقاء، هي حروب استئصال لوجودهم وبلادهم، فخصومة الدول الوظيفية ضدهم ليست مع السياسات فقط، بل حتى مع المكوّن السكاني السعودي، ولذلك هم يلاحظون أن هناك حملات اغتيال وتشويه ضدهم وضد تراثهم وثقافتهم وأسلوب حياتهم؛ وهي حروب لا تنطلق من فلول اليسار فقط، بل ومن بعض الفضاء المحيط بهم.
ولذلك من المهم أن توضع السياسات والتصرفات السعودية في سياقين؛
أولاً: التراث السياسي المتراكم والذي يتبع البطء والتفكير العميق وعدم الاستعجال في ردود الأفعال.
ثانياً: إن الحروب المفتوحة والفوضى غير الخلاقة التي تعصف بالمنطقة حالياً، تحتاج إلى مداورة السياسات خلال إدارة الملفات، وليس المواجهات المفتوحة، ولا ردود الأفعال غير المنضبطة.
وهذا هو الطريق لفهم إدارة الملفات المعقدة، وهي ومحاولة نزع الفتائل، والخروج من حقول الفخاخ والألغام دون خسائر ليس لها فقط، بل ولفضائها العربي والإسلامي.
إنه قدر السعوديين أن يكونوا دائماً في عين العاصفة فبلادهم مهد العرب، وحامية المسلمين، يعيشون في منطقة نزعت الحكمة من بعض أهلها، وأصبح هواة السياسة في غفلة من الجغرافيا والتاريخ هم فتيل البنادق، وبيادق السياسات الدولية المدمرة.
The night of March 26, 2015, when Operation Decisive Storm was launched, was just a small detail in Saudi Arabia's strategy of repositioning in the region. These are political, diplomatic, and military battles fought while knowing that they were imposed on a country whose constant choice has been development and peace, not wars and fighting.
We may find it difficult to understand the sequence of events, as the situation in the Middle East is complex and intertwined to the extent that one may reach a state of confusion—this is the case for us as observers, let alone for those who are in the battle.
Just imagine: the one who visits you and signs contracts with you may be the one conspiring against you; the one who calls you and invites you to resolve an issue concerning him will be the one who incited against you; the one to whom you gave your trust and involved in your projects is the first to gamble with your security and his relationship with you; the one who sends his negotiators to sell arms to you will be the one who later refrains from selling.
Was politics like this... yes, and no! The practices are the same, but in the past, they were governed by some ethics. Today, there are those who have invaded the political market and turned it into a slave trade at their own will, and there are those who evaluate themselves—politically, historically, and culturally—above their reality, and those who place themselves in a position that does not suit their size or history. Additionally, there are those who attempt to hijack the status and experiences of others without real qualifications, merely bought voices and forged means.
What is happening today is the result of plans from the mid-millennium when the deep state in the United States decided to impose what is called creative chaos on the Middle East, from Afghanistan to Tetouan in Morocco. These were choices that required changing allies, reshaping relationships, working directly with militias, and crossing them into Arab capitals, even to the point of beginning to abandon the entire Middle East—a matter that Washington has currently ceased.
Did what Washington did benefit the region? Certainly not!
Yes, some militias crossed into power atop American tanks, and they emerge from its cloak with slogans attacking Americans, but in the end, they are merely employees and mercenaries.
It is worth noting that what American and Western institutions and those orbiting around them did—building media campaigns directed at Arab societies and supporting civil organizations under the guise of supporting civil society—contributed to igniting revolutions in the streets and squares in 2010.
Without a doubt, it was the bulldozer that shattered several Arab societies that surrendered to the idea of revolutions.
Saudi Arabia, just a few years earlier in 2002, was celebrating its centenary and preparing to enter its second century, looking forward to a renaissance and additional social and economic transformations that would keep pace with the age of technology and the economy of globalization that began to shape the world. However, terrorist acts from 2003 to 2006 were a preliminary warning that there are those who do not want Saudi Arabia to awaken or rise, and that the giant must remain in a state of shackling and erosion.
This was repeated with Saudi Vision 2030, which carried an ambitious future project for the entire region; the Saudis know they live in an explosive area and deal with some functional and less wise governments with patience, pushing for rational behavior. They know that there are transnational organizations with money, training, and arms employed for their war, and they understand that some surrounding communities live in miserable economies looking for someone to blame for their failures. They also know that the West and East pursue their interests and that they are unethical in their promises and alliances. Finally, they know that losing wisdom in this complex political entanglement means that the entire region will collapse and enter into endless conflicts and wars from which no one will emerge unscathed.
October 7, 2023, was a map of chaos that many engaged in, even those who claim to oppose it, including countries that have fundamental relations with Israel, wanting to sleep in its warmth, urging everyone to reconcile with Israel publicly, while seeking to remain the only "favorite of Tel Aviv."
Then came the surprise of December 3, 2025, when the Transitional militias stormed Sayun, Hadramaut, and Al-Mahra, attempting to impose a new reality on the flanks of the Arabian Peninsula. This was not a miscalculation but part of a plan to encircle on four axes, but the useful thing is that they hastened to reap the fruits of the traps that had been planted long ago.
The American-Iranian war that erupted in March 2026 is also a mysterious war with no goals or predictable ends, as if it were one of the films by the famous American director Christopher Nolan, known for presenting complex films with open endings that allow for multiple interpretations.
Of course, we followed how functional states tried to push the Saudis to engage in a confused war whose motives are unclear, but it is certain that it was a big trap, not because the Iranians are angels, but because they and their arms do not mind engaging in a war against them, which later turns against the Saudis.
The simple Saudis living in scattered cities and villages understand their country's policy and its reasons well, and they appreciate that the surrounding wars, in which enemies and friends engage, are extermination wars against their existence and their country. The enmity of the functional states against them is not only with policies but also with the Saudi population component. Therefore, they notice that there are assassination and defamation campaigns against them and against their heritage, culture, and way of life; these are wars that do not only stem from remnants of the left but also from some of the surrounding space.
Therefore, it is important to place Saudi policies and actions in two contexts;
First: the accumulated political heritage that follows slowness, deep thinking, and not rushing in reactions.
Second: that the open wars and uncreative chaos currently sweeping the region require a rotation of policies during the management of files, not open confrontations, nor uncontrolled reactions.
This is the way to understand the management of complex files, which involves attempting to defuse fuses and exiting from fields of traps and mines without losses, not only for themselves but also for their Arab and Islamic space.
It is the fate of the Saudis to always be in the eye of the storm, for their country is the cradle of Arabs and the protector of Muslims, living in a region stripped of wisdom by some of its people, where political amateurs, oblivious to geography and history, are the fuses of rifles and pawns in destructive international policies.