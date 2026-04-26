إنجاز سعودي رياضي مميّز ذلك الذي حققه النادي الأهلي بفوزه للمرة الثانية على التوالي ببطولة كأس آسيا لأندية النخبة. قدم النادي الأهلي خلال هذه البطولة أداء ملحمياً أسطورياً سيخلد فيها اسمه كأحد أجمل قصص النجاح الكروية الملهمة ليس فقط على الصعيد المحلي ولا حتى القاري الآسيوي ولكن على المستوى العالمي. بدأ النادي الأهلي مسيرة العودة من الظروف الظلامية الظالمة والصعبة المؤلمة التي تكالبت عليه برحلة إعادة بناء، اعتمد فيها على جلب أسماء اعتبرها الكثيرون أسماء من الصف الثاني أو أسماء منتهية الصلاحية، وكان اختيار المدرب وليد اللحظات الأخيرة من الوقت الضائع فاستقر الاختيار على مدرب شاب وصغير في السن بخبرة محدودة جداً. كل الفرضيات كانت تشير إلى أن عودة الأهلي إلى سابق إنجازاته ستكون مسألة بعيدة المنال على أقل تقدير.

ولكن مع هذا المشهد الصعب كانت بداية مشوار السحر والمتعة والإبهار بأدوات العمل الجماعي الجاد والتنظيم الاستثنائي. وعمل المدرب الألماني الفذ ماتياس يايسله على إيجاد بيئة عمل صارمة لا تسمح للتدخل في عمله ولا بالفوضى ولا العشوائية.

وبهدوء وتركيز وإصرار بدأت تتشكّل ثمار هذه التوليفة التي كوّنها يايسله، ولكن هناك من لم يقتنع به وحاولوا إقالته، وتم التعاقد الفعلي مع بديل له، وكانت هنا الوقفة الحازمة للطاقة الاستثنائية للنادي الأهلي وهي جمهوره الخيالي الذي أصر على بقاء المدرب واستمراره. وهنا كانت شرارة الانطلاقة الكبرى والتحوّل العميق. هنا تكوّنت شخصية الفريق الذي لا يقبل الهزيمة ويجعل من النقص والضعف قوة فتاكة وجعل من الجمهور الأسطوري روحاً للفريق تشحن معنوياته وتؤازره في كل أحواله.

شخصية الفريق تكوّنت وذابت نجومية الموهوبين الفردية في قلب الفريق الواحد، أزيلت فوارق الأفراد ليكون الصالح العام هو الأهم. قيادة الأوركسترا تحتاج إلى قائد ماهر ومايسترو متمكن يعطي المساحة المعقولة لإظهار المواهب دون أن يطغى ذلك على أداء وحدة الفريق ككل.

نتائج هذا كله ظهرت على أداء الفريق، زادت الثقة بنفسه وقدراته وانكسر حاجز الخوف من الفرق الأخرى المدججة بالنجوم وأصبح يتعامل مع أي نقص عددي أو تأخر في النتيجة على أنه فرصة جديدة للتحدي وإثبات الذات.

مدارس الإدارة حول العالم تعتمد في دوراتها الدراسية التي تقدمها الكثير من التجارب الرياضية الناجحة لما في ذلك من دروس وعبر من الممكن الاستفادة منها ومعرفة كيفية بناء الفرق والعمل الجماعي ورسم خطط العمل وتكوين ثقافة النجاح والتركيز على تحقيق الأهداف، وقصة نجاح الأهلي الحالية تستحق أن تضاف إليهم كواحدة من أهم القصص الناجحة والملهمة على صعيد نجاح الإدارة وقوة الإرادة.