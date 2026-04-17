It was necessary for (the manfaq) to follow the advice of his old man, who advised him before he was crushed by Azran: "Buy the donkeys, O manfaq, for ten donkeys are better than one camel." The family inherited (the donkeys) from generation to generation, but the manfaq, due to his donkey expertise, took care of the feeding and training, domestication, and exercise, and added to the donkey business by promoting them in the local markets. Whenever the donkeys saw (the manfaq), they lowered their heads and avoided braying, and the braying foal would weaken if it saw him, avoiding trouble and death in the punishment of the song. The value of (the manfaq) rises in winter, as it is the mating season, so he prepares by choosing a (sturdy) male for his female, and he keeps it for two weeks, gathering the feed and the barley that God provides to energize it, and he gains respect in the season.

(The manfaq) requires a vaccination fee of five riyals for each donkey, and if someone says, "On the condition that you vaccinate my donkey," he replies, "May God grant you what the goat of Abu Dis grants," and adds, "Do you want me to guarantee the donkey's mating?" Then he calms down and says, "By God's right, nothing has ever gone wrong in its mating." If the women come to him in the morning with sweet tongues, he accepts whatever is easy for them, even if it’s mutual benefits (help in harvesting, or transporting dung, or threshing), and he often decorates himself by vaccinating a sick or weak donkey without charge, and he divorces three times without getting a penny or a riyal, and it is a blessing.

(The manfaq) chooses Friday morning for mating, investing in the blessing of the day, to ensure many spectators, as people enjoy it when a donkey is mated; because many donkeys hoard barley and draw water from the well, as the ancients said. Those who attend will market for him and his donkey (the best) that has no equal, and all the villages will flock to him, and he requires the owners of the female donkey to provide a good omen for him and the donkey, and he prioritizes the donkey over himself. Once he is assured that they have fed the donkey, he approaches the mating and crouches until he can hear its ears.

The donkey of (the manfaq) became as strong as a mountain, unable to be moved by ten men, in a time when donkeys were scarce, and it became like one of his children. His care for it did not stop at feeding and watering; he would wash its belly and back, rub its tail with wormwood, and scrub its hooves with a brush, so that it would not be less than a horse; and because the manfaq was not lacking in mischief, people relied on his donkey, which the whole village needed, so he employed them and they obeyed him out of respect for his donkey, plowing, planting, marketing, transporting, and mating those that were tied and those that were free.

His wife asked him to donate to an orphanage that needed (the best) for its donkey, so he said, "By God, the charity is for you, not for it," and added, "You don’t know it has an eye on the stallion and an eye on the male." Due to her frequent requests, he accepted and said, "Let her bring it to me below; I don’t want anyone to know, so I don’t tire my stallion for free." (Zahdan), the orphan boy, could not contain himself when he saw the grandeur, so he said to his mother, "I wish I were a donkey." She replied, "By the love of my Lord for you, everyone returns to their origin."

(The best) became a proverb in the villages, and a destination for poets. Whenever there was an occasion, one poet would say: "A horse like Antara cannot match you, O (the best), even if his grandfather were from the horses of the emperors." Another would say: "Long live (the best) who carries the burdens of donkeys and camels, and the burdens of the loads make you laugh as they flee." And in play, he would say: "O (the best), O offspring of the strong donkeys, (the best) does not get tired in a moment of waiting." And when (the manfaq) said, "Excuse me for the clothes, and God willing, we will dress you from the back of (the best)!" they would reply, "By God, we will not come to you, what is (the best) in the competition day and night."

And woe to anyone who treats (the best) poorly, or scolds him even if he jumps in the middle of autumn or summer, for without him, no one would work, harvest, or gather. The village relies on God and then on him, and thus everyone became at his service and at his command, some dressing him in a Syrian blanket, others placing a bag on his back from Tihama, and others covering him with a woven head covering, while the older women would massage his back and forehead on the day of Eid, and the young girls would weave him necklaces and adorn his mane with colored beads.

His accessories increased, and both the young and old competed to win his favor, and he did not hold back his back, nor his dung, nor his strength. One would call out, "O manfaq, I have a love I want to grind," and he would say, "Between your hands is the donkey and its owner." And that one would plead, wanting to go fetch her firewood from the valley, and he would reply with a snort, and whoever had something against him would say, "Take it on your head or it’s a favor." The scholar and the preacher were burdened by the donkey and its owner, so they plotted against him and ambushed him at night, cutting off his tail and feeding him until he lost his way and lost his senses, and they took him to the valley of Al-Ja'irah, saying, "We will block you in the (best) that no longer knows where the braying comes from thanks to (the best)." The next morning, he returned to them in full health, and the forest guard swore he saw him eating the grass and cracking bones like corn stalks.