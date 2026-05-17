The Kingdom has made significant strides in employing technology in e-government, and it has become one of the leading countries in electronic service indicators. All of this has reflected positively on the comfort and efficiency of accomplishing tasks at record speed. Among the forefront of these government entities is the Ministry of Interior and the "Absher" system, which has streamlined and simplified many tasks for those seeking various services. The achievements in this context are numerous and diverse across various fields that impact people's lives in this country, such as the services of the Ministry of Justice and health services, not to mention the technological advancements in the private sector.

There is a vital and important sector for many reasons where the use of technology was a necessity: the traffic situation in the Kingdom, which was suffering from chaos. This situation resulted in human losses from fatalities and injuries on a national level, necessitating the use of the Saher system for traffic management within cities and on roads between regions. This change and the implementation of this system have undoubtedly helped significantly reduce improper driving practices, reflected in a substantial decrease in the number of fatalities and injuries resulting from traffic accidents compared to previous years. In fact, traffic flow in our cities has become less stressful and fearful than before, all thanks to the efforts made by traffic authorities with their various devices. However, the introduction of the Saher system was the pivotal point in this context, and the tools of this system are evolving to cover many violations and infractions. This does not mean that we have reached an ideal state in traffic conditions, but it is certain that the Saher system has mitigated the negative outcomes and risks of driving in our streets, whether for individuals, insurance companies, or even the government itself, which spends billions on treating injured individuals in hospitals for many years, not to mention the social, psychological, and economic impacts resulting from traffic accidents. In its early days, Saher faced strong opposition from some who portrayed it as a tool for collecting fees, but the results and the passage of time have proven otherwise, and everyone now benefits from its services in addition to the human efforts made by the traffic department itself.

Now, let’s discuss some violations under the Saher system, such as driving on the "shoulders of the road," which are not clearly defined and require clarification from the relevant authorities for a reasonable period before monitoring this violation. There are clear violations that deserve penalties, such as running a red light or irresponsible use of a mobile phone while driving. However, driving on the shoulders of the road needs clarification and explanation regarding what we mean by it. It should be precisely defined, especially since some of our streets witness construction projects for bridges and tunnels, and there are many diversions in our cities, which can lead to forced exits from lanes and sometimes driving on the sides of the road, making it unclear where the designated lanes are or where the prohibited shoulders are located.

We come to some traffic violations in various cases and the objections to them, which are often not accepted, and it is rare to find an objection that has been accepted. The system may allow for escalation to higher judicial authorities, but these cases and amounts are not significant enough for the violator to consider them worthy of being escalated to a higher arbitration level. For example, some receive large fines for running a red light when they actually stopped at the red light and did not cross it; they merely crossed the stop line. There should be reviews for such cases, and the voice of the violator should be heard in these situations. I do not believe that communicating via voice and video is difficult with the objectors, and this does not mean canceling the violation but rather confirming it and explaining the reasons for the violation, thus gaining the support of the objector and the community for this important system.