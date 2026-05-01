استحوتْ الشاة المزريّة موعد راعيتها؛ فاستحبت بفمها القرنب، وانفتح المراح؛ اسربت الغنم وراها؛ خروف العيد، وعنز وشاتين مع البهم، وبقيت البقرة وحسيلتها، ومع نزول (بركة الحمديّة) بحلّة المواص، لمحت باب المراح، فانتخت كعادتها (آنا بنت آبي) وشلّها الراقف؛ خوفاً على غنمها التي لا شك أنها نزلت في ركيب (شبّاب الهواوي) ورُعباً من زوجها (حُمران) زلقت بها الزنوبة؛ ففقدتْ توازنها، فطاحت، وانثنت قدمها اليسرى، فانخفعت؛ وانكبّ المواص على شرشفها وكرتتها؛ فقالت؛ عندكم يا ذا النهار.

تحاملت على نفسها، وقدّمت الحلّة بما بقي فيها قدام البقرة؛ تولّف الديك والدجاج، طردته وقالت؛ ما عد عليك إلا هي يا بقان القفا؛ تشاركون النفاس فالها؛ فخرج الديك هارباً للساحات والدجاج من وراءه؛ إلا دجاجتها البيّاضة الأثيرة، عادت لترقد على بيضها فوق العلف الذي يملأ الجزء الأيمن من السفل؛ ويمتد عمقه على مساحة مظلمة، ما حد يسكن يدخلها، إلا وقت شحاحة وإلا لسلسة، دنّقت على الحلّة، لتحت من حافتها، بقايا عجينة يابسة للدجاجة، وما أمداها استوت واقفة؛ حتى ناض عليها ظهرها، فصاحت «يا ظهرك يا عبادة».

ردّت باب السفل، خشيةً على الحسيلة من الكلبة المِجْرِيَة؛ المفرّخة في الخربة؛ وتفقدت شرشفها وملابسها، ثم ارتدت طرف الشرشف على فمها، وما غير شرّفت على الوادي، إلا هذا (شبّاب) مستاق غنمها، ويحذفها بالحصى، غيّرت مسارها من طريق الجمّالة، واعترضت طريقه قبل ما يصل ساحة بيته؛ شاورت له على البيت، ففهم أن زوجته بتسمع وربما تخرج عليه وتوطّي فيه ما وطّى السلقة في خاله؛ فآثر الصمت، فمدّت له باللبانة، فشافها خاتمة وكسوة، هدأ و حط اللبانة بين ضروسه وبدأ يعلك، قال؛ ما ودك تعدين تشربين معي فنجال، لم تردّ؛ واحترفت غنمها، فعلّق؛ والله لو ما تخلّي في الركيب زِنه؛ لكن معي حثمة على (حمران) سقط عليّه؛ وسبقني عليك، أعمى آبوك الطماع، إلا والله ما حقّك إلا هذا الصدر، وخبط بيده على صدره الدالع البارزة ضلوعه؛ فردّت عليه؛ أبشر بالعوض، إن كان ودّك تأخذ (مِفرحة) لولدك (فرحان) فأعجبته الفكرة، طمعاً في شوفتها ويصير له عذر يغدي ويجي.

حاول يقنع (فرحان) هو وأمه بمفرحة، وأمّ فرحان صدّاقة بني زريرة، تجتهد يا غافل لك الله علّام النوايا. طلّق من ظهر أمه؛ لو ما وافق؛ ليظهره من البيت والوادي، وقال مستهزئاً؛ يا فرخان؛ مراحمة (حمران) شكالة ونكالة، ما تدري أن (حمران) سمّاه جدّه (خوطان) باسم جمل من جمال الهجاهجة؛ ردّ عليه؛ مفرحة ما تفرّح يابه تخرع طايفه من الجنّ؛ علّق؛ من هيالتك انت وامك؛ بغت تردّ؛ فقاطعها؛ جدك (حوتان) قد باعوه رفاقته في سوق المخواة بعشرة ريال، وما اعتقله إلا جدي، فصمتتْ.

عاد (حمران) من سوق السبت، بعد الظهر، وطلب من ابنته (مفرحة) تنزّل خُرج الحمارة من فوقها، وتحط الحلس، وتسقيها، كعادة أم مفرحة، تناولت الخرج من بنتها، وحطته قدام أبو مفرحة، أخرج السفرة، وقال؛ ألزمي ملّحي اللحمة وانشريها فوق الحمّالة، ومن فتحة الخرج الثانية، أخرج القسبة، وزبيب رازقي، ولُباب من عند صاحبه علي فقس؛ نشدته؛ كن بيجينا ضيوف، ردّ؛ ضيفي وضيفك الله؛ هذي وُثاقة؛ يمرّنا شابر والا عابر، إلا وفي بيتنا ما نقطع به الشرهة.

ما غربت شمس النهار، إلا ولد آخوها (شِرْكان) في الساحة، رحّبت ومازحته؛ من حصّب لك الطريق يا زفران، بيجي المطر؟ فقبّل رأسها؛ وقال آبي يسلّم عليك وتراه له كم يوم ما يذوق الذُّوق؛ وما على لسانه إلا أخته (بركة) أدخلته، وقالت له؛ عدّ تعشّ معنا ونسري، ردّ؛ إلا نتعشى ونسمر وبكرة يحلّها الحلّال؛ وفوق العشاء؛ قال؛ يا عم حمران، زوجني مفرحة، فقال؛ والله انك وعشرة أنعام يا زفران، لك مفرحة متعافية وانت جلد ومشاش، أخاف ما تقدر فيها؛ علّق؛ والله لا احوسها واحوس أبوها! ردّ عليه؛ تهبى وتخسى آبوها ما قدروا فيه شمطان اللحى يا بو صنّه كما صنّة اللّحام، وبدع (عادتك تقبل توالي الليل يا بو الليول؛ شدّتْ وسارت جِمال البدو باحمالها).

ما أمدى أم مفرحة تصل هي وزفران، إلا والجماعة فوق المقبرة، صاحت وناحت (يا آخي آخياه) وشاركتهم أحزانهم، وعوّدت لبيتها؛ خاطرها متكدر، وحالها يرْحِم، وما به بطى إلا و(شباب الهواوي) وولده (فرحان) هذا مبداهم؛ قال وعينه على أم مفرحة؛ علمنا وسلامتكم؛ جينا مصهّرة في (مفرحة) لفرحان؛ فقال أبوها؛ ردّي عليه يا مرة! استنكر وقال؛ تعقب ما تردّ عليّه حرمة يا الناقص؛ قال؛ همّنك تعلّمني بعلمك، وعينك قاطعة فيها.

امتص غضبهم؛ لأنه ميّس بهم يبدون ما معه عوين إلا الله؛ فقال تقهووا الله يحييكم لحاجة ولغير؛ وانتم فصّلوا وانحن نلبس؛ لكن المرواح حول الليلة، انفرجت الأسارير؛ ومن تالي يوم؛ وشبّاب وثيرانه؛ ومرته وولده في خدمة حمران وبلاده؛ يا شباب معنا محرثة نهار.. ابشر يا الرحيم، معنا سوق سرّح فرحان بالثيران.. ابشر يالرحيم.. معنا دمنة بنرحلها، ودنا بالحمار والحفص.. ابشر يالرحيم.. وذات ظهيرة؛ وصلت معه كيس التنباك؛ فقال يا فرحان؛ المثل يا ولدي يقول (قال لا شربت مرقتها عرفت سنّها؛ قال لا إذا فرّيتها عرفت سنّها) والله ما يحول الحول إلا وهذا الرجّال قد قطّع ظهري وظهر أمك وظهرك، وصرم حالنا وحلالنا؛ ما ينقرب لا ذِكر بخير، وأضاف؛ اختار الله وأنا أبوك؛ بغينا نركب الجمل وطاح فوقنا.