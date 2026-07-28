أحياناً تتأسف على مقال سيار ينتهي مفعوله مع صدور الجريدة، ذلك الأسف كان في زمن الجرائد الورقية، أما الآن فإن الأسف أكثر تأكيداً على ضياع تحليل أو معلومة أو أي جانب معرفي لكون الفضاء الإلكتروني كلما أغدقت بمعلومة يجيب: هل من مزيد.

القضية ليست في الزيادة، بل في الأثر المعرفي.

ذات يوم تساءلت:

كيف لو عشت أو زرت منطقة عاش بها بشر منذ مليون سنة مثلاً؟

أليس مغرياً أن تفاخر بأنك وقفت في عمق التاريخ من خلال زيارة مدينة عاشت قبل مئات الآلاف من السنوات؟

نعم هو أمر مغرٍ تماماً حين تقول إنك وطأت بقدميك أرضاً مشي عليها إنسان قبل مليون وثلاثمائة سنة.

حقيقة ترتفع قامتي فرحاً مع كل اكتشاف أثري يؤكد أن كل مكان في بلادنا ليس طارئاً في الوجود، وأن منها ما تواجد على هذه الأرض من ملايين السنوات بدءاً من مكة المكرمة وما تلاها من مواقع.

هل سمع العالم بأن منطقة أو أثراً تجاوز عمره كل المكتشفات الأثرية العالمية؟ هل سمع العالم بأن الشويحطية (منطقة الجوف) هي أقدم أثرٍ استوطنه البشر منذ 1.3 مليون سنة قبل الميلاد؟

فماذا عن العمر الزمني لمكة التي ذكر الله عزّ وجل أنها أول بيت وضع للناس (كم عمرها)؟

لو تتبعنا رغبتنا في معرفة أعمار الآثار لدينا كمدائن صالح أو الأخدود، أو آثار العُلا أو عين جاوان، أو قلعة تاروت، أو دارين، أو منطقة جبة في حائل، سأعجز من الإحاطة بكل أثر تمدد على أرض وطننا الحبيب.. وما أشعر به إزاء هذا الأثر الموغل في التاريخ حالة، التأسف فكيف لا أتأسف لصمتنا حيال مقارعة بقية الدول بالافتخار أن أرضنا تاريخياً وأثرياً يفوق عمرها دولاً تفاخر أن عمر حضارتها أو تواجدها يقدر بسبعة أو تسعة آلاف سنة، فلماذا لا نفاخر أن مدناً كـ«مكة» ومنطقة كـ«الشويحطية» تصل إلى ميلون وثلاثمائة عام قبل الميلاد؟ كيف لا تبرز هذه الحقيقة من خلال الإعلام أو من خلال وزارة السياحة أو الآثار أو من أي جهة كانت؟ كيف لا تبرز أعمار آثارنا المنتشرة هنا وهناك؟ إن أي تواجد بشري قديم جداً يستوجب ألا يُهمل، بل يُكشف ما تركه من أثر. ولو أننا تحركنا من أجل إظهار مواقعنا الأثرية (ليس كخبر) بل تحويل المواقع ذات الأعمار المليونية أو ذات عشرات الآلاف من السنين إلى ثروة سياحية تجتذب كل إنسان بزيارة منطقة عمرها مليون سنة مثلاً، كيف سيكون أثر هذا العمر على الزائر؟ طبعاً زيارتها بعد أن تُهيأ لاستقبال الزوّار. الثروة الأثرية لا يتعامل معها بالأخبار والصمت بعد إعلان الخبر.. لو كنت مسؤولاً في هيئة الآثار لكنت فتحت فمي من غير إغلاقه صائحاً:

- لدينا مناطق أثرية أعمارها تفوق كل أثر في هذه الأرض.

إن السير في الأرض يكشف أعماقاً تاريخية ومعرفية لم تكن على البال.