ارتبطت صورة الدبلوماسية لعقود طويلة بالسياسة أكثر من الاقتصاد. سفارات، ومفاوضات، ومعاهدات، وتحالفات، ومحاولات لتقريب وجهات النظر أو إدارة الخلافات بين الدول. اليوم هذه الصورة، وإن بقيت صحيحة، إلا أنها لم تعد مكتملة. في عالم تتشابك فيه المصالح الاقتصادية، تتجاوز الدبلوماسية إدارة العلاقات السياسية بين الدول، لتصبح أداة لتحقيق المصالح الاقتصادية، من خلال فتح الأسواق وجذب الاستثمارات إلى نقل التقنية وتعزيز حضور الشركات الوطنية في الخارج. المؤكد أن الجانب الاقتصادي اليوم يُعدّ جزءًا أساسيًا من لغة العلاقات الدولية. الفرق بين الدول لم يعد يقتصر على عدد العلاقات التي تستطيع بناءها، وإنما في قدرتها على تحويل تلك العلاقات إلى قيمة اقتصادية مستدامة.

يشير ستيفن وولكوك ونيكولاس باين في كتاب «دليل أكسفورد للدبلوماسية الحديثة» إلى أن أهمية الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية ازدادت مع تزايد الاعتماد الاقتصادي المتبادل بين الدول، فهناك أهداف داخلية لم يعد بالإمكان تحقيقها بالسياسات المحلية وحدها. الاستقرار المالي، وانفتاح التجارة والاستثمار، وحتى التعامل مع تغير المناخ، أصبحت جميعها تتطلب تعاونًا وتفاوضًا يتجاوز الحدود الوطنية. وبذلك، تغيرت وظيفة السياسة الخارجية نفسها.

العلاقة الجيدة بين دولتين تتجاوز الغاية ذاتها، لتصل إلى سوق جديدة، أو استثمار، أو مصنع، أو عقد تصدير، أو نقل معرفة وتقنية. في الاتجاه المقابل، قد تتحول العلاقة الاقتصادية القوية إلى مصدر نفوذ سياسي طويل الأجل. لم يعد غريبًا أن تضم الزيارات الرسمية اليوم وزراء الاقتصاد والاستثمار والطاقة ورؤساء الشركات والمستثمرين، إلى جانب المسؤولين السياسيين. كما لم تعد السفارة مجرد قناة اتصال سياسي، بل أصبحت في كثير من الدول جزءًا من منظومة دعم الشركات الوطنية وجذب المستثمرين ورصد الفرص الاقتصادية والتغيّرات التنظيمية في الدولة المضيفة.

أستراليا، على سبيل المثال، صاغت دبلوماسيتها الاقتصادية حول أربعة محاور واضحة تتمثل في التجارة، والنمو، والاستثمار، ودعم الأعمال. الفكرة هنا بسيطة؛ الأصول الدبلوماسية للدولة ينبغي أن تعمل أيضًا لخدمة النمو الاقتصادي وخلق الفرص للشركات والمستثمرين. في ذات الوقت، الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية تتجاوز مجرد مساعدة شركة على دخول سوق جديدة، ليمتد التفاوض إلى «قواعد اللعبة» نفسها المتمثل في اتفاقيات التجارة، وشروط الاستثمار، والمعايير الفنية، والضرائب، والتمويل، وسلاسل الإمداد. من ينجح في التأثير في هذه القواعد قد يحصل على ميزة اقتصادية تتجاوز بكثير قيمة صفقة تجارية واحدة.

تقدم كوريا الجنوبية أيضا مثالًا واضحًا على تحويل الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية إلى عمل مؤسسي. لا تقتصر مهمة بعثاتها الخارجية على العلاقات السياسية، بل تُستخدم لدعم صادرات الشركات الكورية ومساعدتها على المنافسة على العقود والمشروعات في الخارج. تتكامل معها وكالة ترويج التجارة والاستثمار الكورية «KOTRA» عبر شبكة واسعة من المكاتب الخارجية تبحث عن المشترين والفرص والأسواق وتدعم الشركات في توسعها الدولي. هكذا لا تنتهي الدبلوماسية عند فتح الأبواب سياسيًا، بل تبدأ بعدها مهمة تحويل تلك العلاقات إلى صادرات واستثمارات وعقود فعلية.

أصبحت هذه المسألة أكثر أهمية مع عودة الجغرافيا السياسية بقوة إلى الاقتصاد العالمي. أشباه الموصلات، والمعادن الحرجة، والطاقة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والموانئ، وسلاسل الإمداد، لم تعد مجرد ملفات تجارية، كلها أصبحت جزءًا من حسابات الأمن والنفوذ والعلاقات بين الدول. من هذا المنطلق، تغدو الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية طريقًا ذا اتجاهين. الاتجاه الأول استخدام الدولة لنفوذها السياسي لتحقيق مصالح اقتصادية، والاتجاه الثاني تستخدم ثقلها الاقتصادي لتعزيز مكانتها السياسية.