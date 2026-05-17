One of the most essential aspects required during the Hajj season is the presence of media coverage that befits such a grand and significant occasion, where millions of Muslims from all corners of the earth gather in the feelings of pilgrimage. The entire world follows what happens during this event and the nature of the services provided by the Kingdom's government to the guests of الرحمن. The government is keen to ensure that each new season is better than the previous one by utilizing all its various capabilities for this noble duty. When we refer to the importance of media coverage that accompanies the significance of the occasion, the aim is merely to convey the facts, highlight reality, and shed light on the continuous development of Hajj services, which may not be noticed or understood in detail by those far from the scene. It is also a legitimate right for the Kingdom to take pride and honor in front of the Islamic world, and indeed the whole world, for what it does to ensure that Hajj is a spiritual journey surrounded by the finest services, complete security, reassurance, facilitation, and comfort.

The Ministry of Media's coverage of the Hajj season has evolved over the past years in many aspects, and one of its most prominent features is the holding of the Hajj Media Forum, which hosts representatives from local and international media, governmental and private sector entities, and those interested and specialized in Hajj affairs. This year, it will host more than 150 media outlets, with the participation of over 3,000 local and international journalists. The forum will prepare a headquarters for the unified media operations center for Hajj, a platform for press briefings, and an exhibition showcasing the transformation in the services provided to the guests of الرحمن. Through the center, journalists will be able to perform their tasks comfortably in a location equipped with the best technologies, services, and facilities.

When the Ministry of Media holds this annual forum and prepares the media operations center, it feels its important role and significant mission towards the media to convey what it sees and experiences during the Hajj season, and through accurate information from its official sources, as it is a sensitive season filled with many details that must be conveyed as they are. Here, the ministry saves a lot of effort and time for journalists, and all that is required of them is to convey the facts with honesty and objectivity.

The Ministry of Media plays a significant and important role during the Hajj season in conveying the bright image of what the Kingdom offers to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, which it is honored to serve.