ليس الأمن مجرد غياب الخوف، ولا الرزق مجرد وفرة المال والثروات؛ فالأمن في المفهوم القرآني نعمة كبرى تسبق كثيرًا من النعم، والرزق أوسع من أن يُختزل في مورد أو ثروة؛ لأنه يشمل الطمأنينة والاستقرار، وسعة العيش، وبركة الأرض، وصلاح الإنسان والمكان.

من هذا العمق يمكن النظر إلى أرض الحرمين الشريفين، ومهبط الوحي، وموطن قبلة المسلمين، بثقة وإيمان بأن الله الذي شرّف هذه الأرض وحفظها عبر القرون قادر على أن يصون أمنها، ويديم عليها رزقها، ما دامت قائمة على شرف رسالتها وخدمة مقدساتها.

القرآن الكريم يقرر أصلًا عظيمًا من أصول الطمأنينة بقوله تعالى: «فَاللَّهُ خَيْرٌ حَافِظًا وَهُوَ أَرْحَمُ الرَّاحِمِينَ»، آية تفتح أبوابًا واسعة من اليقين؛ فالحفظ الحقيقي بيد الله، والحراسة الإلهية فوق كل حراسة، والعناية الربانية أقوى من كل تدبير بشري.

ويظل دعاء خليل الرحمن إبراهيم... قصة أمن بدأت من مكة لتعم كل أرجاء بلاد الحرمين الشريفين، ولعل ما يلفت النظر أن الأمن والرزق اجتمعا في دعاء أبي الأنبياء عليه السلام، في قوله تعالى: «وَإِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَاهِيمُ رَبِّ اجْعَلْ هَٰذَا بَلَدًا آمِنًا وَارْزُقْ أَهْلَهُ مِنَ الثَّمَرَاتِ مَنْ آمَنَ مِنْهُمْ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ».

وجاء الدعاء أكثر تحديدًا: «رَبِّ اجْعَلْ هَٰذَا الْبَلَدَ آمِنًا وَاجْنُبْنِي وَبَنِيَّ أَنْ نَعْبُدَ الْأَصْنَامَ».

ثم يقول عليه السلام داعيًا: «رَبَّنَا إِنِّي أَسْكَنْتُ مِنْ ذُرِّيَّتِي بِوَادٍ غَيْرِ ذِي زَرْعٍ عِنْدَ بَيْتِكَ الْمُحَرَّمِ رَبَّنَا لِيُقِيمُوا الصَّلَاةَ فَاجْعَلْ أَفْئِدَةً مِنَ النَّاسِ تَهْوِي إِلَيْهِمْ وَارْزُقْهُمْ مِنَ الثَّمَرَاتِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَشْكُرُونَ».

تأملوا هذا الدعاء العظيم: أمن، ثم رزق، ثم اجتماع القلوب، ثم الشكر.

لم تكن مكة عند دعاء إبراهيم عليه السلام أرضًا زراعية واسعة، بل وصفها بأنها وادٍ غير ذي زرع.

ومع ذلك طلب لها الرزق، وطلب لها الأمن، وطلب أن تهوي إليها أفئدة الناس.

فجاءت الإجابة الإلهية عبر تاريخ طويل من التحوّلات، حتى غدت أرض الحرمين الشريفين مقصد القلوب، ومهوى أفئدة المسلمين، ومركزًا تتجه إليه الأنظار كل يوم.

ومن هنا تتجلّى قيمة الدعاء الإبراهيمي في قراءة مستقبل المملكة؛ فالأرض التي دعا لها إبراهيم بالأمن والرزق، وشهد التاريخ بقاء أمنها ومكانتها، ليست أرضًا عادية في وجدان المسلمين، ولا يمكن فصل حاضرها عن هذا الإرث الإيماني العظيم، فالأمن نعمة تسبق كل النعم؛ لذا يضع القرآن الأمن في مكانة بالغة الرفعة، ويذكّر الإنسان بقيمته عند زواله أو اضطرابه.

يقول الله تعالى: «فَلْيَعْبُدُوا رَبَّ هَٰذَا الْبَيْتِ، الَّذِي أَطْعَمَهُمْ مِنْ جُوعٍ وَآمَنَهُمْ مِنْ خَوْفٍ».

جمع القرآن بين الطعام والأمن؛ لأن الإنسان لا يستطيع أن يستمتع بالرزق إذا فقد الطمأنينة، ولا يستطيع أن يبني مستقبله وسط الخوف والاضطراب.

لهذا تبدو نعمة الأمن التي تعيشها المملكة من أعظم النعم التي تستحق الحمد والشكر.

المملكة ليست دولة عادية في الجغرافيا الإسلامية، إنها أرض الحرمين الشريفين، والأمن هنا لا يخدم المواطن وحده، بل يخدم مسلمي العالم أجمع.

ومن أعجب ما يلفت النظر أن القرآن تحدّث عن مكة بوصفها بلدًا آمنًا، فقال تعالى: «أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا أَنَّا جَعَلْنَا حَرَمًا آمِنًا وَيُتَخَطَّفُ النَّاسُ مِنْ حَوْلِهِمْ»، فنحن، ولله الحمد، نعيش الأمن والأمان بعيدًا عن المحن والاضطرابات من حولنا.

نصوص قرآنية تمنح بلاد الحرمين مكانة استثنائية؛ فهي حرم جعل الله له حرمة وأمنًا، وأودع فيه من الخصائص ما لا يوجد في غيره من البقاع.

ومن مكة امتدت رسالة الإسلام، وارتبطت أرض الحرمين بتاريخ الرسالة المحمدية ارتباطًا لا ينفصم، فالرزق الذي يتجاوز حدود الأرض ليصل إلى المسلمين في أنحاء الدنيا ارتبط هو الآخر بأرض الحرمين في دعاء إبراهيم عليه السلام. قال تعالى: «وَارْزُقْهُمْ مِنَ الثَّمَرَاتِ»، وليس المقصود بالرزق لونًا واحدًا من الطعام أو المال، بل مفهوم واسع يشمل كل ما ينتفع به الإنسان. ولذلك فإن قراءة الرزق في واقع المملكة لا ينبغي أن تقف عند النفط والغاز أو التجارة أو الصناعة أو السياحة أو المعادن، فكل هذه صور من رزق الله، لكنها ليست نهاية القصة.

هناك رزق الأمن، والموقع، والمكانة، والعقول، والاستقرار، والثقة، واجتماع الناس، ورزق القدرة على بناء المستقبل، ورزق القيادة الواعية البصيرة القادرة على بسط الأمن والأمان، وأي رزق أعظم من أن تصبح الأرض مقصدًا لقلوب مئات الملايين من البشر؟

الأمن السعودي لا ينبغي النظر إليه باعتباره شأنًا داخليًا محضًا؛ لأن أمن المملكة يعني شيئًا أعمق بالنسبة للمسلمين: أمن المكان الذي تهوي إليه أفئدتهم.

ثلاثة مطالب تختصر كثيرًا من معاني الحياة: الأمن، والرزق، ومحبة الناس.

اجتمعت هذه المعاني في أرض الحرمين الشريفين بصورة تستحق التأمل؛ أمنٌ جعل الحرم قبلةً آمنة، ورزقٌ امتد من الثمرات إلى اقتصاد واسع متعدد الموارد، وقلوبٌ تهوي إلى البيت العتيق من كل فج عميق.

لذلك فإن التفاؤل بمستقبل المملكة ليس عاطفة عابرة، وإنما يمكن أن يستند إلى إيمان عميق، وإلى سنن التاريخ، وإلى واقع دولة تعرف قيمة موقعها ومقدساتها وثرواتها، وتدرك أن حماية المستقبل تبدأ من حماية الأمن، وأن استمرار الرزق يحتاج إلى العمل، وأن دوام النعم يحتاج إلى الشكر.

لا خوف على السعودية بإذن الله؛ فهذه أرض دعا لها إبراهيم بالأمن والرزق، وأكرمها الله بالحرمين، ويبقى واجب أهلها أن يحفظوا النعمة بالشكر، والوطن بالعمل، والأمن باليقظة، والمستقبل بالطموح.