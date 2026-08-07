لم تعد القيادة في العصر الحديث تُقاس بقدرة القائد على إدارة الأحداث بعد وقوعها، بل بقدرته على استباقها وصناعة القرار قبل أن تفرضه الظروف. وبين الأمس واليوم تغيّرت أدوات القيادة؛ فلم تعد الخبرة وحدها كافية، بل أصبحت البيانات لغة المؤسسات الناجحة، والبوصلة التي تهدي قراراتها.

لقد تجاوز العالم مرحلة الإدارة القائمة على الانطباعات إلى القيادة القائمة على الأدلة، فالقرار الجيد لم يعد ثمرة الخبرة وحدها، بل نتيجة قراءة واعية للمؤشرات، وتحليل دقيق للبيانات، وربط منهجي بين الأسباب والنتائج، فالخبرة تمنح الحكمة، أما البيانات فتوفر اليقين، ولا تكتمل القيادة إلا باجتماعهما.

وتنتج المؤسسات اليوم كماً هائلاً من البيانات؛ من مؤشرات الأداء، وجودة الخدمات، ورضا المستفيدين، وكفاءة الإنفاق، ونتائج المبادرات.

غير أن قيمة هذه البيانات لا تكمن في جمعها، وإنما في تحويلها إلى معرفة تدعم القرار، فالأرقام وحدها لا تتحدث، وإنما تحتاج إلى قائد يمتلك القدرة على قراءتها، وفهم سياقها، واستخلاص دلالاتها.

ومن أكثر الأخطاء الإدارية شيوعاً الانشغال بعرض المؤشرات دون تفسيرها، فارتفاع رقم أو انخفاضه ليس المشكلة في ذاته، بل رسالة تستدعي التحليل، والقائد الناجح لا يكتفي بالسؤال: ماذا حدث؟ بل يتجاوزه إلى: لماذا حدث؟ وما الذي سيحدث إذا استمر هذا الاتجاه؟ وكيف يمكن تصحيح المسار قبل أن تتفاقم النتائج؟

ولا تعني القيادة المبنية على البيانات اختزال العمل في الأرقام أو تحويل القائد إلى محلل إحصائي، وإنما تعني أن تكون البيانات مرشداً للقرار لا بديلاً عن التقدير المهني، فالمؤشرات تكشف الاتجاهات، لكنها لا تغني عن البصيرة، ولا عن فهم الإنسان والسياق الذي تُصنع فيه القرارات.

وفي ظل التحوّل الرقمي الذي تشهده المملكة العربية السعودية، أصبحت البيانات ركيزة أساسية في تطوير الأداء المؤسسي، وتعزيز الحوكمة، ورفع كفاءة الإنفاق، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، ومع ذلك، يبقى الإنسان هو العنصر الحاسم؛ فالتقنية مهما بلغت دقتها لا تصنع قراراً جيداً ما لم تجد قائداً يقرأ نتائجها بموضوعية، بعيداً عن التحيز أو الانتقائية.

إن المؤسسات التي ستقود المستقبل ليست تلك التي تمتلك أكبر قواعد البيانات، وإنما تلك التي تجعل البيانات جزءاً من ثقافتها القيادية، ومنهجاً في التفكير، وأساساً في صناعة القرار، ففي زمن تتسارع فيه المتغيرات، لم تعد البيانات ترفاً إدارياً، بل أصبحت شرطاً للقيادة الحديثة، ووسيلة لتحويل المعرفة إلى أثر، والرؤية إلى إنجاز، والطموح إلى واقع.