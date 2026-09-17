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ارتبطت صورة الدبلوماسية لعقود طويلة بالسياسة أكثر من الاقتصاد. سفارات، ومفاوضات، ومعاهدات، وتحالفات، ومحاولات لتقريب وجهات النظر أو إدارة الخلافات بين الدول. اليوم هذه الصورة، وإن بقيت صحيحة، إلا أنها لم تعد مكتملة. في عالم تتشابك فيه المصالح الاقتصادية، تتجاوز الدبلوماسية إدارة العلاقات السياسية بين الدول، لتصبح أداة لتحقيق المصالح الاقتصادية، من خلال فتح الأسواق وجذب الاستثمارات إلى نقل التقنية وتعزيز حضور الشركات الوطنية في الخارج. المؤكد أن الجانب الاقتصادي اليوم يُعدّ جزءًا أساسيًا من لغة العلاقات الدولية. الفرق بين الدول لم يعد يقتصر على عدد العلاقات التي تستطيع بناءها، وإنما في قدرتها على تحويل تلك العلاقات إلى قيمة اقتصادية مستدامة.
يشير ستيفن وولكوك ونيكولاس باين في كتاب «دليل أكسفورد للدبلوماسية الحديثة» إلى أن أهمية الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية ازدادت مع تزايد الاعتماد الاقتصادي المتبادل بين الدول، فهناك أهداف داخلية لم يعد بالإمكان تحقيقها بالسياسات المحلية وحدها. الاستقرار المالي، وانفتاح التجارة والاستثمار، وحتى التعامل مع تغير المناخ، أصبحت جميعها تتطلب تعاونًا وتفاوضًا يتجاوز الحدود الوطنية. وبذلك، تغيرت وظيفة السياسة الخارجية نفسها.
العلاقة الجيدة بين دولتين تتجاوز الغاية ذاتها، لتصل إلى سوق جديدة، أو استثمار، أو مصنع، أو عقد تصدير، أو نقل معرفة وتقنية. في الاتجاه المقابل، قد تتحول العلاقة الاقتصادية القوية إلى مصدر نفوذ سياسي طويل الأجل. لم يعد غريبًا أن تضم الزيارات الرسمية اليوم وزراء الاقتصاد والاستثمار والطاقة ورؤساء الشركات والمستثمرين، إلى جانب المسؤولين السياسيين. كما لم تعد السفارة مجرد قناة اتصال سياسي، بل أصبحت في كثير من الدول جزءًا من منظومة دعم الشركات الوطنية وجذب المستثمرين ورصد الفرص الاقتصادية والتغيّرات التنظيمية في الدولة المضيفة.
أستراليا، على سبيل المثال، صاغت دبلوماسيتها الاقتصادية حول أربعة محاور واضحة تتمثل في التجارة، والنمو، والاستثمار، ودعم الأعمال. الفكرة هنا بسيطة؛ الأصول الدبلوماسية للدولة ينبغي أن تعمل أيضًا لخدمة النمو الاقتصادي وخلق الفرص للشركات والمستثمرين. في ذات الوقت، الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية تتجاوز مجرد مساعدة شركة على دخول سوق جديدة، ليمتد التفاوض إلى «قواعد اللعبة» نفسها المتمثل في اتفاقيات التجارة، وشروط الاستثمار، والمعايير الفنية، والضرائب، والتمويل، وسلاسل الإمداد. من ينجح في التأثير في هذه القواعد قد يحصل على ميزة اقتصادية تتجاوز بكثير قيمة صفقة تجارية واحدة.
تقدم كوريا الجنوبية أيضا مثالًا واضحًا على تحويل الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية إلى عمل مؤسسي. لا تقتصر مهمة بعثاتها الخارجية على العلاقات السياسية، بل تُستخدم لدعم صادرات الشركات الكورية ومساعدتها على المنافسة على العقود والمشروعات في الخارج. تتكامل معها وكالة ترويج التجارة والاستثمار الكورية «KOTRA» عبر شبكة واسعة من المكاتب الخارجية تبحث عن المشترين والفرص والأسواق وتدعم الشركات في توسعها الدولي. هكذا لا تنتهي الدبلوماسية عند فتح الأبواب سياسيًا، بل تبدأ بعدها مهمة تحويل تلك العلاقات إلى صادرات واستثمارات وعقود فعلية.
أصبحت هذه المسألة أكثر أهمية مع عودة الجغرافيا السياسية بقوة إلى الاقتصاد العالمي. أشباه الموصلات، والمعادن الحرجة، والطاقة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والموانئ، وسلاسل الإمداد، لم تعد مجرد ملفات تجارية، كلها أصبحت جزءًا من حسابات الأمن والنفوذ والعلاقات بين الدول. من هذا المنطلق، تغدو الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية طريقًا ذا اتجاهين. الاتجاه الأول استخدام الدولة لنفوذها السياسي لتحقيق مصالح اقتصادية، والاتجاه الثاني تستخدم ثقلها الاقتصادي لتعزيز مكانتها السياسية.
The image of diplomacy has been associated with politics more than economics for decades. Embassies, negotiations, treaties, alliances, and attempts to bridge differences or manage disputes between countries. Today, while this image remains accurate, it is no longer complete. In a world where economic interests are intertwined, diplomacy goes beyond managing political relations between countries, becoming a tool to achieve economic interests, through opening markets, attracting investments, transferring technology, and enhancing the presence of national companies abroad. It is certain that the economic aspect today is considered an essential part of the language of international relations. The difference between countries is no longer limited to the number of relationships they can build, but rather in their ability to convert those relationships into sustainable economic value.
Stephen Wolcott and Nicholas Bayne in their book "The Oxford Guide to Modern Diplomacy" indicate that the importance of economic diplomacy has increased with the growing economic interdependence between countries, as there are domestic goals that can no longer be achieved by local policies alone. Financial stability, openness to trade and investment, and even dealing with climate change now all require cooperation and negotiation that transcend national borders. Thus, the function of foreign policy itself has changed.
A good relationship between two countries goes beyond the goal itself, reaching a new market, an investment, a factory, an export contract, or the transfer of knowledge and technology. Conversely, a strong economic relationship can turn into a source of long-term political influence. It is no longer unusual for official visits today to include ministers of economy, investment, and energy, as well as heads of companies and investors, alongside political officials. Moreover, the embassy is no longer just a channel for political communication; in many countries, it has become part of a system to support national companies, attract investors, and monitor economic opportunities and regulatory changes in the host country.
Australia, for example, has shaped its economic diplomacy around four clear pillars: trade, growth, investment, and business support. The idea here is simple; the diplomatic assets of the state should also work to serve economic growth and create opportunities for companies and investors. At the same time, economic diplomacy goes beyond merely helping a company enter a new market, extending negotiations to the very "rules of the game," represented in trade agreements, investment conditions, technical standards, taxes, financing, and supply chains. Those who succeed in influencing these rules may gain an economic advantage far exceeding the value of a single trade deal.
South Korea also provides a clear example of transforming economic diplomacy into institutional work. The mission of its foreign missions is not limited to political relations; they are used to support the exports of Korean companies and help them compete for contracts and projects abroad. This is complemented by the Korean Trade and Investment Promotion Agency "KOTRA," which operates a wide network of overseas offices seeking buyers, opportunities, and markets, and supports companies in their international expansion. Thus, diplomacy does not end with opening doors politically; it begins the task of converting those relationships into actual exports, investments, and contracts.
This issue has become more important with the strong return of geopolitical factors to the global economy. Semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, artificial intelligence, ports, and supply chains are no longer just commercial files; they have all become part of the calculations of security, influence, and relations between countries. From this perspective, economic diplomacy becomes a two-way street. The first direction is the use of a country's political influence to achieve economic interests, and the second direction is using its economic weight to enhance its political standing.