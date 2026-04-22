One of the most important lessons learned by the Gulf countries from the Iranian-American and Israeli war relates to the Gulf security file, especially after the revelation of terrorist cells supported by Iran in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Initial investigations revealed the intention of these cells to undermine security and stability in those countries, carry out sabotage operations, spy on vital sites, and stir up public opinion internally.

These cells are not a product of a moment in time or an action resulting from the war; rather, they are an Iranian policy that has been followed for many years, a cumulative effort extending from formation and planning to execution. There are many historical events that implicate Iran in our Gulf region, harming the level of relations and turning into terrorist projects that have claimed innocent lives, all under the project of exporting the revolution and attracting and subjugating Gulf and Arab minds to implement agendas under the influence of "Wilayat al-Faqih," which has become a guide and mentor for those minds, reshaping their loyalty at the expense of their homelands.

The significant security efforts made by the Gulf countries in terms of information exchange, role coordination, and monitoring these cells reveal the reality of Gulf security, which is indivisible. Any harm to the security of a sister Gulf state is a harm to the security of all Gulf countries. This foundation, alongside the evolving events in the region, requires a security vision that is more capable of relying on Gulf capabilities, enhancing the base of stability before growth, and proactive security work to face challenges.

Comprehensive Gulf security begins with the Gulf citizen, who bears significant responsibilities in the project of confronting everything that threatens his security and stability. The first cornerstone of this confrontation is awareness of the magnitude of the danger facing the region and the Gulf countries, and ensuring that this individual is not a tool recruited for the benefit of external powers, including Iran. It is also essential to abandon all manifestations of tension, escalation, and doubt, especially on social media, and to move to another stage that is more effective and profound in the unity of the Gulf ranks and the shared destiny that binds us.

Gulf security, in its broadest sense, has today become a participatory mission between security institutions and Gulf citizens who take pride in their identity and Gulf values, with a larger vision and message to perform their security role and live in peace, development, and prosperity, away from all haters, envious individuals, and even deniers. There is a necessity to comply with and adhere to the regulations and laws that guarantee rights and enhance the size of Gulf gains at the security level.

Every terrorist cell uncovered in a Gulf country is a security success for the other Gulf countries and a continuation of Gulf cooperation and integration, which will be stronger after the end of this war. The source of this strength will remain the Gulf citizen, whose security role we aspire to enhance in thought and practice, confronting anyone who attempts to cross red lines, overstep boundaries, or even think about dividing the Gulf ranks and unity.