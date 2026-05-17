الدخول إلى سراديب الرواية أثناء الكتابة هي حالة لا يمكن الحديث عنها كتفاصيل، سواء أكانت مشاهد أو كلمات، ربما الثابت في مخيلة الروائي هو الأفكار من حيث البناء، والنقض؛ فالشخصيات الروائية المتعددة تمكّن الروائي من خلط الأفكار، وانحياز كل شخصية لأفكارها بحيث لا يكون العمل مؤدلجاً، فالأفكار المؤدلجة تكون صلدة ولا تقبل ما يناقضها، وفي هذه الحالة يتم إيجاد الحجج من قبل شخصيات مقابلة لتعرية ما لم لا يسقط بالحوار.

والذي يدخلك في سجال مع ذاتك ومع القارئ، ما يحدث بعد النشر، فأنت ككاتب تقف على مشاهد كُتبت بصورة مذهلة تدهشك، حتى يمكن أن تقول: كيف استطعت كتابة هذا المشهد، وفي الوقت نفسه يقف القارئ على نفس المشهد (مسفهاً) تلك المشهدية، وعلى الطرفين يجد الكاتب مساندين لرأيه، وكذلك القارئ (هنا يحدث تمايز بين ذائقة الكاتب والقارئ وجهاً لوجه).

وسابقاً، كنت قد وضعت تغريدة من رواية أنفس، هذا نصها:

«... وعندما تضع كائناً في جوفك يكون هو كمال نقصك، ويصبح النداء عليه كلما ابتعد هو الشعور بفراغ روحك منه».

واضعاً هذا السؤال:

«فهل ثنوى رابط كل هذه النفوس المتقافزة في الصدر وكأنها حبات فشار لا تستقر الا بعد أن تفسق».

وبين السؤال، والمحتوى، تنافرت المداخلات بحيث لم يستقر أي من المتداخلين على طرفي معادلتي: القارئ والكاتب.

حقاً، وجدت أن المنطقة الوسطى هي التي استقطبت الأعداد الكبيرة.

هل هذا يعني أن الذائقة مستقرة في حالة الوسطية؟

وبهذه الكيفية يصبح الأمر مختلطاً بين ثقة الكاتب وتعالي القارئ في عدم الانسياق لما استشعر به الكاتب بعد الكتابة، بمعنى آخر نقض الاتفاق؛ لأن بين الكاتب والقارئ اتفاقاً ضمنياً بأن الكاتب هو المسير للعمل، وعندما يتدخل القارئ في النقض يكون موقفه إخلالاً ببنود العقد.

وهذا ما يعلل موقف القارئ من أي عمل روائي مهما كانت روعته، وذلك النقض نلحظه جميعاً، من خلال انفلات كلمة (لكن)، فمهما كان الروائي مجيداً إلّا أننا نجد المدح مقترناً بالاستدراك، فيقال لك: العمل جميل لكن...

و(لكن) هذه هي التي تقف في حنجرة كل منا!