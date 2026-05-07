For a long time, discussions about real estate in Riyadh revolved around a somewhat fixed circle; prices rising, demand increasing, and endless talks about the supply crisis, the difficulty of ownership, and the widening gap between urban growth and the actual ability to access housing. Amid this debate, many viewed the real estate balance programs as mere regulatory initiatives or the pumping of land in distant outskirts that did not touch the core of the real crisis.

However, what is happening today indicates something entirely different.

The recent announcement about the start of infrastructure development for several sites within the first phase of the real estate balance program, in vital locations within Riyadh, reveals that the state has moved from the theoretical proposal stage to the actual reshaping of real estate supply on the ground. We are talking about projects that include the development of road networks, drainage, electricity, communications, and complete executive facilities, over vast areas within regions that form an important part of the city's urban extension. This is fundamentally not just land development, but the construction of integrated urban readiness that redefines the relationship between land, housing, and investment.

More importantly, these movements have come in locations of real value within the city, not in distant outskirts that are difficult to transform into a viable urban environment. This is a crucial point, as part of the skepticism surrounding the real estate balance file was based on the perception that the treatment would be limited to pumping lands that do not represent a real addition to the market. But what is emerging today is that the treatment is heading to the heart of the real estate equation itself, by enhancing the readiness of lands that are truly capable of accommodating development, housing, and services.

Riyadh is no longer waiting for the market to produce its balance on its own.

The state itself has entered the heart of the equation.

Herein lies the difference between formal solutions and institutional solutions. Serious countries do not address the real estate crisis with statements, but by producing supply, enhancing readiness, and narrowing the gap between raw land and land suitable for development. Because a significant part of the real estate crisis historically has not been in the scarcity of land as much as it has been in the limited availability of actually developed land capable of receiving development, housing, and services.

Those who have been observing the real estate scene in Riyadh over the past few years will notice that the transformation is no longer based on temporary reactions, but on deeper and more organized intervention. The idea of "real estate balance" is no longer just an economic slogan; it has gradually begun to transform into executive tools on the ground, reshaping the relationship between supply and demand in a more sustainable manner.

This explains why the focus is no longer solely on construction, but on what precedes construction: infrastructure, planning, connectivity, and urban readiness. Because cities are not built solely on paper plans, but on their ability to transform into a real, livable, and investable environment.

Moreover, what is happening today reflects an advanced understanding of the nature of real estate as a file that transcends the idea of individual investment or short-term speculation. Real estate in major cities is linked to the economy, mobility, quality of life, social stability, and the attractiveness of the city itself for investment, talents, and companies.

From here, the state's intervention in this file is no longer seen as an intervention in the market, but as an intervention to reorganize its balances, enhance its efficiency, and prevent it from becoming an economic or social burden on the city and its residents.

In my opinion, the most important message in all that is happening today is that the leadership views the housing and real estate file as part of the citizen's daily life, not just numbers in economic reports. Therefore, the treatment has not come through quick or media-driven solutions, but through long-term building that starts from the land itself, from its readiness, and from its ability to transform into actual supply within a city that is today considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.

What is striking about this type of file is that the challenge is usually not in issuing the decision as much as it is in the continuity of its implementation and monitoring until it transforms into a real impact on the ground. Many cities and markets around the world have witnessed remarkable initiatives that start with great momentum, only to gradually decline over time or stumble amid multiple parties and slow execution.

What is happening today in Riyadh reflects a different pattern in managing major files; where decisions are no longer presented as temporary responses, but are managed within a long-term vision based on follow-up, measuring impact, accelerating execution, and linking different parties with a clear and specific goal. This is one of the most important differences that has created the transformation that the city is witnessing today, making many initiatives move from the announcement phase to the phase of actual impact.

In conclusion, Riyadh is no longer a city waiting for solutions, but has become a city where solutions are quietly crafted, on a large scale, with a mindset that understands that the stability of cities is not achieved solely by the height of towers... but by the ability of people to live in them.