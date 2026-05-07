لفترة طويلة، كان الحديث عن العقار في الرياض يدور في دائرة شبه ثابتة؛ أسعار ترتفع، طلب يتزايد، وأحاديث لا تنتهي عن أزمة المعروض، وصعوبة التملك، واتساع الفجوة بين النمو العمراني والقدرة الفعلية على الوصول إلى السكن. وفي خضم هذا الجدل، كان كثيرون ينظرون إلى برامج التوازن العقاري بوصفها مجرد مبادرات تنظيمية أو ضخ أراضٍ في أطراف بعيدة لا تمس جوهر الأزمة الحقيقي.

لكن ما يحدث اليوم يشير إلى شيء مختلف تماماً.

فالإعلان الأخير عن بدء تطوير البنية التحتية لعدة مواقع ضمن المرحلة الأولى من برنامج التوازن العقاري، في مواقع حيوية داخل الرياض، يكشف أن الدولة انتقلت من مرحلة الطرح النظري إلى مرحلة إعادة تشكيل المعروض العقاري فعلياً على الأرض. نحن نتحدث عن مشاريع تشمل تطوير شبكات الطرق، والصرف، والكهرباء، والاتصالات، والتجهيزات التنفيذية الكاملة، على مساحات واسعة داخل مناطق تشكّل جزءاً مهماً من الامتداد العمراني للمدينة. وهذا في جوهره ليس مجرد تطوير أراضٍ، بل بناء جاهزية عمرانية متكاملة تُعيد تعريف العلاقة بين الأرض والسكن والاستثمار.

الأهم من ذلك أن هذه التحركات جاءت في مواقع ذات قيمة حقيقية داخل المدينة، لا في أطراف بعيدة يصعب تحويلها إلى بيئة عمرانية قابلة للحياة. وهذه نقطة جوهرية، لأن جزءاً من التشكيك الذي صاحب ملف التوازن العقاري كان مبنياً على تصور أن المعالجة ستقتصر على ضخ أراضٍ لا تمثل إضافة فعلية للسوق. لكن ما يظهر اليوم هو أن المعالجة تتجه إلى قلب المعادلة العقارية نفسها، عبر رفع جاهزية الأراضي القادرة فعلاً على استيعاب التطوير والسكن والخدمات.

فالرياض لم تعد تنتظر أن تُنتج السوق توازنها وحدها.

الدولة نفسها دخلت إلى قلب المعادلة.

وهنا تحديداً يظهر الفرق بين الحلول الشكلية والحلول المؤسسية. فالدول الجادة لا تعالج أزمة العقار بالتصريحات، بل بإنتاج المعروض، ورفع الجاهزية، وتقليص الفجوة بين الأرض الخام والأرض القابلة للتطوير. لأن جزءاً كبيراً من أزمة العقار تاريخياً لم يكن في ندرة الأراضي بقدر ما كان في محدودية الأراضي المطورة فعلياً، القادرة على استقبال التطوير والسكن والخدمات.

ومن يراقب المشهد العقاري في الرياض خلال السنوات الأخيرة، يلاحظ أن التحوّل لم يعد قائماً على ردود الأفعال المؤقتة، بل على تدخل أكثر عمقاً وتنظيماً. ففكرة «التوازن العقاري» لم تعد شعاراً اقتصادياً، بل بدأت تتحوّل تدريجياً إلى أدوات تنفيذية على الأرض، تُعيد تشكيل العلاقة بين المعروض والطلب بطريقة أكثر استدامة.

وهذا ما يفسر أن التركيز لم يعد فقط على البناء، بل على ما قبل البناء: البنية التحتية، التخطيط، الربط، والجاهزية العمرانية. لأن المدن لا تُبنى بالمخططات الورقية وحدها، بل بقدرتها على التحوّل إلى بيئة حقيقية قابلة للحياة والاستثمار.

كما أن ما يحدث اليوم يعكس فهماً متقدماً لطبيعة العقار بوصفه ملفاً يتجاوز فكرة الاستثمار الفردي أو المضاربة قصيرة المدى. فالعقار في المدن الكبرى يرتبط بالاقتصاد، والتنقل، وجودة الحياة، والاستقرار الاجتماعي، وجاذبية المدينة نفسها للاستثمار والكفاءات والشركات.

ومن هنا، فإن تدخل الدولة في هذا الملف لم يعد يُقرأ باعتباره تدخلاً في السوق، بل تدخلاً لإعادة تنظيم توازناته، ورفع كفاءته، ومنع تحوّله إلى عبء اقتصادي أو اجتماعي على المدينة وسكانها.

وفي تقديري، فإن الرسالة الأهم في كل ما يحدث اليوم هي أن القيادة تنظر إلى ملف الإسكان والعقار باعتباره جزءاً من حياة المواطن اليومية، لا مجرد أرقام في تقارير اقتصادية. ولهذا، فإن المعالجة لم تأتِ عبر حلول سريعة أو إعلامية، بل عبر بناء طويل النفس يبدأ من الأرض نفسها، ومن جاهزيتها، ومن قدرتها على التحوّل إلى معروض فعلي داخل مدينة تُعد اليوم واحدة من أسرع مدن العالم نمواً.

واللافت في هذا النوع من الملفات، أن التحدي لا يكون عادة في إصدار القرار بقدر ما يكون في استمرارية تنفيذه ومتابعته حتى يتحوّل إلى أثر حقيقي على الأرض. فكثير من المدن والأسواق حول العالم شهدت مبادرات لافتة تبدأ بزخم كبير، ثم تتراجع تدريجياً مع الوقت، أو تتعثر بين تعدد الجهات وبطء التنفيذ.

أما ما يحدث اليوم في الرياض، فيعكس نمطاً مختلفاً في إدارة الملفات الكبرى؛ حيث لم تعد القرارات تُطرح باعتبارها استجابة مؤقتة، بل تُدار ضمن رؤية طويلة المدى تقوم على المتابعة، وقياس الأثر، وتسريع التنفيذ، وربط الجهات المختلفة بهدف واضح ومحدد. وهذا أحد أهم الفوارق التي صنعت التحوّل الذي تشهده المدينة اليوم، وجعلت كثيراً من المبادرات تنتقل من مرحلة الإعلان.. إلى مرحلة التأثير الفعلي.

وفي المحصلة، فإن الرياض لم تعد مدينة تنتظر الحلول، بل أصبحت مدينة تُصنع فيها الحلول بهدوء، وعلى نطاق واسع، وبعقلية تدرك أن استقرار المدن لا يتحقّق فقط بارتفاع الأبراج.. بل بقدرة الإنسان على العيش فيها.