Sometimes you regret an article that becomes irrelevant with the publication of the newspaper; that regret was prevalent in the era of print newspapers. However, now the regret is more pronounced regarding the loss of an analysis, information, or any cognitive aspect, as the electronic space, whenever it is flooded with information, responds: "Is there more?"

The issue is not about the increase, but about the cognitive impact.

One day I wondered:

What if I lived or visited an area where humans have existed for a million years, for example?

Isn't it enticing to boast that you stood in the depths of history by visiting a city that existed hundreds of thousands of years ago?

Yes, it is indeed enticing when you say that you set foot on land where a human walked a million and three hundred years ago.

In fact, my stature rises with joy with every archaeological discovery that confirms that every place in our country is not a transient existence, and that some of it has been on this earth for millions of years, starting from Mecca and the sites that followed.

Has the world heard that an area or artifact has surpassed the age of all global archaeological discoveries? Has the world heard that Al-Shuwaihat (in the Al-Jawf region) is the oldest site inhabited by humans for 1.3 million years before Christ?

What about the age of Mecca, which Allah Almighty mentioned as the first house established for people (how old is it)?

If we followed our desire to know the ages of our artifacts like Al-Ula, the Al-Akhadud, or the artifacts of Al-Ula, or Ain Jawwan, or Tarout Castle, or Darin, or the Jubbah area in Ha'il, I would be unable to encompass every artifact that has spread across the land of our beloved homeland. What I feel regarding this deeply historical artifact is a state of regret; how can I not regret our silence in the face of competing with other countries by proudly stating that our land historically and archaeologically exceeds the age of countries that boast that their civilization or existence is estimated at seven or nine thousand years? Why do we not boast that cities like "Mecca" and areas like "Al-Shuwaihat" date back to one million three hundred years before Christ? How does this truth not emerge through the media or through the Ministry of Tourism or Antiquities or any other entity? How do the ages of our scattered artifacts not stand out here and there? Any very ancient human presence requires that it not be neglected, but rather revealed what it has left behind. If we moved to showcase our archaeological sites (not as news) but to transform sites with million-year ages or tens of thousands of years into a tourist treasure that attracts everyone to visit an area that is a million years old, how would this age impact the visitor? Of course, visiting it after it is prepared to welcome visitors. The archaeological wealth should not be dealt with through news and silence after the announcement of the news. If I were responsible in the Antiquities Authority, I would have opened my mouth without closing it, shouting:

- We have archaeological areas whose ages surpass every artifact on this earth.

Walking on the earth reveals historical and cognitive depths that were not on the mind.