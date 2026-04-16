يقول جلال الدين الرومي:

«الشمس لا تقول.. سأشرق على الصالح وأترك العاصي، بل تضيء على الجميع.

تعلّم من الشمس كيف تُحب بلا حساب، وكيف تمنح بلا انتظار، وكيف تضيء حتى للذي يسبّك».

عبارة تشير إلى فكرة العطاء غير المشروط. فالشمس تشرق على الجميع دون تمييز، ولا تختار من يستحق نورها ومن لا يستحق.

إنها تمنح بطبيعتها، لا بدافع المكافأة أو الامتنان.

الحب الحقيقي يشبه هذا النور؛ فهو لا يقوم على الحسابات الدقيقة أو انتظار المقابل أو الوعود الكاذبة أو الحجج الواهية.

عندما يصبح العطاء جزءاً من طبيعة الإنسان فإنه يمنح الخير؛ لأن ذلك يعكس ما في داخله، لا لأن الآخرين يستحقونه بالضرورة.

الرسالة التي يحملها القول إن القيمة الأخلاقية للعطاء لا تُقاس بردّ فعل الآخرين، بل بصدق المصدر الذي يصدر عنه.

فالإنسان الذي يمنح بمحبة يشبه الشمس: يضيء العالم من حوله، حتى لو لم يدرك الجميع قيمة هذا الضوء.

تتجلّى في هذه الكلمات التي قالها المتصوف جلال الدين الرومي رؤية روحية عميقة لطبيعة الإنسان السامي.

فالرومي لا يتحدث عن مجرد فضيلة أخلاقية عابرة، بل يضع أمامنا نموذجاً كونياً في السلوك الشمسي ذلك الجرم المضيء الذي لا يعرف التمييز ولا يدخل في حسابات البشر الضيقة.

الشمس رمز للعطاء الخالص؛ لأنها تمنح بلا سؤال ولا انتظار. نورها يسقط على الجبال والبحار، وعلى الحقول والمدن، وعلى بيوت الصالحين كما يسقط على بيوت العصاة والخطائين، الجميع يستفيد من ضيائها، دون أن تُطالبهم الشمس باعتراف أو امتنان.

هذا المثال الكوني يكشف حقيقة جوهرية في الأخلاق الإنسانية قيمة العطاء لا تُقاس بمدى تقدير الآخرين، بل بصفاء القلب الذي يصدر عنه.

العطاء الذي ينتظر الثناء يتحوّل بسهولة إلى تجارة خفية، بينما العطاء الذي ينبع من صفاء الروح يظل عطاءً خالصاً لا تشوبه المصلحة.

الإنسان في حياته اليومية يميل إلى الحساب. يقدّم الخير لمن يتوقع منهم الخير، ويغلق أبواب قلبه أمام من يظن أنهم لا يستحقون. هذه الحسابات قد تبدو منطقية في ظاهرها، لكنها تحرم الروح من أسمى معانيها، الحرية في المحبة.

الحب الذي يقترن بالشروط يتحوّل سريعاً إلى صفقة كل طرف يراقب الآخر، وكل فعل ينتظر مقابلاً يعادله. بذلك يفقد الحب صفاءه ويتحوّل إلى علاقة متوترة تقوم على التوازن الدقيق بين الأخذ والعطاء.

الحب الذي يتحدث عنه الرومي هو حالة روحية أوسع من تلك الحسابات حب يشبه النور؛ ينتشر لأنه جزء من طبيعة صاحبه. الشخص الذي يحمل هذا النور لا يمنح لأنه ينتظر مقابلاً، بل لأنه لا يستطيع أن يعيش بغير العطاء.

التاريخ الإنساني مليء بأشخاص امتلكوا هذا الضوء الداخلي، أنبياء ومصلحون وعلماء تركوا أثراً عظيماً في حياة البشر؛ لأنهم لم يقيسوا عطاياهم بميزان المكافأة.

ادركوا أن الخير في ذاته قيمة عليا، وأن إشعال شمعة في حياة الآخرين أسمى من انتظار الشكر.

كلمات الرومي تذكّر الإنسان بحقيقة بسيطة: القلب الذي يمنح لا يخسر شيئاً.

العطاء الحقيقي يوسّع الروح، ويجعل الإنسان أكثر قرباً من جوهر إنسانيته.

أما البخل بالمحبة والمشاعر فيضيق القلب ويثقل الحياة بالمرارة والضيق.

الشمس، في رمزيتها البديعة، تقدّم درساً يومياً للبشر. ضياؤها يشرق كل صباح دون ضجيج أو ادعاء، ودون أن تعلن فضلها على أحد.

تفعل ما خُلقت له، ذلك هو المعنى الأسمى للعطاء الذي أراده الرومي أن يتحوّل الخير إلى طبيعة، وأن تصبح المحبة لغة تلقائية تصدر من القلب كما يصدر الضوء من الشمس.

الإنسان الذي يتعلم هذا الدرس يعيش حياة أكثر صفاءً واتساعاً، يوزع الدفء حوله دون خوف من الجحود، ويزرع الخير دون قلق من الحصاد.

وبهذا يصبح حضوره مصدرَ نورٍ، شمساً صغيرة تمشي على الأرض، تضيء ما استطاعت إليه سبيلاً.