حين يصبح الإنسان محور الاستثمار، يتغيّر الزمن نفسه؛ فالمهارة التي تُبنى اليوم تختصر سنوات من التجربة غدًا، والفكرة التي تُزرع في ذهن جيل اليوم قد تتحوّل إلى مشروع يعيد تشكيل قطاع كامل. بهذا المعنى، لا تتحدث رؤية السعودية 2030 عن تنمية تقليدية، بل عن تسريع نضج الإنسان ليواكب عالمًا لا ينتظر.

الفكرة ليست تدريبًا مهنيًا تقليديًا، ولا مجرد رفع مهارات تقنية تلبي احتياج سوق العمل. ما يحدث اليوم أعمق من ذلك؛ إنه إعادة تعريف العلاقة بين الفرد ودوره في العالم. لم يعد المواطن متلقيًا لفرص تُصنع له، بل صانعًا لها، ومنافسًا عليها، ومُعيدًا تشكيلها وفق معايير عالمية. هذا التحوّل ينقل الإنسان من موقع «الانتظار» إلى موقع «المبادرة»، ومن دائرة «الاكتفاء المحلي» إلى أفق «التنافس الكوني».

في جوهر حكاية الرؤية، ثمة انتقال ذهني مهم: من فكرة «التوظيف» إلى فكرة «القيمة». لم يعد السؤال: أين سيعمل الفرد؟ بل: ماذا سيُضيف؟ هذه النقلة تعيد تشكيل طريقة التعليم والتدريب، بل وحتى الطموح الشخصي. فالتأهيل هنا لا يهدف فقط إلى سد فجوة، بل إلى خلق ميزة. والميزة لا تُستورد، بل تُبنى عبر تراكم التجربة، والانفتاح، والجرأة على المحاولة.

ومن زاوية أعمق، فإن الاستثمار في الإنسان ليس مسارًا قصير الأمد، بل رهان طويل يتطلب صبرًا على النتائج، وإيمانًا بأن الأثر الحقيقي يتشكّل ببطء لكنه يستمر. فعندما ترتفع كفاءة الإنسان، لا تتحسّن وظيفة واحدة فقط، بل تتحسّن منظومة كاملة تشمل جودة القرار، مستوى الابتكار، مرونة الاقتصاد، وحتى صورة الدولة في أعين العالم.

الأهم من ذلك أن هذا الاستثمار يعيد صياغة مفهوم «المنافسة». لم تعد المنافسة صراعًا صفريًا، بل ساحة لإثبات القدرة على التميّز. وعندما يُدفع الفرد ليكون في موقع متقدم عالميًا، فإن ذلك لا يعني فقط التفوق على الآخر، بل يعني، قبل كل شيء، تجاوز النسخة القديمة من ذاته.

ختامًا، يمكن القول إن الرهان الحقيقي ليس على ما سنبنيه خلال سنوات الرؤية، بل على نوع الإنسان الذي سيبقى بعدها؛ الإنسان الذي لا ينتظر التغيير بل يقوده، ولا يكتفي بمجاراة العالم بل يسهم في تشكيله. وهذا، في تقديري، هو الاستثمار الوحيد الذي لا يفقد قيمته مع الزمن.