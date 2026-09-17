تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في هذه الأيام يتجدّد عمر هذه البلاد الضاربة في التاريخ، بعد مرور ثلاثة قرون منذ بزوغها في أرض الجزيرة العربية. ومنذ ذلك الحين ارتبطت المقادير بين الأرض والأسرة الملكية السعودية، لتعود الجزيرة إلى وحدة لم تعرف مثلها منذ عصور الإسلام الأولى.
لم تكن الرحلة سهلة، فقد كانت المسيرة متعبة ومكلفة. يُروى عن الملك عبدالعزيز أن جسده كان يحمل آثار الحروب التي خاضها على مدى ثلاثة عقود من مسيرة التوحيد. كان آخر فارس كوّن وطناً من على صهوة جواده؛ لم يفعل ذلك من خلف إذاعة، أو فوق دبابة، أو من وراء مكتب، بل من الأرض والميدان، وبين الرجال والقبائل والصحراء.
كوّن الملك عبدالعزيز بلداً مترامي الأطراف، في جغرافيا شديدة الجفاف والصعوبة والقسوة، بين قبائل متناحرة اعتادت القتال قروناً، وكان القتال جزءاً من طريقة عيشها. وفعل ذلك في مواجهة قوى إقليمية ودولية كبرى، وفي زمن كانت فيه الجزيرة العربية مسرحاً لتنافس المصالح والنفوذ.
كانت قصته أشبه بقصة رجل لم يكن يملك شيئاً، ثم انتهى به الأمر إلى امتلاك كل شيء: دولة، وأرض، وقرار، ومستقبل. ولم تكن الوحدة مجرد انتصار عسكري، بل كانت انتقالاً من واقع التجزئة والصراع إلى فكرة الدولة.
كان الملك عبدالعزيز شخصية فريدة؛ علّمته الصحراء الحكم والحكمة، وكان يضع الرأي في موضعه، والسيف في موضعه. وهذا ما التقطه بعض معاصريه من الرحّالة والكتّاب.
وصفه عبدالله فيلبي بالبساطة، ورأى أن مفتاح شخصيته أنه لم يكن يميل إلى المراسم والتفاخر، وكان يجد سعادته في الجلوس بين الناس بعيداً عن مظاهر الترف. كما رأى فيه الزعيم المؤمن بالقرآن الذي استطاع أن يوحّد معظم أرض الجزيرة وأهلها. أما أمين الريحاني، الذي التقى الملك عبدالعزيز في العقير، فقد خرج من اللقاء بانطباع بالغ القوة؛ فرأى رجلاً لا تظهر عليه أبهة الملوك بقدر ما تظهر عليه الهيبة والبساطة، ووصفه بأنه كبير في مصافحته وابتسامته وكلامه ونظراته، وأنه يسود قومه بالمكارم لا بالألقاب.
لقد استقطب الملك كل موهبة آمنت بصدق وإخلاص بالجزيرة العربية وقيادته، ولم تنظر إلى المشروع باعتباره مجرد رحلة عابرة. كان مؤمناً بالعروبة والإسلام، وبأن بناء الدولة يحتاج إلى استيعاب كل من يستطيع أن يسهم فيها.
ما فعله الملك عبدالعزيز يحتاج إلى قراءة تاريخية تتجاوز الصورة النمطية؛ فقد كان محارباً، لكنه لم يتوقف عند الحرب بصورة مجردة، بل كان الحافز أكبر. كان مشروعه الأكبر بناء دولة، وتحويل وحدة الأرض والقبائل من فكرة إلى واقع سياسي واجتماعي.
ولهذا فإن الفوقية العربية تجاه تاريخ الجزيرة العربية تحتاج إلى البحث والنظر، ولا بد للنخب العربية من إعادة قراءة هذه التجربة بما تستحقه من إنصاف تاريخي.
These days, the age of this country, deeply rooted in history, is renewed, three centuries after its emergence in the Arabian Peninsula. Since then, the destinies of the land and the Saudi royal family have been intertwined, bringing the peninsula back to a unity it had not known since the early Islamic eras.
The journey was not easy; it was exhausting and costly. It is said that King Abdulaziz bore the scars of the wars he fought over three decades of unification. He was the last knight to forge a nation from the saddle of his horse; he did not do this from behind a radio, or atop a tank, or from behind a desk, but from the ground and the field, among men, tribes, and the desert.
King Abdulaziz created a vast country in a geography that was extremely dry, difficult, and harsh, among warring tribes that had been accustomed to fighting for centuries, with combat being part of their way of life. He did this in the face of major regional and international powers, at a time when the Arabian Peninsula was a theater for competing interests and influence.
His story resembled that of a man who owned nothing, only to end up owning everything: a state, land, decision, and future. The unification was not merely a military victory; it was a transition from the reality of fragmentation and conflict to the idea of a state.
King Abdulaziz was a unique figure; the desert taught him governance and wisdom, and he knew how to place opinion in its rightful place and the sword in its rightful place. This was noted by some of his contemporaries among travelers and writers.
Abdullah Philby described him as simple, believing that the key to his character was that he did not lean towards ceremonies and ostentation, finding his happiness in sitting among people away from the trappings of luxury. He also saw him as a leader who believed in the Quran and was able to unite most of the land and its people. As for Amin al-Rihani, who met King Abdulaziz in Al-Aqeer, he left the meeting with a powerful impression; he saw a man who did not exhibit the grandeur of kings as much as he displayed dignity and simplicity, describing him as great in his handshake, smile, speech, and gaze, and that he ruled his people through virtues, not titles.
The king attracted every talent that sincerely and faithfully believed in the Arabian Peninsula and his leadership, not viewing the project as merely a fleeting journey. He was a believer in Arabism and Islam, and that building a state requires the inclusion of everyone who can contribute to it.
What King Abdulaziz did requires a historical reading that goes beyond the stereotypical image; he was a warrior, but he did not stop at war in an abstract sense; the motivation was greater. His larger project was to build a state and transform the unity of the land and tribes from an idea into a political and social reality.
Therefore, the Arab superiority regarding the history of the Arabian Peninsula needs research and reflection, and the Arab elites must re-read this experience with the historical fairness it deserves.