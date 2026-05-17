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قرار مجلس الوزراء المتعلِّق بتطوير وتنظيم قطاع الحضانات يمثِّل خطوة محورية في مسار تمكين المرأة وتعزيز جودة رأس المال البشري، لأن الاستثمار الحقيقي في الاقتصاد يبدأ من السنوات الأولى للطفل. فالدراسات العصبية تؤكد أن أول ثلاث سنوات في حياة الإنسان هي المرحلة التي يتشكّل فيها الدماغ بوتيرة متسارعة، وتتكون خلالها أسس اللغة والسلوك والقدرة على التعلم والاستقرار النفسي. ولذلك فإن الحضانات ليست مجرد خدمة اجتماعية، بل جزء من البنية الاقتصادية والتنموية لأي دولة حديثة. نجاح هذا القطاع يعتمد على بناء معايير تشغيلية واضحة تضاهي أفضل النماذج العالمية، بدءاً من عدد المشرفات مقارنة بالأطفال، وصولاً إلى جودة البيئة التعليمية والصحية. فالأطفال بين عمر سنتين وثلاث سنوات يحتاجون إلى بالغ واحد لكل 4 إلى 6 أطفال، بينما تتراوح النسبة المثلى للأطفال من 3 إلى 5 سنوات بين بالغ واحد لكل 8 إلى 10 أطفال. كما أن جودة الحضانات ترتبط بتوفير ألعاب تعليمية مناسبة للعمر، ومرافق واسعة جيدة التهوية، وإجراءات سلامة وصحة عالية المستوى، إضافة إلى تدريب المعلمات وتأهيلهن بشكل احترافي. غير أن التحدي الأكبر يبقى اقتصادياً. فالحضانات ذات الجودة العالية تواجه تكاليف تشغيل مرتفعة تشمل عدد المدرسات، وتجهيزات السلامة، والألعاب التعليمية المكلفة، ومتطلبات المساحات المناسبة. وفي المقابل، فإن انخفاض الإيرادات لدى كثير من الحضانات يؤدي أحياناً إلى تراجع مستوى الخدمات، بما لا يتواكب مع الأهمية الحساسة لهذه المرحلة العمرية. وفي هذا السياق، تُعد مبادرة صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف) برنامج دعم ضيافة الأطفال.. قرة.. من المبادرات المهمة التي دعمت تمكين المرأة السعودية، عبر تغطية تصل إلى 50% من قيمة الحجز وبحد أقصى 1600 ريال للطفل حتى عمر 6 سنوات. إلا أن الواقع التشغيلي اليوم يجعل هذا الدعم أقل من مستوى التكلفة الفعلية للحضانات عالية الجودة، ما يستدعي رفع قيمة الدعم على الأقل إلى الضعف، حتى تتمكن الحضانات من الالتزام بالمعايير المطلوبة دون تحميل الأسر أعباء مالية كبيرة. كما تبدو الحاجة ملحة لأن يتبنى «هدف» برنامجاً إضافياً يمنح دعماً خاصاً للحضانات التي تطبق الاشتراطات والمعايير الدولية في نسب المشرفات، وجودة المناهج، والسلامة، والنظافة، وتأهيل الكوادر. فالهدف لا يجب أن يكون زيادة عدد الحضانات فقط، بل رفع جودة مخرجات الطفولة المبكرة. الأثر الاقتصادي لهذا الدعم يتجاوز القطاع نفسه. فارتفاع جودة الحضانات يرفع مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل، ويزيد الإنتاجية، ويخفض معدلات التسرب الوظيفي، كما ينعكس مستقبلاً على جودة التعليم والمهارات وسوق العمل. فكل ريال يُستثمر في الطفولة المبكرة يختصر لاحقاً تكاليف التعليم العلاجي والتأهيل وضعف الإنتاجية. لذلك فإن دعم الحضانات ليس إنفاقاً اجتماعياً، بل استثمار طويل الأجل في اقتصاد أكثر كفاءة وتنافسية.
The Cabinet's decision regarding the development and organization of the nursery sector represents a pivotal step in the path of empowering women and enhancing the quality of human capital, as real investment in the economy begins in the early years of a child's life. Neuroscientific studies confirm that the first three years of a person's life are the stage in which the brain develops at an accelerated pace, during which the foundations of language, behavior, learning ability, and psychological stability are formed. Therefore, nurseries are not just a social service, but a part of the economic and developmental structure of any modern state. The success of this sector depends on establishing clear operational standards that match the best global models, starting from the number of supervisors in relation to the children, to the quality of the educational and health environment. Children aged two to three years need one adult for every 4 to 6 children, while the optimal ratio for children aged 3 to 5 years ranges from one adult for every 8 to 10 children. Additionally, the quality of nurseries is linked to providing age-appropriate educational toys, spacious well-ventilated facilities, and high-level safety and health procedures, in addition to training and professionally qualifying teachers. However, the biggest challenge remains economic. High-quality nurseries face high operating costs that include the number of teachers, safety equipment, expensive educational toys, and requirements for suitable spaces. Conversely, the low revenues of many nurseries sometimes lead to a decline in service levels, which does not align with the critical importance of this age stage. In this context, the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) initiative, the Childcare Support Program.. Qura.. is one of the important initiatives that has supported the empowerment of Saudi women by covering up to 50% of the booking value, with a maximum of 1,600 riyals per child up to the age of 6 years. However, the current operational reality makes this support less than the actual cost of high-quality nurseries, necessitating an increase in the support value to at least double, so that nurseries can adhere to the required standards without imposing significant financial burdens on families. There is also an urgent need for HRDF to adopt an additional program that provides special support for nurseries that implement international standards and criteria in supervisor ratios, curriculum quality, safety, cleanliness, and staff qualification. The goal should not only be to increase the number of nurseries but to raise the quality of early childhood outcomes. The economic impact of this support extends beyond the sector itself. Higher quality nurseries increase women's participation in the labor market, boost productivity, and reduce turnover rates, which will reflect in the future on the quality of education, skills, and the labor market. Every riyal invested in early childhood later reduces the costs of remedial education and rehabilitation and improves productivity. Therefore, supporting nurseries is not a social expenditure, but a long-term investment in a more efficient and competitive economy.