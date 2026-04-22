أحد أهم الدروس المستفادة لدول الخليج من الحرب الإيرانية – الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ما يتعلق بالملف الأمني الخليجي، وتحديداً بعد كشف خلايا إرهابية مدعومة من إيران في دول الإمارات وقطر والكويت ومملكة البحرين، حيث كشفت التحقيقات الأولية عن عزم تلك الخلايا زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في تلك الدول، وتنفيذ أعمال تخريبية، والتجسّس على مواقع حيوية، وإثارة الرأي العام الداخلي.

هذه الخلايا ليست وليدة لحظة من الزمن، أو الفعل الناتج عن الحرب، لكنها سياسة إيرانية متبعة منذ سنوات طويلة، وعمل تراكمي ممتد من التشكيل والتخطيط والتنفيذ، والشواهد كثيرة على أحداث تاريخية تورطت فيها إيران في منطقتنا الخليجية، وأضرت بمستوى العلاقات، وتحوّلت إلى مشاريع إرهابية راح ضحيتها أبرياء، وكلها تحت مشروع تصدير الثورة، واستقطاب واستلاب عقول خليجية وعربية لتنفيذ أجندات تحت تأثير «ولاية الفقيه»، التي أصبحت موجهاً ومرشداً لتلك العقول، وإعادة تشكيل ولائهم على حساب أوطانهم.

الجهود الأمنية الكبيرة التي بذلتها دول الخليج على مستوى تبادل المعلومات، وتنسيق الأدوار، ومتابعة تلك الخلايا، تكشف حقيقة الأمن الخليجي الذي لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بأمن دولة خليجية شقيقة هو مساس بأمن دول الخليج كافة، وهذا المرتكز مع تطوّر الأحداث في المنطقة بحاجة إلى رؤية أمنية أكثر قدرة على الاعتماد على المقدّرات الخليجية، وتعزيز قاعدة الاستقرار قبل النمو، والعمل الأمني الاستباقي لمواجهة التحديات.

الأمن الخليجي الشامل يبدأ من الإنسان الخليجي الذي تقع عليه مسؤوليات كبيرة في مشروع التصدي لكل ما يهدّد أمنه واستقراره، وأول مرتكزات هذا التصدي هو الوعي بحجم الخطر الذي تواجهه المنطقة ودول الخليج، وألا يكون هذا الإنسان أداة يتم تجنيدها لصالح قوى خارجية بما فيها إيران، كذلك التخلي عن كل مظاهر الاحتقان والتأزيم والتشكيك، خصوصاً في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، والانتقال إلى مرحلة أخرى أكثر فاعلية وعمقاً في وحدة الصف الخليجي، والمصير الواحد الذي يجمعنا.

الأمن الخليجي بمفهومه الواسع أصبح اليوم مهمة تشاركية بين مؤسسات أمنية ومواطنين خليجيين لديهم اعتزاز بالهوية والقيم الخليجية، ورؤية ورسالة أكبر لأداء دورهم الأمني، والعيش بسلام وتنمية وازدهار بعيداً عن كل حاقد وحاسد وحتى جاحد، مع ضرورة الامتثال والالتزام بالأنظمة والقوانين التي تكفل الحقوق، وتعزز من حجم المكاسب الخليجية على المستوى الأمني.

كل خلية إرهابية يتم كشفها في دولة خليجية هي نجاح أمني لبقية دول الخليج الأخرى، واستمرار للتعاون والتكامل الخليجي الذي سيكون أقوى بعد نهاية هذه الحرب، وسيبقى مصدر هذه القوة هو الإنسان الخليجي الذي نتطلع إلى تعزيز دوره الأمني فكراً وممارسة، والتصدي لكل من يحاول تجاوز الخطوط الحمراء، أو التطاول أو حتى التفكير في شق الصف والوحدة الخليجية.