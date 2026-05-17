المملكة قطعت اشواطاً طويلةً في توظيف التقنية في الحكومة الكترونية، بل أصبحت على رأس الدول في مؤشرات الخدمات الإلكترونية، وكل هذا انعكس على راحة ورفع كفاءة إنجاز الأعمال بسرعة قياسية، ونجد في مقدمة هذه الجهات الحكومية وزارة الداخلية ونظام «أبشر»، الذي اختصر وسهل الكثير من الأعمال على طالبي الخدمات المتنوعة، والإنجازات في هذا السياق كثيرة ومتعددة في أوجه مجالات تمس حياة الإنسان في هذه البلاد؛ مثل خدمات وزارة العدل والخدمات الصحية، ناهيك عن التقدم التقني في القطاع الخاص.

هناك قطاع حيوي ومهم لأسباب عديدة كان توظيف التقنية فيه حالة ضرورية هو الوضع المروري في المملكة، حيث كان يعاني من العشوائية، وتتسبب تلك الحالة بخسائر بشرية من الوفيات والمصابين على المستوى الوطني، مما تطلب استخدام نظام ساهر في المرور داخل المدن وعلى الطرق بين المناطق، هذا التغيّر واستخدام هذا النظام لا شك أنه ساعد بشكل كبير جداً في الحد من الممارسات الخاطئة في قيادة المركبات بدرجة انعكست على انخفاض كبير في أعداد الوفيات والمصابين جراء الحوادث المرورية مقارنة بالسنوات الماضية، بل إن الحركة المرورية في مدننا أصبحت أقل توتراً وخوفاً مما سبق، وكل هذا يرجع للجهود التي يقوم بها المرور بأجهزته المختلفة، ولكن إدخال نظام ساهر في المرور كان هو النقطة المفصلية في هذا السياق، وأدوات هذا النظام تتطور وتشمل كثيراً من التجاوزات والمخالفات، ولا يعني ذلك أننا وصلنا لحالة مثالية في الحالة المرورية، ولكن الأكيد أن نظام ساهر خفف من النتائج والمخاطر السلبية لقيادة المركبات في شوارعنا سواء للأفراد أو لشركات التأمين مثلا، أو حتى للحكومة نفسها، التي تدفع المليارات في علاج المصابين في المستشفيات لسنوات طويلة، ناهيك عن الآثار الاجتماعية والنفسية والاقتصادية جراء الحوادث المرورية، ساهر في بداياته جوبه بمعارضة شديدة من البعض وصور أنه أداة جباية رسوم، ولكن النتائج وعامل الزمن أثبت عكس ذلك، والجميع الآن يستفيد من خدماته بالإضافة الى الجهود البشرية التي يقوم بها جهاز المرور نفسه.

نأتي إلى بعض المخالفات في نظام ساهر ومنها مثلاً السير على «أكتاف الطريق» حيث إنها غير واضحة وتحتاج من الأجهزة المعنية التوضيح بشكل موسع ولفترة معقولة قبل البدء في رصد هذه المخالفة، هناك مخالفات واضحة يستحق من يخالفها العقوبة والمخالفة مثل قطع الإشارة أو الاستخدام غير المسؤول للجوال أثناء القيادة، ولكن القيادة فوق أكتاف الطريق تحتاج توضيحاً وشرحاً بماذا نعني بها، ويجب تحديدها بدقة وخاصة أن بعض شوارعنا تشهد مشاريع من بناء جسور وأنفاق وهناك تحويلات كثيرة في مدننا مما يتسبب في الخروج القسري من المسارات والسير في بعض الأحيان على جوانب الطريق ولا تعرف أصلاً أين مساراتك المحددة أو أين أكتاف الطريق الممنوع السير عليها.

نأتي لبعض المخالفات المرورية لحالات عديدة والاعتراض عليها والذي في الغالب لا يقبل الاعتراض ونادراً أن تجد معترضاً قُبِل اعتراضه، وقد يسمح النظام بأحقية الرفع لجهات قضائية أعلى ولكن هذه حالة ومبالغ ليست كبيرة يحسبها المخالف أنها لا تستاهل الرفع لمستوى تحكيم أرفع، البعض مثلاً تأتيهم مخالفات بمبالغ كبيرة على قطع إشارة وهو أساساً الوقوف على خط الإشارة الحمراء ولم يتجاوزها هو تجاوز الخط الأحمر، يجب أن يكون هناك مراجعات لمثل هذه الحالات وأن يُسمع صوت المخالف نفسه في مثل هذه الحالات، ولا أعتقد أن التواصل بالصوت والصورة صعب مع المعترضين ولا يعني ذلك إلغاء المخالفة ولكن تثبيتها وشرح أسباب المخالفة وكسب المعترض والمجتمع لهذا الجهاز الهام.