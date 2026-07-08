The visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Damascus is not an ordinary diplomatic detail, nor merely a belated European attempt to test the mood of the new Syrian leadership; it is, in essence, an intense political declaration that France wants to return through the Syrian door to the Eastern Mediterranean, after discovering that absence from Damascus practically means absence from Lebanon, from regional balances, and from one of the most sensitive pivots in the region. The visit is laden with symbolism that transcends protocol, and with a political meaning that goes beyond official statements, because Paris realizes that Syria is no longer a waiting area or a vacuum, but a center of gravity that is being reshaped anew. France, which has always maintained complex ties with Christians in the East, minorities, Kurdish parties, and Lebanese elites, knows that returning to influence does not pass through slogans, but through the Syrian state rising from the rubble of chaos. Therefore, this visit appears to be an attempt to restore a role that has eroded due to American marginalization, especially after Paris found itself outside Lebanese-Israeli understandings that occurred without its involvement, as if Washington is clearly telling it that the Eastern Mediterranean is not an open French playground. However, France, as it moves today towards Damascus, also knows the limits of the game: there is no role in this region outside the margin allowed by the United States, and no French initiative can exceed the American ceiling. The difference this time is that Washington does not seem to object, or at least does not see the French opening to Damascus as a threat to its broader engineering of the region. Hence, Syria emerges as a necessary number in the Lebanese equation, not through the logic of military intervention or the restoration of old guardianship models, but through regulating the rhythm, filling the political vacuum, and preventing a slide into chaos. The visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabandi to Beirut and his meetings with sectarian and party leaders were not a passing detail, but a signal that Damascus is returning as a player that cannot be overlooked, and that Paris needs to coordinate with it if it wants to remain within the Lebanese file and not outside it. As for the eastern Euphrates, the realities have settled what statements have not: projects for self-rule, federalism, and confederation have practically ended after rapid military collapses, and Paris has no choice but to try to salvage a political or party presence for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that the Syrian state might accept, rather than defend the illusions of separation that have been buried by the field. This is Western realism in its clearest form: democracy and pluralism are beautiful titles for speeches, but they are not today the essence of decision-making in Paris, Brussels, or Washington. The real priorities are security, stability, a central state, and the entity capable of controlling borders, weapons, and transnational groups. Therefore, the West views President Ahmad al-Shara as the strongman in Syria, not because he achieves everything that Western capitals theoretically want, but because he possesses what is practically needed: the ability to hold the state and prevent its collapse. Even Macron's talk about civil society and Syrian components seems closer to a message directed at the French interior than to the Syrians themselves. At its core, there is a quietly expanding security and intelligence cooperation between Damascus and the West on issues related to ISIS, families leaving the al-Hol camp, and foreign fighters that the Syrian administration has committed to containing within the country. On the economic front, preparations are underway for a major return: a partial lifting of sanctions, reconnecting Syria to SWIFT, and Gulf investments from countries close to France, from Saudi Arabia to the UAE and Qatar. With the return of discussions about the Hejaz railway, gas lines, and the Tapline, Syria is no longer just a country emerging from war, but a geographical and strategic knot at the heart of the East. Therefore, the French visit is not a political courtesy, but a belated reading of a new reality: anyone who wants to be present in the Eastern Mediterranean must first knock on the door of Damascus.