في عالم يتغيّر بسرعة غير مسبوقة، لم تعد السياسة مجرد شعارات حماسية أو خطابات تعبويّة، بل أصبحت فناً لإدارة المصالح وتجنّب الصدامات الكبرى. الدول التي فهمت طبيعة العصر الجديد أدركت أن التنمية والاستقرار لا يتحققان في ظل الحروب المفتوحة، وإنما عبر التفاهمات السياسية وبناء التوازنات الدولية. ومن هنا يمكن قراءة التحوّلات التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفها نموذجاً لدولة تدرك طبيعة عالم العولمة، حيث أصبحت المصالح الاقتصادية والاستقرار الإقليمي أكثر أهمية من المغامرات العسكرية.

التاريخ السياسي الحديث مليء بالشواهد التي تؤكد أن التفاهم بين الخصوم كان دائماً مقدمة للاستقرار. فالاتفاق الودي بين بريطانيا وفرنسا مطلع القرن العشرين أنهى قروناً طويلة من الصراع بين «عدوي المانش»، وأسهم لاحقاً في تشكيل جبهة قوية استطاعت مواجهة التوسع الألماني والانتصار في حربين عالميتين. وقد بقي هذا التحالف رمزاً للتحوّل من العداء التاريخي إلى الشراكة الاستراتيجية، حتى إن الملكة إليزابيث الثانية احتفلت بمرور مئة عام على هذا التفاهم بوصفه نقطة تحوّل في تاريخ أوروبا الحديثة.

كذلك فإن اتفاقية وستفاليا التي أنهت الحروب الدينية في أوروبا عام 1648 أسّست لمفهوم الدولة الحديثة وسيادة الدول، وهي المبادئ التي اعتبرها المفكر والدبلوماسي الأمريكي هنري كيسنجر حجر الأساس للنظام الدولي المعاصر. ففي كتابه «النظام العالمي»، يشير كيسنجر إلى أن الاستقرار الدولي لا يتحقّق عبر فرض الهيمنة المطلقة، بل من خلال إيجاد توازنات تمنع الانفجار وتُبقي باب الحوار مفتوحاً حتى بين الخصوم. هذا الفهم هو الذي قاد لاحقاً إلى ما سُمّي بالعصر الذهبي للدبلوماسية الأمريكية خلال الحرب الباردة.

ولعل أبرز مثال على ذلك اتفاقيات الحد من الأسلحة النووية بين الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد السوفييتي، التي أسهمت في تجنّب مواجهة نووية كارثية كانت تهدد العالم بأسره. ورغم استمرار الخلافات بين القوتين، فإن التفاهمات الاستراتيجية وفرت قدراً من الاستقرار العالمي. وحتى في شبه الجزيرة الكورية، فإن أي تقارب بين الكوريتين يُنظر إليه باعتباره انتصاراً للعقل السياسي على احتمالات الحرب المدمرة.

في هذا السياق، تبدو السياسة السعودية أقرب إلى قراءة واقعية لمعادلات العصر. فالمملكة، بحكم ثقلها السياسي والاقتصادي والديني، تدرك أن المنطقة لم تعد تحتمل مزيداً من الصراعات، وأن تكلفة الحروب أصبحت أعلى من قدرة الدول على الاحتمال. لذلك فإن التفاهمات الإقليمية، سواء مع تركيا أو باكستان أو حتى مع إيران بعد الاتفاق الذي رعته الصين، تأتي ضمن رؤية تسعى إلى تخفيف التوتر وحماية الاستقرار الاقتصادي العالمي.

ورغم أن بعض الأصوات لا تزال تقرع طبول الحرب مع إيران، فإن السعودية تبدو أكثر إدراكاً لتعقيدات المشهد. فهي الدولة التي واجهت النفوذ الإيراني لسنوات في أكثر من ساحة عربية، بينما كانت أطراف أخرى تحتفظ بعلاقات تجارية أو دبلوماسية مع طهران. ومن هنا فإن انتقال المملكة من مرحلة المواجهة المباشرة إلى مرحلة إدارة الخلافات بالحوار لا يمكن اعتباره ضعفاً، بل قراءة سياسية عميقة لموازين القوى ومصالح الدولة.

السياسة، في حقيقتها، ليست تغريدة في منصة اجتماعية ولا مقطعاً عاطفياً في تطبيق إلكتروني، بل هي حسابات دقيقة تتعلق بالأمن والاقتصاد والجغرافيا ومصالح الشعوب. ولهذا فإن الدول الكبرى تتصرف وفق معايير مختلفة عن منطق الانفعال أو الشعارات. والسعودية، بوصفها الدولة الأكبر تأثيراً في المنطقة، تتحمّل مسؤوليات تتجاوز حدودها الوطنية إلى استقرار الإقليم بأكمله.

ومن المفارقات أن بعض الذين لم يمنحوا السعودية يوماً حق المشاركة في قراراتهم المصيرية، باتوا اليوم يطالبونها بخوض الحروب نيابة عنهم. غير أن العالم تغيّر، ولم تعد القرارات تُبنى على العاطفة بقدر ما تُبنى على حسابات دقيقة للمصلحة الوطنية.

وفي هذا الإطار، تستحضر الذاكرة مقولة الإعلامي الكبير عثمان العمير بعد سقوط نظام صدام حسين، حين قال إنه مستعد لإعادة كل ما حصل عليه من النظام العراقي، وهي مجرد تكاليف إقامة فندقية، مقابل أن يعيد بعض المثقفين والإعلاميين العرب الملايين التي حصلوا عليها دفاعاً عن النظام السابق. والمشهد ذاته يتكرر اليوم مع بعض الأصوات التي خدمت المشروع الإيراني سياسياً وإعلامياً لسنوات، ثم تطالب الآخرين بخوض الحرب نيابة عنها.

إن العالم اليوم يتجه نحو التهدئة لا التصعيد، ونحو بناء الشراكات لا صناعة الحروب. والدول التي تنجح في قراءة هذه التحوّلات هي القادرة على حماية شعوبها وتحقيق مصالحها. ومن هنا تبدو السعودية وهي تراهن على الانتصار الهادئ؛ انتصار يتحقّق بالدبلوماسية والاقتصاد وبالنفوذ، لا بإطلاق الرصاص.