Entering the depths of the narrative while writing is a state that cannot be discussed in detail, whether in scenes or words. Perhaps what remains constant in the novelist's imagination is the ideas in terms of structure and critique; the multiple fictional characters enable the novelist to mix ideas, with each character leaning towards its own thoughts so that the work does not become ideological. Ideological ideas are rigid and do not accept what contradicts them, and in this case, arguments are found by opposing characters to expose what does not fall through dialogue.

What draws you into a debate with yourself and with the reader is what happens after publication. As a writer, you stand before scenes written in an astonishing way that amazes you, to the point that you might say: how did I manage to write this scene? At the same time, the reader stands before the same scene, dismissing that imagery, and on both sides, the writer finds supporters for their opinion, as does the reader (here a distinction occurs between the tastes of the writer and the reader face to face).

Previously, I had posted a tweet from the novel "Anfous," which reads:

“... and when you place a being inside you, it becomes the completeness of your deficiency, and the call for it whenever it distances itself is the feeling of your soul's emptiness from it.”

Posing this question:

“So is there a link between all these bouncing souls in the chest as if they are popcorn kernels that only settle after they burst?”

Between the question and the content, the interventions clashed so that none of the participants settled on either side of my equation: the reader and the writer.

Indeed, I found that the middle ground attracted a large number of people.

Does this mean that taste is stable in a state of moderation?

In this way, the matter becomes mixed between the writer's confidence and the reader's arrogance in not yielding to what the writer felt after writing. In other words, it contradicts the agreement; because between the writer and the reader, there is an implicit agreement that the writer is the one directing the work, and when the reader intervenes in the critique, their position is a violation of the contract's terms.

This explains the reader's stance towards any narrative work, no matter how wonderful it is, and we all notice that critique through the escape of the word "but." No matter how skilled the novelist is, we find praise coupled with a reservation, as one might say: the work is beautiful, but...

And this "but" is what stands in the throat of each of us!