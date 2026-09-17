The night of March 26, 2015, when Operation Decisive Storm was launched, was just a small detail in Saudi Arabia's strategy of repositioning in the region. These are political, diplomatic, and military battles fought while knowing that they were imposed on a country whose constant choice has been development and peace, not wars and fighting.



We may find it difficult to understand the sequence of events, as the situation in the Middle East is complex and intertwined to the extent that one may reach a state of confusion—this is the case for us as observers, let alone for those who are in the battle.



Just imagine: the one who visits you and signs contracts with you may be the one conspiring against you; the one who calls you and invites you to resolve an issue concerning him will be the one who incited against you; the one to whom you gave your trust and involved in your projects is the first to gamble with your security and his relationship with you; the one who sends his negotiators to sell arms to you will be the one who later refrains from selling.



Was politics like this... yes, and no! The practices are the same, but in the past, they were governed by some ethics. Today, there are those who have invaded the political market and turned it into a slave trade at their own will, and there are those who evaluate themselves—politically, historically, and culturally—above their reality, and those who place themselves in a position that does not suit their size or history. Additionally, there are those who attempt to hijack the status and experiences of others without real qualifications, merely bought voices and forged means.



What is happening today is the result of plans from the mid-millennium when the deep state in the United States decided to impose what is called creative chaos on the Middle East, from Afghanistan to Tetouan in Morocco. These were choices that required changing allies, reshaping relationships, working directly with militias, and crossing them into Arab capitals, even to the point of beginning to abandon the entire Middle East—a matter that Washington has currently ceased.



Did what Washington did benefit the region? Certainly not!



Yes, some militias crossed into power atop American tanks, and they emerge from its cloak with slogans attacking Americans, but in the end, they are merely employees and mercenaries.



It is worth noting that what American and Western institutions and those orbiting around them did—building media campaigns directed at Arab societies and supporting civil organizations under the guise of supporting civil society—contributed to igniting revolutions in the streets and squares in 2010.



Without a doubt, it was the bulldozer that shattered several Arab societies that surrendered to the idea of revolutions.



Saudi Arabia, just a few years earlier in 2002, was celebrating its centenary and preparing to enter its second century, looking forward to a renaissance and additional social and economic transformations that would keep pace with the age of technology and the economy of globalization that began to shape the world. However, terrorist acts from 2003 to 2006 were a preliminary warning that there are those who do not want Saudi Arabia to awaken or rise, and that the giant must remain in a state of shackling and erosion.



This was repeated with Saudi Vision 2030, which carried an ambitious future project for the entire region; the Saudis know they live in an explosive area and deal with some functional and less wise governments with patience, pushing for rational behavior. They know that there are transnational organizations with money, training, and arms employed for their war, and they understand that some surrounding communities live in miserable economies looking for someone to blame for their failures. They also know that the West and East pursue their interests and that they are unethical in their promises and alliances. Finally, they know that losing wisdom in this complex political entanglement means that the entire region will collapse and enter into endless conflicts and wars from which no one will emerge unscathed.



October 7, 2023, was a map of chaos that many engaged in, even those who claim to oppose it, including countries that have fundamental relations with Israel, wanting to sleep in its warmth, urging everyone to reconcile with Israel publicly, while seeking to remain the only "favorite of Tel Aviv."



Then came the surprise of December 3, 2025, when the Transitional militias stormed Sayun, Hadramaut, and Al-Mahra, attempting to impose a new reality on the flanks of the Arabian Peninsula. This was not a miscalculation but part of a plan to encircle on four axes, but the useful thing is that they hastened to reap the fruits of the traps that had been planted long ago.



The American-Iranian war that erupted in March 2026 is also a mysterious war with no goals or predictable ends, as if it were one of the films by the famous American director Christopher Nolan, known for presenting complex films with open endings that allow for multiple interpretations.



Of course, we followed how functional states tried to push the Saudis to engage in a confused war whose motives are unclear, but it is certain that it was a big trap, not because the Iranians are angels, but because they and their arms do not mind engaging in a war against them, which later turns against the Saudis.



The simple Saudis living in scattered cities and villages understand their country's policy and its reasons well, and they appreciate that the surrounding wars, in which enemies and friends engage, are extermination wars against their existence and their country. The enmity of the functional states against them is not only with policies but also with the Saudi population component. Therefore, they notice that there are assassination and defamation campaigns against them and against their heritage, culture, and way of life; these are wars that do not only stem from remnants of the left but also from some of the surrounding space.



Therefore, it is important to place Saudi policies and actions in two contexts;



First: the accumulated political heritage that follows slowness, deep thinking, and not rushing in reactions.



Second: that the open wars and uncreative chaos currently sweeping the region require a rotation of policies during the management of files, not open confrontations, nor uncontrolled reactions.



This is the way to understand the management of complex files, which involves attempting to defuse fuses and exiting from fields of traps and mines without losses, not only for themselves but also for their Arab and Islamic space.



It is the fate of the Saudis to always be in the eye of the storm, for their country is the cradle of Arabs and the protector of Muslims, living in a region stripped of wisdom by some of its people, where political amateurs, oblivious to geography and history, are the fuses of rifles and pawns in destructive international policies.