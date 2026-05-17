قرار مجلس الوزراء المتعلِّق بتطوير وتنظيم قطاع الحضانات يمثِّل خطوة محورية في مسار تمكين المرأة وتعزيز جودة رأس المال البشري، لأن الاستثمار الحقيقي في الاقتصاد يبدأ من السنوات الأولى للطفل. فالدراسات العصبية تؤكد أن أول ثلاث سنوات في حياة الإنسان هي المرحلة التي يتشكّل فيها الدماغ بوتيرة متسارعة، وتتكون خلالها أسس اللغة والسلوك والقدرة على التعلم والاستقرار النفسي. ولذلك فإن الحضانات ليست مجرد خدمة اجتماعية، بل جزء من البنية الاقتصادية والتنموية لأي دولة حديثة. نجاح هذا القطاع يعتمد على بناء معايير تشغيلية واضحة تضاهي أفضل النماذج العالمية، بدءاً من عدد المشرفات مقارنة بالأطفال، وصولاً إلى جودة البيئة التعليمية والصحية. فالأطفال بين عمر سنتين وثلاث سنوات يحتاجون إلى بالغ واحد لكل 4 إلى 6 أطفال، بينما تتراوح النسبة المثلى للأطفال من 3 إلى 5 سنوات بين بالغ واحد لكل 8 إلى 10 أطفال. كما أن جودة الحضانات ترتبط بتوفير ألعاب تعليمية مناسبة للعمر، ومرافق واسعة جيدة التهوية، وإجراءات سلامة وصحة عالية المستوى، إضافة إلى تدريب المعلمات وتأهيلهن بشكل احترافي. غير أن التحدي الأكبر يبقى اقتصادياً. فالحضانات ذات الجودة العالية تواجه تكاليف تشغيل مرتفعة تشمل عدد المدرسات، وتجهيزات السلامة، والألعاب التعليمية المكلفة، ومتطلبات المساحات المناسبة. وفي المقابل، فإن انخفاض الإيرادات لدى كثير من الحضانات يؤدي أحياناً إلى تراجع مستوى الخدمات، بما لا يتواكب مع الأهمية الحساسة لهذه المرحلة العمرية. وفي هذا السياق، تُعد مبادرة صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف) برنامج دعم ضيافة الأطفال.. قرة.. من المبادرات المهمة التي دعمت تمكين المرأة السعودية، عبر تغطية تصل إلى 50% من قيمة الحجز وبحد أقصى 1600 ريال للطفل حتى عمر 6 سنوات. إلا أن الواقع التشغيلي اليوم يجعل هذا الدعم أقل من مستوى التكلفة الفعلية للحضانات عالية الجودة، ما يستدعي رفع قيمة الدعم على الأقل إلى الضعف، حتى تتمكن الحضانات من الالتزام بالمعايير المطلوبة دون تحميل الأسر أعباء مالية كبيرة. كما تبدو الحاجة ملحة لأن يتبنى «هدف» برنامجاً إضافياً يمنح دعماً خاصاً للحضانات التي تطبق الاشتراطات والمعايير الدولية في نسب المشرفات، وجودة المناهج، والسلامة، والنظافة، وتأهيل الكوادر. فالهدف لا يجب أن يكون زيادة عدد الحضانات فقط، بل رفع جودة مخرجات الطفولة المبكرة. الأثر الاقتصادي لهذا الدعم يتجاوز القطاع نفسه. فارتفاع جودة الحضانات يرفع مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل، ويزيد الإنتاجية، ويخفض معدلات التسرب الوظيفي، كما ينعكس مستقبلاً على جودة التعليم والمهارات وسوق العمل. فكل ريال يُستثمر في الطفولة المبكرة يختصر لاحقاً تكاليف التعليم العلاجي والتأهيل وضعف الإنتاجية. لذلك فإن دعم الحضانات ليس إنفاقاً اجتماعياً، بل استثمار طويل الأجل في اقتصاد أكثر كفاءة وتنافسية.