تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أحياناً وعندما تشاهد فيلماً أو مسلسلاً تصيح أو تهمس أو تتذمر بجملة قصيرة:
- نحن ليس هكذا..
وهذه الجملة تعد رفضاً للمضمون الذي تشاهده، وذلك المضمون يحمل (استبلاهنا) أو مفارق للحياة الاجتماعية التي نعيشها.. نعم الفن إحدى القوى النافذة للتغلغل في المجتمعات، وليس جديداً القول إن الدول الكبرى استخدمت هذه الوسيلة خلال فترات زمنية مختلفة، ومتباعدة في تقوية وجودها.. ومن تابع تاريخ الفنون سيجد لكل فن أداة ثقب، وتمكين في تلك المجتمعات.. ونحن نقرأ عن عباقرة الموسيقى، أو الفن التشكيلي، أو الرواية، أو الشعر، أو المسرح، نجد أنها نهضت بأدوار عظيمة في بناء تلك الدول، والصعود بدولها إلى المراتب المتقدمة في سلم التحضر؛ ولأن صناع الفنون عملة نادرة، أخذت كل دولة تصدر رموزها كقوى ناعمة تفاخر وتتسامى بها إلى مصاف التحضر.. ونجد أن تلك الفنون تمثل درعاً واقياً لكينونة ثقافة وتاريخ البلد، ومن يتذكر مقاومة فرنسا للمد الأمريكي ثقافياً من خلال السينما، حين غزت أمريكا فرنسا سينمائياً حتماً، سيتذكر في الحال، القرار الفرنسي المقرر على الدور السينمائية أن لا تعرض إلا الأفلام الفرنسية.. ولأنني ذكرت فرنسا في هذا السياق، يمكننا تذّكر تغريدة وزير الثقافة الفرنسي حين كان ينعى فيها فقيد جمهورية فرنسا المغني شارل آزنافور ويصفه بنعوت عدة، مؤكداً أن ذلك المغني حمل فرنسا في كل أغانيه..
وأحتاج أن أعرج قليلاً لتأكيد أن ذائقتنا الفنية الغنائية مرتفعة بما يتسامى مع قمم الغناء العربي، وللتأكيد على تلك الذائقة ما قامت به هيئة الترفيه، في أنشطة سابقة، فليس هناك بلد يقوم بإنعاش الذاكرة الفنية الأصيلة، كما قامت به هيئة الترفيه في موسم الرياض سابقاً، فمن خلال ليالٍ استحضرت فيها روائع الفن الغنائي من خلال عباقرته، خصصت ليالي لتكريم من طرز الذاكرة العربية بالروائع التي لا تنسى.. ولو أردنا ذكر تلك الليالي وتكريم رموزها، فلن نتعب ونحن تستذكر ما الذي أحدثته الرياض من إنعاش الذاكرة، والتسامي بعودة الذائقة السامية للفن.
هذا الدور الراقي هو تقدير، وتثمين لمن صاغ الوجدان العربي: كلمة، ولحناً، وأداء، وكذلك استشهاد أن البلد الذي يقوم بهذا التكريم ما هو إلا بلد حريص على إبقاء الفن راقياً..
كما يمكن قياس ذائقتنا الفنية من خلال مواطنينا، فهم في هذا الجانب ينطبق عليهم المثل الشهير (لا يعجبه العجب، ولا الصيام في رجب)..
وعودة لبدء، وللتأكيد على أهمية الدراما والسينما كوعاء ضامن لكينونة البلد ثقافياً وعمقاً تاريخياً، ولربما نهضت الفنون المحلية بأدوارها وفق الإمكانات المتاحة سابقاً، والذي جد في حقولنا الثقافية هي السينما، وكذلك الدراما، وهما قوتان ناعمتان فاعلتان، يمكن استيعاب تلكؤ أدوارهما بسبب الجدة أو بسبب تهافت الإدراك عن خطورتهما في استنهاض الكينونة الثقافية للبلد، ففي السابق كنا نتعذر بغياب السينما، ونتغاضى عن هزال الدراما كون المنشغلين بها وتحديداً (طاش ما طاش) يقومون بدور تنويري مناهض للتشدد الديني، أما الآن، ومع قفزات البلد لا نريد تهريجاً، وإنما نريد فنّاً يقاس بما تم تحقيقه على أصعدة كثيرة.
وأنا لست وصيّاً على رفض ذلك التهافت، وإنما أعبّر عن ذائقتي لما أشاهده ولا يرضيني. نعم الحياة مستمرة بالغث والسمين لكن من لدية ذائقة تعب في تنميتها عليه رفض الأفلام أو المسلسلات المتداعية.
Sometimes, when you watch a movie or a series, you shout, whisper, or grumble a short phrase:
- That's not us..
This phrase serves as a rejection of the content you are watching, which carries (a sense of absurdity) or is disconnected from the social life we live. Yes, art is one of the powerful forces that penetrate societies, and it is not new to say that major countries have used this means at different and distant times to strengthen their presence. Those who follow the history of the arts will find that each art form has a tool for penetration and empowerment in those societies. When we read about the geniuses of music, visual arts, literature, poetry, or theater, we find that they played significant roles in building those nations and elevating their countries to advanced ranks in the ladder of civilization. Because artists are a rare commodity, each country has sought to export its symbols as soft power to boast and elevate itself to the ranks of civilization. We find that these arts represent a protective shield for the essence of the culture and history of the country. Those who remember France's resistance to the American cultural invasion through cinema, when America inevitably invaded France cinematically, will immediately recall the French decision that mandated cinemas to only show French films. Since I mentioned France in this context, we can remember the tweet from the French Minister of Culture when he mourned the late French Republic icon, singer Charles Aznavour, describing him with several epithets, affirming that this singer carried France in all his songs.
I need to digress a little to emphasize that our artistic taste in singing is elevated to match the peaks of Arabic singing. To affirm this taste, we can refer to what the Entertainment Authority has done in previous activities. No other country revitalizes authentic artistic memory like the Entertainment Authority did in the previous Riyadh Season, through nights that brought forth the masterpieces of musical art through its geniuses, dedicating nights to honor those who have enriched the Arab memory with unforgettable masterpieces. If we wanted to mention those nights and honor their symbols, we would not tire as we recall what Riyadh has done to revive memory and elevate the noble taste of art.
This noble role is an appreciation and valuation for those who shaped the Arab sentiment: through words, melodies, and performances. It also serves as a testament that the country that carries out this honoring is simply a country keen on keeping art elevated.
Our artistic taste can also be measured through our citizens; in this regard, the famous saying applies to them (they are not impressed by wonders, nor by fasting in Rajab).
Returning to the beginning, to emphasize the importance of drama and cinema as a guaranteed vessel for the cultural essence of the country and its historical depth, perhaps local arts have risen to their roles according to the available resources in the past. What has emerged in our cultural fields is cinema and drama, both of which are effective soft powers. One can understand the sluggishness of their roles due to novelty or due to the lack of awareness of their importance in reviving the cultural essence of the country. In the past, we used to excuse the absence of cinema and overlook the weakness of drama, as those involved in it, specifically (Tash Ma Tash), played an enlightening role against religious extremism. However, now, with the leaps the country is making, we do not want frivolity; rather, we want art that is measured by what has been achieved on many levels.
I am not a guardian against that frivolity; I merely express my taste regarding what I watch and what does not satisfy me. Yes, life continues with both the trivial and the substantial, but those who have a refined taste that they have worked hard to cultivate should reject weak films or series.