في هذه الأيام يتجدّد عمر هذه البلاد الضاربة في التاريخ، بعد مرور ثلاثة قرون منذ بزوغها في أرض الجزيرة العربية. ومنذ ذلك الحين ارتبطت المقادير بين الأرض والأسرة الملكية السعودية، لتعود الجزيرة إلى وحدة لم تعرف مثلها منذ عصور الإسلام الأولى.

لم تكن الرحلة سهلة، فقد كانت المسيرة متعبة ومكلفة. يُروى عن الملك عبدالعزيز أن جسده كان يحمل آثار الحروب التي خاضها على مدى ثلاثة عقود من مسيرة التوحيد. كان آخر فارس كوّن وطناً من على صهوة جواده؛ لم يفعل ذلك من خلف إذاعة، أو فوق دبابة، أو من وراء مكتب، بل من الأرض والميدان، وبين الرجال والقبائل والصحراء.

كوّن الملك عبدالعزيز بلداً مترامي الأطراف، في جغرافيا شديدة الجفاف والصعوبة والقسوة، بين قبائل متناحرة اعتادت القتال قروناً، وكان القتال جزءاً من طريقة عيشها. وفعل ذلك في مواجهة قوى إقليمية ودولية كبرى، وفي زمن كانت فيه الجزيرة العربية مسرحاً لتنافس المصالح والنفوذ.

كانت قصته أشبه بقصة رجل لم يكن يملك شيئاً، ثم انتهى به الأمر إلى امتلاك كل شيء: دولة، وأرض، وقرار، ومستقبل. ولم تكن الوحدة مجرد انتصار عسكري، بل كانت انتقالاً من واقع التجزئة والصراع إلى فكرة الدولة.

كان الملك عبدالعزيز شخصية فريدة؛ علّمته الصحراء الحكم والحكمة، وكان يضع الرأي في موضعه، والسيف في موضعه. وهذا ما التقطه بعض معاصريه من الرحّالة والكتّاب.

وصفه عبدالله فيلبي بالبساطة، ورأى أن مفتاح شخصيته أنه لم يكن يميل إلى المراسم والتفاخر، وكان يجد سعادته في الجلوس بين الناس بعيداً عن مظاهر الترف. كما رأى فيه الزعيم المؤمن بالقرآن الذي استطاع أن يوحّد معظم أرض الجزيرة وأهلها. أما أمين الريحاني، الذي التقى الملك عبدالعزيز في العقير، فقد خرج من اللقاء بانطباع بالغ القوة؛ فرأى رجلاً لا تظهر عليه أبهة الملوك بقدر ما تظهر عليه الهيبة والبساطة، ووصفه بأنه كبير في مصافحته وابتسامته وكلامه ونظراته، وأنه يسود قومه بالمكارم لا بالألقاب.

لقد استقطب الملك كل موهبة آمنت بصدق وإخلاص بالجزيرة العربية وقيادته، ولم تنظر إلى المشروع باعتباره مجرد رحلة عابرة. كان مؤمناً بالعروبة والإسلام، وبأن بناء الدولة يحتاج إلى استيعاب كل من يستطيع أن يسهم فيها.

ما فعله الملك عبدالعزيز يحتاج إلى قراءة تاريخية تتجاوز الصورة النمطية؛ فقد كان محارباً، لكنه لم يتوقف عند الحرب بصورة مجردة، بل كان الحافز أكبر. كان مشروعه الأكبر بناء دولة، وتحويل وحدة الأرض والقبائل من فكرة إلى واقع سياسي واجتماعي.

ولهذا فإن الفوقية العربية تجاه تاريخ الجزيرة العربية تحتاج إلى البحث والنظر، ولا بد للنخب العربية من إعادة قراءة هذه التجربة بما تستحقه من إنصاف تاريخي.