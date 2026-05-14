Sometimes, when you watch a movie or a series, you shout, whisper, or grumble a short phrase:



- That's not us..



This phrase serves as a rejection of the content you are watching, which carries (a sense of absurdity) or is disconnected from the social life we live. Yes, art is one of the powerful forces that penetrate societies, and it is not new to say that major countries have used this means at different and distant times to strengthen their presence. Those who follow the history of the arts will find that each art form has a tool for penetration and empowerment in those societies. When we read about the geniuses of music, visual arts, literature, poetry, or theater, we find that they played significant roles in building those nations and elevating their countries to advanced ranks in the ladder of civilization. Because artists are a rare commodity, each country has sought to export its symbols as soft power to boast and elevate itself to the ranks of civilization. We find that these arts represent a protective shield for the essence of the culture and history of the country. Those who remember France's resistance to the American cultural invasion through cinema, when America inevitably invaded France cinematically, will immediately recall the French decision that mandated cinemas to only show French films. Since I mentioned France in this context, we can remember the tweet from the French Minister of Culture when he mourned the late French Republic icon, singer Charles Aznavour, describing him with several epithets, affirming that this singer carried France in all his songs.



I need to digress a little to emphasize that our artistic taste in singing is elevated to match the peaks of Arabic singing. To affirm this taste, we can refer to what the Entertainment Authority has done in previous activities. No other country revitalizes authentic artistic memory like the Entertainment Authority did in the previous Riyadh Season, through nights that brought forth the masterpieces of musical art through its geniuses, dedicating nights to honor those who have enriched the Arab memory with unforgettable masterpieces. If we wanted to mention those nights and honor their symbols, we would not tire as we recall what Riyadh has done to revive memory and elevate the noble taste of art.



This noble role is an appreciation and valuation for those who shaped the Arab sentiment: through words, melodies, and performances. It also serves as a testament that the country that carries out this honoring is simply a country keen on keeping art elevated.



Our artistic taste can also be measured through our citizens; in this regard, the famous saying applies to them (they are not impressed by wonders, nor by fasting in Rajab).



Returning to the beginning, to emphasize the importance of drama and cinema as a guaranteed vessel for the cultural essence of the country and its historical depth, perhaps local arts have risen to their roles according to the available resources in the past. What has emerged in our cultural fields is cinema and drama, both of which are effective soft powers. One can understand the sluggishness of their roles due to novelty or due to the lack of awareness of their importance in reviving the cultural essence of the country. In the past, we used to excuse the absence of cinema and overlook the weakness of drama, as those involved in it, specifically (Tash Ma Tash), played an enlightening role against religious extremism. However, now, with the leaps the country is making, we do not want frivolity; rather, we want art that is measured by what has been achieved on many levels.



I am not a guardian against that frivolity; I merely express my taste regarding what I watch and what does not satisfy me. Yes, life continues with both the trivial and the substantial, but those who have a refined taste that they have worked hard to cultivate should reject weak films or series.