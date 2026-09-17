Security is not merely the absence of fear, nor is sustenance simply an abundance of money and wealth; in the Qur'anic concept, security is a great blessing that precedes many other blessings, and sustenance is broader than being reduced to a resource or wealth; it includes tranquility, stability, a wide livelihood, the blessings of the land, and the righteousness of both people and places.

From this depth, we can view the land of the Two Holy Mosques, the place of revelation, and the home of the Qibla of Muslims, with confidence and faith that Allah, who has honored this land and preserved it through the centuries, is capable of safeguarding its security and sustaining its provisions, as long as it remains committed to the honor of its message and the service of its sacred sites.

The Holy Qur'an establishes a great principle of tranquility with the words of Allah: "Indeed, Allah is the best of protectors, and He is the most merciful of the merciful," a verse that opens wide doors of certainty; for true protection is in the hands of Allah, and divine guardianship surpasses all forms of protection, and divine care is stronger than any human arrangement.

The supplication of Khalil al-Rahman Ibrahim... is a story of security that began in Mecca and spread throughout the lands of the Two Holy Mosques. It is noteworthy that security and sustenance were combined in the prayer of the father of the prophets, peace be upon him, when Allah says: "And when Ibrahim said, 'My Lord, make this city secure and provide its people with fruits, whoever of them believes in Allah and the Last Day.'

And the supplication became more specific: "My Lord, make this city secure and keep me and my sons away from worshiping idols."

Then he says, invoking: "Our Lord, indeed I have settled some of my descendants in an uncultivated valley near Your Sacred House. Our Lord, that they may establish prayer. So make hearts among the people incline toward them and provide for them from the fruits that perhaps they will be grateful."

Reflect on this great supplication: security, then sustenance, then the gathering of hearts, then gratitude.

Mecca was not, at the time of Ibrahim's supplication, a vast agricultural land; rather, he described it as an uncultivated valley.

Yet he asked for sustenance, asked for security, and asked for the hearts of people to incline toward it.

Thus, the divine response came through a long history of transformations, until the land of the Two Holy Mosques became the destination of hearts, the place where the souls of Muslims yearn, and a center that draws attention every day.

From here, the value of Ibrahim's supplication is evident in reading the future of the Kingdom; for the land for which Ibrahim prayed for security and sustenance, and which history has witnessed its security and status, is not an ordinary land in the hearts of Muslims, and its present cannot be separated from this great faith heritage. Security is a blessing that precedes all blessings; thus, the Qur'an places security in a position of great elevation and reminds humanity of its value when it is lost or disturbed.

Allah says: "So let them worship the Lord of this House, Who has fed them from hunger and made them safe from fear."

The Qur'an combines food and security; because a person cannot enjoy sustenance if he loses tranquility, nor can he build his future amidst fear and turmoil.

For this reason, the blessing of security that the Kingdom enjoys is one of the greatest blessings that deserves praise and gratitude.

The Kingdom is not an ordinary state in the Islamic geography; it is the land of the Two Holy Mosques, and security here does not serve only the citizen, but serves Muslims around the world.

One of the most remarkable things is that the Qur'an speaks of Mecca as a secure land, saying: "Do they not see that We have made it a sacred and secure sanctuary, while people are being snatched away from around them?" We, thanks to Allah, live in security and safety, far from the trials and disturbances around us.

Qur'anic texts grant the lands of the Two Holy Mosques an exceptional status; for it is a sanctuary that Allah has made sacred and secure, and He has endowed it with characteristics that do not exist in other places.

From Mecca, the message of Islam spread, and the land of the Two Holy Mosques is inextricably linked to the history of the prophetic message. The sustenance that transcends the boundaries of the land to reach Muslims around the world is also linked to the land of the Two Holy Mosques in Ibrahim's supplication. Allah says: "And provide for them from the fruits," and what is meant by sustenance is not a single type of food or wealth, but a broad concept that includes everything that benefits humanity. Therefore, the understanding of sustenance in the context of the Kingdom should not be limited to oil, gas, trade, industry, tourism, or minerals; all of these are forms of Allah's sustenance, but they are not the end of the story.

There is the sustenance of security, location, status, intellect, stability, trust, the gathering of people, the ability to build the future, and the sustenance of wise and insightful leadership capable of establishing security and safety. What greater sustenance is there than for the land to become a destination for the hearts of hundreds of millions of people?

Saudi security should not be viewed as merely an internal matter; for the security of the Kingdom means something deeper for Muslims: the security of the place to which their hearts yearn.

Three demands encapsulate many meanings of life: security, sustenance, and the love of people.

These meanings have gathered in the land of the Two Holy Mosques in a way that deserves contemplation; security that has made the sanctuary a safe Qibla, sustenance that has extended from fruits to a vast economy with diverse resources, and hearts that yearn for the ancient house from every deep valley.

Therefore, optimism about the future of the Kingdom is not a fleeting emotion, but can be based on deep faith, on the laws of history, and on the reality of a state that knows the value of its location, its sacred sites, and its wealth, and understands that protecting the future begins with protecting security, that the continuity of sustenance requires work, and that the perpetuation of blessings requires gratitude.

There is no fear for Saudi Arabia, God willing; for this is a land for which Ibrahim prayed for security and sustenance, and Allah has honored it with the Two Holy Mosques. It remains the duty of its people to preserve the blessing with gratitude, the homeland with work, security with vigilance, and the future with ambition.