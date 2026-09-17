I was confident that the task was easy, and I intended to write a celebratory text to sing about it and to exercise my right to respond to those who asked: Why are you excited about Al-Nassr's victory in this match?

Al-Ain is not that team that defeats Al-Nassr with such a score, but then the shock happened, and I wondered, is it possible for the global team to lose by four goals?

This was a question I searched for an answer to among the bleeding fans of Al-Nassr, and I found nothing but (moaning).

I returned to the question, and someone told me it was a disaster, and I came back without knowing how I returned.

You exhausted me, Al-Nassr, said (Mishari Al-Shammari), and only those who shared the fatigue from the simple ones could hear him.

I had hoped for Al-Nassr's victory so that I could take the climbers on a (crackling) tour in response to their mockery of Al-Nassr the night before the match.

The global team lost, and I found those who gloat and boast about Al-Ain, even though it cannot rise above Al-Hajji, and here lies the crux of the matter.

Al-Nassr lost, and words became scarce for them, but not for those who are used to defending Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, whom you defend in the midst of the simple ones' grievances for their champion, today represents a weakness that has harmed Al-Nassr, so why do you justify for him and harshly criticize the entire team?

Four from Al-Ain were enough for you to state the truth as it is: a team whose leader has become its weakness.

‏• "Throughout its history, Al-Nassr has deprived itself of championships close to it and has been deprived of others it was close to, but the Asian Championship and then the King's Cup are unparalleled."

‏No matter the justifications, what happened is a failure of the management, coach, and players; drink before the mud stirs up its clarity."..

‏This is how my colleague Mohammed Al-Dweesh tweeted several years ago, on the date of 16/4/2021.

So, should we say how similar tonight is to last night, or is there still hope for ambitions, O "Abu Suleiman"?

Finally, George Orwell says: If people cannot write well, they will not be able to think well, and if they cannot think well, others will think for them.