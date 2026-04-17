لزم (المنفقع) بوصية شيبته، الذي أوصاه قبل يعصره عزران: اقن الحمير يا منفقع ترى عشرة حمير خير من بعير، وتوارثت العائلة (الحِمارة) كابراً عن كابر، لكن المنفقع بحكم خبراته الحمارية، اعتنى بالمذوَد والمقوَد، تدجين، وتمرين، وتصعيب، وأضاف للحمرنة الدِّلالة عليها في أسواق المنطقة، وكلما شافت الحمير (المنفقع) دنّت بروسها، وتحاشت النهيق، وولد النهّاق يتضيعف لا شافه، تفادياً للعنا والردى في عقاب شدا، وترتفع أسهم (المنفقع) في الشتاء، كونه موسم التزاوج، فيعدّ العدة، باختيار (صعب) مخه في ساقه، ويضرّمه أسبوعين، ويجمع له حثل الدِّلال والبراريد ربّ الله تنشطه، ويبيّض وجهه في الموسم.

يشترط (المنفقع) لكل علَوة تلقيح خمسة ريالات، وإذا قال أحدهم بشرط، تلقح حمارتي، يردّ عليه، الله يا هب لك ما هبى للتيس أبو ديس، ويضيف، تبغيني أضمن لك مصقة الحمار؟ ثم يهدأ ويقول، وحق الله ما قد فسد في معبره عبروده، وإذا صبحن عليه النسوان حلوات اللسان بالخير، يقبل منهن ما تيسر ولو منافع متبادلة (فزعة في صرام، والا نقل دمنة، والا دياس) وكثيراً ما يتجمّل بتلقيح حمارة محموم والا معلول أو شوي بدون مقابل، ويطلّق بالثلاث ما يجي فيها لا قرش ولا ريال، وأنها عسيّة.

ويختار (المنفقع) للتلقيح ضحويّة الجمعة، استثماراً لبركة النهار، وليضمن كثرة المتفرجين، فالناس ينبسطون إذا لقحت حمارة؛ لأن كثرة الحمير تكنز الشعير، وتنهز الما من البير، مثل ما قال الأول، ومن يحضر يسوّق له ولحماره (بقمان) اللي ما جا له مثيل، والقرى كلها تتطارى به، ويشترط على أهل الحمارة المشوّلة للتلقيح، الفال الدسم له وللحمار، ويبدّي الحمار على نفسه، فإذا اطمئن أنهم أعلفوا الحمار، اقترب التبسي وتخفّس لين تصرّ إذنه.

ولم يكن الحمّار المنفقع حيّياً، بل أكلح وجه ما يستحي، فيطلب من سيدة البيت، تخطم الحمارة، وتلوي حبلها على شجرة، وتلزّ مقدمتها بين الأغصان، وتشد سلسلتها، وتفتح عيونها ولا تكشر، تخلي بالها من مباقمة الحمارة، ويحذّرها تهزهز والا تمزمز فتخلع خوش الحمار، وإذا انتهى الحمار، يخمش من قاعة الشجرة طينة باردة، ويذرّها حول ذنب الحمارة كي تشفط وتقمط ولا تسقط النطفة.

غدا حمار (المنفقع) كما الجبل، ما يزحزحه عشرة رجاجيل، في زمن شحّت فيه الحمير، وغدا كنّه واحد من عياله، ولم تتوقف عنايته به عند إطعامه وسقيه، بل يندر به الغدران فيغسل بطنه وظهره، ويمرخ ذيله بالسذاب، ويفرك خنافره بالعثرب، لين يذلّي يلقّ ما كنه إلا حصان؛ ولأن المنفقع ما هوب قليل شرّ، استخذّ الناس بحماره، الذي غدت القرية كلها في حاجة إليه فاستخدمهم وطاوعوه حشمة حماره، يحرث ويدمس، ويسوّق وينقل، ويلقّح اللي مكتوفة واللي مشعوفة.

طلبت منه حرمته، يتصدق على ميتّم تبغي (بقمان) يعلو حمارتها، فقال، والله يا الصدقة أنها فيك ما هي فيها، وزاد، ما تعرفينها عين في الفحل وعين في البعل، ومن كثرة دخالتها عليه، قِبِل وقال، خليها تجيبها لي في السفل، ما ودي حد يدري، فيغدي تعب فحلي بلاش، ولم يتمالك (زهدان) ولد الميتم نفسه وهو يشوف الهيالة، فقال لأمه، يا ليتني حمار، قالت، بهوى ربي فيك، وكلن يعوّد لأصله.

غدا بقمان مضرب المثل في القرى، ومقصد الشعار، كل ما جا مناسبة، قال شاعر: (حصان عنتر ما يجاريك يا بقمان، لو كان جده من خيول القياصرة)، وقال آخر: (حي بقمان ذا يشتل حمل البغالة والجمال، والمشاديد من جور الحمولة تضيحك هاربة). وقال في اللعب: (يا حي بقمان يا نسل الحمول المطانيخ، بقمان ما ينتسم في طلعةٍ وانتداري)، وإذا قال المنفقع، اعذروني في الكساوي وإن شاء الله نكسيكم من ظهر بقمان! يردون، والله ما تجينا وش حدّ بقمان في المكاوفة ليل الله ونهاره.

ويا حليل اللي يتعرّض لـ(بقمان) بسوء، أو ينهره ولو انتزى وسط الخريف أو الصيف، فلولاه ما حد عمل ولا زمل ولا صرم ولا حزم، القرية على الله ثم عليه، ولذا غدا الجميع في خدمته ورهن إشارته، اللي يكسيه حِلس شامي، واللي يحط فوق ظهره خُرْج تهامي، واللي يلبسه غطاء رأس مكتّل، والكبيرات يحنّين ظهره وجبهته نهار العيد، والصبايا، ينسجن له مخانف وقلايد ويضفّرن شعر عرفه بالخرز الملون.

زادت اكسسواراته، وصار الكبار والصغار يتنافسون لكسب رضاه، ولم يكن يبخل بظهره ولا بعره ولا قفعته، هذا ينادي، يا منفقع معي حب باغدي أطحنه، فيقول، بين ايديك الحمار وراعيه، وذيك تستفزع، تبغي تروح حطبها من الوادي، فيرد على خشمي دهانة، واللي في نفسه شيء عليه، يقل له، شِل فوق راسك ولا معونة، فاستثقل الفقيه والمذّن، دم الحمار وراعيه، فكادوا له وكمنوا بليل، صرموا له دنقه وأعلفوه لين ضيّع وفقد الطاسة، وسروا به على شعب الجعيره، قائلين، نسدك في حُثلان اللي ما عاد يدري منين ترغي الراغية بفضل بقمان، وفي صباح اليوم التالي عاد عليهم بعافية كل عافية، وحلف حارس الغابة إنه شافه يأكل الجعير ويقصع عظامه كما عيدان الذرة.