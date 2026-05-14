In a world changing at an unprecedented pace, politics is no longer just about enthusiastic slogans or mobilizing speeches; it has become an art of managing interests and avoiding major conflicts. Countries that have understood the nature of the new era have realized that development and stability cannot be achieved amid open wars, but rather through political understandings and building international balances. From this perspective, one can interpret the transformations led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a model of a state that understands the nature of a globalized world, where economic interests and regional stability have become more important than military adventures.

The modern political history is filled with examples that confirm that understanding between adversaries has always been a precursor to stability. The friendly agreement between Britain and France at the beginning of the twentieth century ended centuries of conflict between the "Channel enemies" and later contributed to forming a strong front that could confront German expansion and win two world wars. This alliance remained a symbol of the shift from historical enmity to strategic partnership, to the extent that Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the centenary of this understanding as a turning point in modern European history.

Similarly, the Peace of Westphalia, which ended the religious wars in Europe in 1648, established the concept of the modern state and state sovereignty, principles that American thinker and diplomat Henry Kissinger considered the cornerstone of the contemporary international system. In his book "World Order," Kissinger points out that international stability is not achieved through the imposition of absolute dominance, but rather through creating balances that prevent explosions and keep the door for dialogue open even between adversaries. This understanding later led to what was called the golden age of American diplomacy during the Cold War.

Perhaps the most prominent example of this is the nuclear arms reduction agreements between the United States and the Soviet Union, which helped avoid a catastrophic nuclear confrontation that threatened the entire world. Despite ongoing disagreements between the two powers, strategic understandings provided a degree of global stability. Even on the Korean Peninsula, any rapprochement between the two Koreas is seen as a victory for political reason over the prospects of devastating war.

In this context, Saudi politics seems closer to a realistic reading of the equations of the era. The Kingdom, due to its political, economic, and religious weight, understands that the region can no longer bear more conflicts, and that the cost of wars has become higher than what countries can endure. Therefore, regional understandings, whether with Turkey, Pakistan, or even with Iran after the agreement brokered by China, come within a vision that seeks to reduce tension and protect global economic stability.

Although some voices still beat the drums of war with Iran, Saudi Arabia appears more aware of the complexities of the scene. It is the country that has faced Iranian influence for years in more than one Arab arena, while other parties maintained trade or diplomatic relations with Tehran. Hence, the Kingdom's transition from direct confrontation to managing disagreements through dialogue cannot be considered a weakness, but rather a profound political reading of the balance of power and state interests.

Politics, in its essence, is not a tweet on a social platform or an emotional clip on an app; it is precise calculations related to security, economy, geography, and the interests of peoples. For this reason, major countries act according to standards different from the logic of emotional reactions or slogans. Saudi Arabia, as the most influential state in the region, bears responsibilities that extend beyond its national borders to the stability of the entire region.

Ironically, some who have never granted Saudi Arabia the right to participate in their fateful decisions are now demanding that it fight wars on their behalf. However, the world has changed, and decisions are no longer made based on emotion as much as they are based on precise calculations of national interest.

In this context, one recalls the statement of the prominent journalist Othman Al-Omair after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime, when he said he was willing to return everything he received from the Iraqi regime, which were merely hotel accommodation costs, in exchange for some Arab intellectuals and journalists returning the millions they received in defense of the previous regime. The same scene is repeating today with some voices that have politically and media-wise served the Iranian project for years, then demand others to wage war on their behalf.

Today, the world is heading towards de-escalation rather than escalation, towards building partnerships rather than creating wars. Countries that succeed in reading these transformations are capable of protecting their peoples and achieving their interests. From this standpoint, Saudi Arabia appears to be betting on a quiet victory; a victory achieved through diplomacy, economy, and influence, not through gunfire.