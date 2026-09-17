The image of diplomacy has been associated with politics more than economics for decades. Embassies, negotiations, treaties, alliances, and attempts to bridge differences or manage disputes between countries. Today, while this image remains accurate, it is no longer complete. In a world where economic interests are intertwined, diplomacy goes beyond managing political relations between countries, becoming a tool to achieve economic interests, through opening markets, attracting investments, transferring technology, and enhancing the presence of national companies abroad. It is certain that the economic aspect today is considered an essential part of the language of international relations. The difference between countries is no longer limited to the number of relationships they can build, but rather in their ability to convert those relationships into sustainable economic value.

Stephen Wolcott and Nicholas Bayne in their book "The Oxford Guide to Modern Diplomacy" indicate that the importance of economic diplomacy has increased with the growing economic interdependence between countries, as there are domestic goals that can no longer be achieved by local policies alone. Financial stability, openness to trade and investment, and even dealing with climate change now all require cooperation and negotiation that transcend national borders. Thus, the function of foreign policy itself has changed.

A good relationship between two countries goes beyond the goal itself, reaching a new market, an investment, a factory, an export contract, or the transfer of knowledge and technology. Conversely, a strong economic relationship can turn into a source of long-term political influence. It is no longer unusual for official visits today to include ministers of economy, investment, and energy, as well as heads of companies and investors, alongside political officials. Moreover, the embassy is no longer just a channel for political communication; in many countries, it has become part of a system to support national companies, attract investors, and monitor economic opportunities and regulatory changes in the host country.

Australia, for example, has shaped its economic diplomacy around four clear pillars: trade, growth, investment, and business support. The idea here is simple; the diplomatic assets of the state should also work to serve economic growth and create opportunities for companies and investors. At the same time, economic diplomacy goes beyond merely helping a company enter a new market, extending negotiations to the very "rules of the game," represented in trade agreements, investment conditions, technical standards, taxes, financing, and supply chains. Those who succeed in influencing these rules may gain an economic advantage far exceeding the value of a single trade deal.

South Korea also provides a clear example of transforming economic diplomacy into institutional work. The mission of its foreign missions is not limited to political relations; they are used to support the exports of Korean companies and help them compete for contracts and projects abroad. This is complemented by the Korean Trade and Investment Promotion Agency "KOTRA," which operates a wide network of overseas offices seeking buyers, opportunities, and markets, and supports companies in their international expansion. Thus, diplomacy does not end with opening doors politically; it begins the task of converting those relationships into actual exports, investments, and contracts.

This issue has become more important with the strong return of geopolitical factors to the global economy. Semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, artificial intelligence, ports, and supply chains are no longer just commercial files; they have all become part of the calculations of security, influence, and relations between countries. From this perspective, economic diplomacy becomes a two-way street. The first direction is the use of a country's political influence to achieve economic interests, and the second direction is using its economic weight to enhance its political standing.