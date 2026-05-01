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حين يصبح الإنسان محور الاستثمار، يتغيّر الزمن نفسه؛ فالمهارة التي تُبنى اليوم تختصر سنوات من التجربة غدًا، والفكرة التي تُزرع في ذهن جيل اليوم قد تتحوّل إلى مشروع يعيد تشكيل قطاع كامل. بهذا المعنى، لا تتحدث رؤية السعودية 2030 عن تنمية تقليدية، بل عن تسريع نضج الإنسان ليواكب عالمًا لا ينتظر.
الفكرة ليست تدريبًا مهنيًا تقليديًا، ولا مجرد رفع مهارات تقنية تلبي احتياج سوق العمل. ما يحدث اليوم أعمق من ذلك؛ إنه إعادة تعريف العلاقة بين الفرد ودوره في العالم. لم يعد المواطن متلقيًا لفرص تُصنع له، بل صانعًا لها، ومنافسًا عليها، ومُعيدًا تشكيلها وفق معايير عالمية. هذا التحوّل ينقل الإنسان من موقع «الانتظار» إلى موقع «المبادرة»، ومن دائرة «الاكتفاء المحلي» إلى أفق «التنافس الكوني».
في جوهر حكاية الرؤية، ثمة انتقال ذهني مهم: من فكرة «التوظيف» إلى فكرة «القيمة». لم يعد السؤال: أين سيعمل الفرد؟ بل: ماذا سيُضيف؟ هذه النقلة تعيد تشكيل طريقة التعليم والتدريب، بل وحتى الطموح الشخصي. فالتأهيل هنا لا يهدف فقط إلى سد فجوة، بل إلى خلق ميزة. والميزة لا تُستورد، بل تُبنى عبر تراكم التجربة، والانفتاح، والجرأة على المحاولة.
ومن زاوية أعمق، فإن الاستثمار في الإنسان ليس مسارًا قصير الأمد، بل رهان طويل يتطلب صبرًا على النتائج، وإيمانًا بأن الأثر الحقيقي يتشكّل ببطء لكنه يستمر. فعندما ترتفع كفاءة الإنسان، لا تتحسّن وظيفة واحدة فقط، بل تتحسّن منظومة كاملة تشمل جودة القرار، مستوى الابتكار، مرونة الاقتصاد، وحتى صورة الدولة في أعين العالم.
الأهم من ذلك أن هذا الاستثمار يعيد صياغة مفهوم «المنافسة». لم تعد المنافسة صراعًا صفريًا، بل ساحة لإثبات القدرة على التميّز. وعندما يُدفع الفرد ليكون في موقع متقدم عالميًا، فإن ذلك لا يعني فقط التفوق على الآخر، بل يعني، قبل كل شيء، تجاوز النسخة القديمة من ذاته.
ختامًا، يمكن القول إن الرهان الحقيقي ليس على ما سنبنيه خلال سنوات الرؤية، بل على نوع الإنسان الذي سيبقى بعدها؛ الإنسان الذي لا ينتظر التغيير بل يقوده، ولا يكتفي بمجاراة العالم بل يسهم في تشكيله. وهذا، في تقديري، هو الاستثمار الوحيد الذي لا يفقد قيمته مع الزمن.
When a person becomes the focus of investment, time itself changes; the skills built today condense years of experience for tomorrow, and the idea planted in the minds of today's generation can transform into a project that reshapes an entire sector. In this sense, Saudi Vision 2030 does not speak of traditional development, but rather of accelerating human maturity to keep pace with a world that does not wait.
The idea is not traditional vocational training, nor merely raising technical skills to meet the labor market's needs. What is happening today is deeper than that; it is a redefinition of the relationship between the individual and their role in the world. The citizen is no longer a recipient of opportunities made for them, but a creator of those opportunities, a competitor for them, and a reshaper of them according to global standards. This transformation moves individuals from a position of "waiting" to a position of "initiative," and from a circle of "local sufficiency" to the horizon of "global competition."
At the core of the vision's narrative, there is an important mental shift: from the idea of "employment" to the idea of "value." The question is no longer: Where will the individual work? But rather: What will they add? This shift reshapes the way education and training are approached, and even personal ambition. Here, qualification aims not just to fill a gap, but to create an advantage. And advantage is not imported; it is built through the accumulation of experience, openness, and the courage to try.
From a deeper perspective, investing in people is not a short-term path, but a long-term bet that requires patience for results and a belief that real impact is formed slowly but lasts. When human efficiency rises, not just one job improves, but an entire system improves, including the quality of decision-making, the level of innovation, the flexibility of the economy, and even the image of the state in the eyes of the world.
More importantly, this investment reshapes the concept of "competition." Competition is no longer a zero-sum struggle, but a field to prove the ability to excel. When an individual is pushed to be in a leading global position, it does not only mean surpassing others, but, above all, it means surpassing the old version of oneself.
In conclusion, it can be said that the real bet is not on what we will build during the years of the vision, but on the type of person who will remain afterward; the person who does not wait for change but leads it, and who does not settle for keeping up with the world but contributes to shaping it. This, in my opinion, is the only investment that does not lose its value over time.