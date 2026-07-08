ليست زيارة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى دمشق تفصيلاً دبلوماسياً عادياً، ولا مجرّد محاولة أوروبية متأخرة لاختبار مزاج القيادة السورية الجديدة؛ إنها في جوهرها إعلان سياسي مكثّف بأن فرنسا تريد العودة من الباب السوري إلى شرق المتوسط، بعدما اكتشفت أن الغياب عن دمشق يعني عملياً الغياب عن لبنان، وعن التوازنات الإقليمية، وعن واحد من أكثر مفاصل المنطقة حساسية. الزيارة محمّلة برمزية تتجاوز البروتوكول، وبمعنى سياسي يتخطى البيانات الرسمية، لأن باريس تدرك أن سوريا لم تعد ساحة انتظار أو فراغ، بل مركز ثقل يتشكّل من جديد. فرنسا التي لطالما احتفظت بخيوط معقدة مع المسيحيين في المشرق، والأقليات، والأحزاب الكردية، والنخب اللبنانية، تعرف أن العودة إلى التأثير لا تمر عبر الشعارات، بل عبر الدولة السورية الصاعدة من ركام الفوضى. لذلك تبدو هذه الزيارة محاولة لاستعادة دور تآكل بفعل التهميش الأمريكي، خصوصاً بعدما وجدت باريس نفسها خارج تفاهمات لبنانية-إسرائيلية جرت بمعزل عنها، وكأن واشنطن تقول لها بوضوح إن شرق المتوسط ليس ملعباً فرنسياً مفتوحاً. لكن فرنسا، وهي تتحرك اليوم باتجاه دمشق، تعرف أيضاً حدود اللعبة: لا دور في هذه المنطقة خارج الهامش الذي تسمح به الولايات المتحدة، ولا مبادرة فرنسية تستطيع أن تتجاوز السقف الأمريكي. الفارق هذه المرة أن واشنطن لا تبدو معترضة، أو على الأقل لا ترى في الانفتاح الفرنسي على دمشق خطراً على هندستها الأوسع للمنطقة. من هنا تتقدم سوريا بوصفها رقماً ضرورياً في المعادلة اللبنانية، لا عبر منطق التدخل العسكري أو استعادة نماذج الوصاية القديمة، بل عبر ضبط الإيقاع وملء الفراغ السياسي ومنع الانزلاق إلى الفوضى. وزيارة وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني إلى بيروت ولقاؤه زعماء الطوائف والأحزاب لم تكن تفصيلاً عابراً، بل إشارة إلى أن دمشق تعود لاعباً لا يمكن تجاوزه، وأن باريس تحتاج إلى التنسيق معها إذا أرادت البقاء داخل الملف اللبناني لا خارجه. أما في شرق الفرات، فقد حسمت الوقائع ما لم تحسمه التصريحات: مشاريع الحكم الذاتي والفيدرالية والكونفدرالية انتهت عملياً بعد الانهيارات العسكرية السريعة، ولم يعد أمام باريس سوى محاولة إنقاذ حضور سياسي أو حزبي لقسد يمكن أن تقبل به الدولة السورية، لا الدفاع عن أوهام الانفصال التي طواها الميدان. وهذه هي الواقعية الغربية في أوضح صورها: الديمقراطية والتعددية عناوين جميلة للخطابات، لكنها ليست اليوم جوهر القرار في باريس ولا بروكسل ولا واشنطن. الأولوية الحقيقية هي الأمن، الاستقرار، الدولة المركزية، والجهة القادرة على ضبط الحدود والسلاح والجماعات العابرة للدول. لذلك ينظر الغرب إلى الرئيس أحمد الشرع باعتباره الرجل القوي في سوريا، لا لأنه يحقق كل ما تريده العواصم الغربية نظرياً، بل لأنه يملك ما تحتاجه عملياً: القدرة على الإمساك بالدولة ومنع انهيارها. حتى حديث ماكرون عن المجتمع المدني والمكونات السورية يبدو أقرب إلى رسالة موجهة للداخل الفرنسي منه إلى السوريين أنفسهم. في العمق، هناك تعاون أمني واستخباراتي يتسع بصمت بين دمشق والغرب في ملفات داعش، والعائلات الخارجة من مخيم الهول، والمقاتلين الأجانب الذين التزمت الإدارة السورية باحتوائهم داخل البلاد. وعلى الخط الاقتصادي، يجري إعداد المسرح لعودة كبرى: رفع جزئي للعقوبات، إعادة ربط سوريا بسويفت، واستثمارات خليجية من دول قريبة من فرنسا، من المملكة العربية السعودية إلى الإمارات وقطر. ومع عودة الحديث عن خط الحجاز، وخطوط الغاز، والتابلاين، لا تعود سوريا مجرد دولة خارجة من الحرب، بل عقدة جغرافية واستراتيجية في قلب المشرق. لذلك فإن الزيارة الفرنسية ليست مجاملة سياسية، بل قراءة متأخرة لحقيقة جديدة: من يريد أن يكون حاضراً في شرق المتوسط، عليه أن يطرق باب دمشق أولاً.