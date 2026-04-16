The term "banana republic" emerged in Central America to describe countries famous for banana production, which were dominated in their cultivation and export by American companies that managed to intervene in the politics and governments of those countries. The term then became a sarcastic metaphor for countries suffering from significant corruption, weak institutions, and unstable authority subject to foreign political influence and the dominance of foreign companies controlling their economies.

A few days ago, a discussion took place on a satellite channel involving two individuals; one from a small but stable, developed, and safe country, and the other from a large, resource-rich neighboring Arab "republic" that lacks security and stability, living through continuous crises, rampant chaos, and severe weakness of state institutions due to the control of external influence that manipulates its affairs and intervenes in its sovereign decisions, determining what it can and cannot do. During the discussion, the representative of the large country sought to belittle the Gulf state by referring to it as a "mini-state," which provoked its citizen participating in the dialogue to respond by labeling the other state as a "banana republic." At this point, the conversation turned into a clash and a fruitless debate that strayed from the main topic of the episode.

We recall this recent incident to highlight the states of denial and deception practiced by some media figures from countries that truly fit the description of banana republics. Instead of focusing on reforming their countries and addressing their problems while engaging in self-criticism and acknowledging mistakes, they live in a deliberate state of disconnection from their reality, distorting all the issues their peoples suffer from, and they continue to suffer from a delusional superiority complex, looking down on countries that have advanced significantly in all aspects of human and material development.

The Arab Gulf states, "non-republics," have suffered from this derogatory perception that the Arab republics, which emerged in the mid-20th century, have exercised against them. Their prominent discourse has been to label other stable governing systems as reactionary, backward, and primitive, promising their peoples freedom, democracy, progress, prosperity, and superiority even over Western countries. However, time has proven that those slogans were a deadly narcotic for the peoples and their aspirations, and the result is the reality we see in many of them.

The countries of nomadism, deserts, and illiteracy have turned to exploit their wealth in real construction without noise, and they have become competitive in leading in science, technology, economic strength, and quality of life, while many of the republics of shiny promises have failed, with some turning into banana republics in every sense of the term.