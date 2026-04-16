Jalal ad-Din Rumi says:

“The sun does not say... I will shine on the righteous and leave the sinner, but it illuminates everyone.

Learn from the sun how to love without conditions, how to give without waiting, and how to shine even for the one who curses you.”

This phrase refers to the idea of unconditional giving. The sun rises for everyone without discrimination, and it does not choose who deserves its light and who does not.

It gives by its nature, not out of a desire for reward or gratitude.

True love resembles this light; it is not based on precise calculations or waiting for a return or false promises or flimsy excuses.

When giving becomes part of a person's nature, it bestows goodness; because it reflects what is inside them, not because others necessarily deserve it.

The message conveyed by this saying is that the moral value of giving is not measured by the reactions of others, but by the sincerity of the source from which it originates.

A person who gives with love resembles the sun: they illuminate the world around them, even if not everyone recognizes the value of this light.

These words spoken by the Sufi Jalal ad-Din Rumi reveal a deep spiritual vision of the noble nature of humanity.

Rumi does not speak of a mere fleeting moral virtue, but presents to us a universal model in solar behavior, that luminous body that knows no discrimination and does not engage in the narrow calculations of humans.

The sun is a symbol of pure giving; it gives without asking or waiting. Its light falls on mountains and seas, on fields and cities, on the homes of the righteous as well as on the homes of sinners and wrongdoers; everyone benefits from its radiance, without the sun demanding acknowledgment or gratitude from them.

This universal example reveals an essential truth in human ethics: the value of giving is not measured by how much others appreciate it, but by the purity of the heart from which it emanates.

Giving that awaits praise easily turns into a hidden transaction, while giving that springs from a pure soul remains pure and untainted by self-interest.

In their daily lives, humans tend to calculate. They offer goodness to those they expect goodness from, and close their hearts to those they think do not deserve it. These calculations may seem logical on the surface, but they deprive the soul of its highest meanings, the freedom in love.

Love that is conditional quickly turns into a transaction where each party watches the other, and every action awaits a corresponding return. Thus, love loses its purity and becomes a tense relationship based on a delicate balance between giving and taking.

The love that Rumi speaks of is a spiritual state that transcends such calculations; it is a love that resembles light; it spreads because it is part of the nature of its possessor. A person who carries this light does not give because they expect something in return, but because they cannot live without giving.

Human history is filled with individuals who possessed this inner light: prophets, reformers, and scholars who left a great impact on the lives of people; because they did not measure their gifts by the scale of reward.

They realized that goodness in itself is a supreme value, and that lighting a candle in the lives of others is nobler than waiting for thanks.

Rumi's words remind humanity of a simple truth: the heart that gives loses nothing.

True giving expands the soul and brings a person closer to the essence of their humanity.

On the other hand, withholding love and feelings constricts the heart and burdens life with bitterness and distress.

The sun, in its beautiful symbolism, offers a daily lesson to humanity. Its light shines every morning without noise or pretense, and without announcing its favor upon anyone.

It does what it was created for; that is the highest meaning of giving that Rumi wanted: for goodness to become nature, and for love to become a spontaneous language that emanates from the heart just as light emanates from the sun.

A person who learns this lesson lives a life of greater clarity and expansiveness, distributing warmth around them without fear of ingratitude, and planting goodness without worry about the harvest.

Thus, their presence becomes a source of light, a small sun walking on earth, illuminating as far as it can reach.