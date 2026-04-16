ظهر‭ ‬مصطلح‭ ‬جمهورية‭ ‬الموز‭ ‬في‭ ‬أمريكا‭ ‬الوسطى‭ ‬لوصف‭ ‬دول‭ ‬شهيرة‭ ‬بإنتاج‭ ‬الموز،‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬كانت‭ ‬تسيطر‭ ‬على‭ ‬زراعته‭ ‬وتصديره‭ ‬شركات‭ ‬أمريكية‭ ‬تمكّنت‭ ‬من‭ ‬التدخل‭ ‬في‭ ‬سياسات‭ ‬وحكومات‭ ‬تلك‭ ‬الدول،‭ ‬ثم‭ ‬أصبح‭ ‬المصطلح‭ ‬يمثّل‭ ‬توصيفاً‭ ‬مجازياً‭ ‬ساخراً‭ ‬للدول‭ ‬التي‭ ‬تعاني‭ ‬من‭ ‬فساد‭ ‬كبير‭ ‬وضعف‭ ‬المؤسسات‭ ‬وسلطة‭ ‬غير‭ ‬مستقرة‭ ‬خاضعة‭ ‬لنفوذ‭ ‬سياسي‭ ‬خارجي‭ ‬وهيمنة‭ ‬شركات‭ ‬أجنبية‭ ‬تتحكم‭ ‬في‭ ‬اقتصادها‭. ‬

قبل‭ ‬أيام‭ ‬حدث‭ ‬نقاش‭ ‬على‭ ‬قناة‭ ‬فضائية‭ ‬شارك‭ ‬فيه‭ ‬شخصان؛‭ ‬أحدهما‭ ‬من‭ ‬دولة‭ ‬غير‭ ‬كبيرة‭ ‬المساحة،‭ ‬لكنها‭ ‬مستقرة‭ ‬ومتطورة‭ ‬وآمنة،‭ ‬والآخر‭ ‬من‭ ‬دولة‭ ‬عربية‭ ‬‮«‬جمهورية‮»‬‭ ‬مجاورة‭ ‬كبيرة‭ ‬المساحة‭ ‬وغنية‭ ‬الموارد،‭ ‬لكنها‭ ‬تفتقد‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬والاستقرار،‭ ‬وتعيش‭ ‬أزمات‭ ‬متواصلة‭ ‬وفوضى‭ ‬عارمة‭ ‬وضعفاً‭ ‬شديداً‭ ‬لمؤسسات‭ ‬الدولة؛‭ ‬بسبب‭ ‬سيطرة‭ ‬نفوذ‭ ‬خارجي‭ ‬عليها‭ ‬يتحكّم‭ ‬في‭ ‬مفاصلها‭ ‬ويتدخّل‭ ‬في‭ ‬قراراتها‭ ‬السيادية‭ ‬ويحدد‭ ‬ما‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬تفعله‭ ‬ولا‭ ‬تفعله‭. ‬خلال‭ ‬النقاش‭ ‬أراد‭ ‬ممثل‭ ‬الدولة‭ ‬الكبيرة‭ ‬أن‭ ‬ينتقص‭ ‬من‭ ‬الدولة‭ ‬الخليجية‭ ‬فوصفها‭ ‬بـ‭ ‬‮«‬الدويلة‮»‬،‭ ‬وذلك‭ ‬ما‭ ‬استفز‭ ‬مواطنها‭ ‬المشارك‭ ‬في‭ ‬الحوار‭ ‬ليرد‭ ‬بوصفه‭ ‬الدولة‭ ‬الأخرى‭ ‬بـ‭ ‬‮«‬جمهورية‭ ‬الموز‮»‬،‭ ‬وهنا‭ ‬تحوّل‭ ‬الحوار‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬صدام‭ ‬وجدل‭ ‬عقيم‭ ‬خارج‭ ‬الموضوع‭ ‬الأساسي‭ ‬للحلقة‭. ‬

نستحضر‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬الحادثة‭ ‬القريبة؛‭ ‬كي‭ ‬نشير‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬حالتَي‭ ‬الإنكار‭ ‬والتضليل‭ ‬اللتين‭ ‬يمارسهما‭ ‬بعض‭ ‬الإعلاميين‭ ‬من‭ ‬دول‭ ‬ينطبق‭ ‬عليها‭ ‬وصف‭ ‬جمهوريات‭ ‬الموز‭ ‬فعلاً،‭ ‬فبدلاً‭ ‬من‭ ‬الاهتمام‭ ‬بإصلاح‭ ‬بلدانهم‭ ‬والتركيز‭ ‬على‭ ‬مشاكلها‭ ‬وممارسة‭ ‬النقد‭ ‬الذاتي‭ ‬والاعتراف‭ ‬بالأخطاء،‭ ‬فإنهم‭ ‬يعيشون‭ ‬حالة‭ ‬انفصام‭ ‬متعمّدة‭ ‬مع‭ ‬واقعهم،‭ ‬ومغالطة‭ ‬لكل‭ ‬المشاكل‭ ‬التي‭ ‬تعاني‭ ‬منها‭ ‬شعوبهم،‭ ‬وما‭ ‬زالوا‭ ‬يعانون‭ ‬من‭ ‬مرض‭ ‬الفوقية‭ ‬الوهمية‭ ‬والانتقاص‭ ‬من‭ ‬دول‭ ‬سبقتهم‭ ‬كثيراً‭ ‬في‭ ‬كل‭ ‬جوانب‭ ‬التنمية‭ ‬البشرية‭ ‬والمادية‭. ‬

عانت‭ ‬دول‭ ‬الخليج‭ ‬العربية‭ ‬‮«‬غير‭ ‬الجمهورية‮»‬‭ ‬من‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬النظرة‭ ‬الدونية‭ ‬التي‭ ‬مارستها‭ ‬ضدها‭ ‬الجمهوريات‭ ‬العربية‭ ‬التي‭ ‬نشأت‭ ‬منتصف‭ ‬القرن‭ ‬الماضي،‭ ‬وكان‭ ‬خطابها‭ ‬الأبرز‭ ‬وصْم‭ ‬أنظمة‭ ‬الحكم‭ ‬المستقرة‭ ‬الأخرى‭ ‬بالرجعية‭ ‬والتخلّف‭ ‬والبداوة،‭ ‬ووعدت‭ ‬تلك‭ ‬الجمهوريات‭ ‬شعوبها‭ ‬بالحرية‭ ‬والديموقراطية‭ ‬والتقدّم‭ ‬والرخاء‭ ‬والتفوق‭ ‬حتى‭ ‬على‭ ‬الدول‭ ‬الغربية،‭ ‬لكن‭ ‬الزمن‭ ‬أثبت‭ ‬أن‭ ‬تلك‭ ‬الشعارات‭ ‬كانت‭ ‬مخدراً‭ ‬قاتلاً‭ ‬للشعوب‭ ‬وطموحاتها،‭ ‬والنتيجة‭ ‬هي‭ ‬الواقع‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬نراه‭ ‬في‭ ‬كثير‭ ‬منها‭. ‬

انصرفت‭ ‬دول‭ ‬البداوة‭ ‬والصحارى‭ ‬والأميّة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬استغلال‭ ‬ثرواتها‭ ‬في‭ ‬البناء‭ ‬الحقيقي‭ ‬دون‭ ‬ضجيج،‭ ‬وأصبحت‭ ‬تنافس‭ ‬على‭ ‬الصدارة‭ ‬في‭ ‬العلوم‭ ‬والتقنية‭ ‬وقوة‭ ‬الاقتصاد‭ ‬وجودة‭ ‬الحياة،‭ ‬بينما‭ ‬فشلت‭ ‬كثير‭ ‬من‭ ‬جمهوريات‭ ‬الوعود‭ ‬البرّاقة،‭ ‬وتحول‭ ‬بعضها‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬جمهوريات‭ ‬موز‭ ‬بكل‭ ‬دلالات‭ ‬المصطلح‭.‬