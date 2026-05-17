من أبرز الجوانب الضرورية المطلوبة خلال موسم الحج، هو حضور التغطية الاعلامية التي تليق بمناسبة كبرى وعظيمة كهذه المناسبة السنوية، التي يحتشد فيها ملايين المسلمين من كل أصقاع الأرض في مشاعر الحج، ويتابع العالم بأكمله ما يحدث فيها، وطبيعة الخدمات التي تقدمها حكومة المملكة لضيوف الرحمن، وتحرص على أن تكون في كل موسم جديد أفضل من السابق بتسخير كل إمكاناتها المختلفة لهذا الواجب الجليل. وعندما نشير إلى أهمية التغطية الإعلامية التي تواكب أهمية المناسبة فليس الهدف سوى نقل الحقائق وإبراز الواقع وتسليط الضوء على التطور المستمر الذي تشهده خدمات الحج، الذي قد لا يلاحظه أو يعرف تفاصيله وكيفية إنجازه البعيدون عن المشهد، كما أنه حق مشروع للمملكة أن تفخر وتعتز أمام العالم الاسلامي، بل العالم كله، بما تقوم به من أجل أن يكون الحج رحلة إيمانية محفوفة بأرقى الخدمات، ومحاطة بكامل الأمن والاطمئنان والتيسير والراحة.

لقد تطورت مواكبة وزارة الإعلام لتغطية موسم الحج عبر السنوات الماضية في كثير من الجوانب، وأصبح من ملامحها الأبرز عقد ملتقى إعلام الحج، الذي يستضيف ممثلي وسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية والجهات والمؤسسات من القطاع الحكومي والخاص، والمهتمين والمختصين بشؤون الحج، والذي سوف يستضيف هذا العام أكثر من 150 وسيلة إعلامية، بمشاركة أكثر من 3,000 إعلامي محلي ودولي. وسوف يجهز الملتقى مقراً لمركز العمليات الاعلامي الموحد للحج ، ومنصةً للإيجاز الصحفي، ومعرضاً يبرز التحول في الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن. ومن خلال المركز سوف يستطيع الإعلاميون أداء مهمتهم بشكل مريح، في موقع تتوفر فيه أفضل التقنيات والخدمات والتسهيلات.

وعندما تقوم وزارة الإعلام بعقد هذا المنتدى السنوي وتجهيز مركز العمليات الإعلامي، فإنها تستشعر دورها الهام ومهمتها الكبيرة تجاه وسائل الإعلام لتنقل ما تراه وتعيشه في موسم الحج، ومن خلال المعلومة الدقيقة من مصادرها الرسمية، لأنه موسم حساس ومزدحم بتفاصيل كثيرة يجب نقلها كما هي. وهنا توفر الوزارة كثيراً من الجهد والوقت على الإعلاميين، وليس مطلوباً منهم سوى نقل الحقائق بأمانة وموضوعية.

دور كبير ومهم تقوم به وزارة الإعلام خلال موسم الحج لنقل الصورة المشرقة لما تقدمه المملكة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام الذي تتشرف بخدمته.