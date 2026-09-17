كنت واثقا أن المهمة سهلة، وكنت أنوي كتابة نص فرائحي أتغنى به بل وأمارس حقي في الرد على من قال: لماذا أنت متحمس للنصر في هذه المباراة؟

العين ليس بذاك الفريق الذي يهزم النصر بهذه النتيجة، لكنها حدثت الصدمة ومعها تساءلت هل يعقل أن يخسر العالمي برباعية؟

سؤال بحثت عن إجابته بين نزف عشاق النصر ولم أجد إلا (الأنين).

عدت إلى لي ذراع السؤال فخرج لي من يقول كارثة وعدت دون أن أعرف كيف عدت.

أتعبتني يا نصر قالها (مشاري الشمري) دون أن يسمعه إلا من شاركه التعب من البسطاء.

كنت أتمنى فوز النصر لكي آخذ المتسلقين في جولة (طقطقة) كرد على سخريتهم من النصر قبل المباراة بليلة.

خسر العالمي فوجدت من يشمت ويتباهى بالعين مع أنها لا يمكن أن تعلو على الحاجب، وهنا بيت القصيد.

خسر النصر فضاقت عليه العبارات ولم تضق على من اعتادوا الدفاع عن رونالدو.

رونالدو الذي تدافعون عنه في عز غبن البسطاء على نصيرهم يمثل اليوم نقطة ضعف تضرر منها النصر، فلماذا تبررون له وتقسون على كل الفريق.

أربعة من العين كانت كافية أن تقولوا الحقيقة كما هي حقيقة، فريق بات قائده نقطة ضعفه.

‏• «عبر تاريخه، النصر حرم نفسه من بطولات قريبة منه، وحُرم من أخرى اقترب منها، ولكن بطولة آسيا ثم كأس الملك لا مثيل لهما.

‏مهما كانت المبررات، ما حدث فشل إدارة ومدرب ولاعبين، اشرب قبل لا يحوس الطين صافيها»..

‏هكذا غرد الزميل محمد الدويش قبل عدة أعوام، أي في تاريخ 16/4/2021

فهل نقول ما أشبه الليلة بالبارحة أم ما زال للطموحات بقية يا «أبو سليمان».

أخيراً يقول جورج أورويل: إذا لم يستطع الناس الكتابة جيداً، فلن يتمكنوا من التفكير جيداً، وإذا لم يتمكنوا من التفكير جيداً، فسيفكر الآخرون نيابةً عنهم.