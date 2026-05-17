The Cabinet's decision regarding the development and organization of the nursery sector represents a pivotal step in the path of empowering women and enhancing the quality of human capital, as real investment in the economy begins in the early years of a child's life. Neuroscientific studies confirm that the first three years of a person's life are the stage in which the brain develops at an accelerated pace, during which the foundations of language, behavior, learning ability, and psychological stability are formed. Therefore, nurseries are not just a social service, but a part of the economic and developmental structure of any modern state. The success of this sector depends on establishing clear operational standards that match the best global models, starting from the number of supervisors in relation to the children, to the quality of the educational and health environment. Children aged two to three years need one adult for every 4 to 6 children, while the optimal ratio for children aged 3 to 5 years ranges from one adult for every 8 to 10 children. Additionally, the quality of nurseries is linked to providing age-appropriate educational toys, spacious well-ventilated facilities, and high-level safety and health procedures, in addition to training and professionally qualifying teachers. However, the biggest challenge remains economic. High-quality nurseries face high operating costs that include the number of teachers, safety equipment, expensive educational toys, and requirements for suitable spaces. Conversely, the low revenues of many nurseries sometimes lead to a decline in service levels, which does not align with the critical importance of this age stage. In this context, the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) initiative, the Childcare Support Program.. Qura.. is one of the important initiatives that has supported the empowerment of Saudi women by covering up to 50% of the booking value, with a maximum of 1,600 riyals per child up to the age of 6 years. However, the current operational reality makes this support less than the actual cost of high-quality nurseries, necessitating an increase in the support value to at least double, so that nurseries can adhere to the required standards without imposing significant financial burdens on families. There is also an urgent need for HRDF to adopt an additional program that provides special support for nurseries that implement international standards and criteria in supervisor ratios, curriculum quality, safety, cleanliness, and staff qualification. The goal should not only be to increase the number of nurseries but to raise the quality of early childhood outcomes. The economic impact of this support extends beyond the sector itself. Higher quality nurseries increase women's participation in the labor market, boost productivity, and reduce turnover rates, which will reflect in the future on the quality of education, skills, and the labor market. Every riyal invested in early childhood later reduces the costs of remedial education and rehabilitation and improves productivity. Therefore, supporting nurseries is not a social expenditure, but a long-term investment in a more efficient and competitive economy.