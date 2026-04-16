يقول جلال الدين الرومي:
«الشمس لا تقول.. سأشرق على الصالح وأترك العاصي، بل تضيء على الجميع.
تعلّم من الشمس كيف تُحب بلا حساب، وكيف تمنح بلا انتظار، وكيف تضيء حتى للذي يسبّك».
عبارة تشير إلى فكرة العطاء غير المشروط. فالشمس تشرق على الجميع دون تمييز، ولا تختار من يستحق نورها ومن لا يستحق.
إنها تمنح بطبيعتها، لا بدافع المكافأة أو الامتنان.
الحب الحقيقي يشبه هذا النور؛ فهو لا يقوم على الحسابات الدقيقة أو انتظار المقابل أو الوعود الكاذبة أو الحجج الواهية.
عندما يصبح العطاء جزءاً من طبيعة الإنسان فإنه يمنح الخير؛ لأن ذلك يعكس ما في داخله، لا لأن الآخرين يستحقونه بالضرورة.
الرسالة التي يحملها القول إن القيمة الأخلاقية للعطاء لا تُقاس بردّ فعل الآخرين، بل بصدق المصدر الذي يصدر عنه.
فالإنسان الذي يمنح بمحبة يشبه الشمس: يضيء العالم من حوله، حتى لو لم يدرك الجميع قيمة هذا الضوء.
تتجلّى في هذه الكلمات التي قالها المتصوف جلال الدين الرومي رؤية روحية عميقة لطبيعة الإنسان السامي.
فالرومي لا يتحدث عن مجرد فضيلة أخلاقية عابرة، بل يضع أمامنا نموذجاً كونياً في السلوك الشمسي ذلك الجرم المضيء الذي لا يعرف التمييز ولا يدخل في حسابات البشر الضيقة.
الشمس رمز للعطاء الخالص؛ لأنها تمنح بلا سؤال ولا انتظار. نورها يسقط على الجبال والبحار، وعلى الحقول والمدن، وعلى بيوت الصالحين كما يسقط على بيوت العصاة والخطائين، الجميع يستفيد من ضيائها، دون أن تُطالبهم الشمس باعتراف أو امتنان.
هذا المثال الكوني يكشف حقيقة جوهرية في الأخلاق الإنسانية قيمة العطاء لا تُقاس بمدى تقدير الآخرين، بل بصفاء القلب الذي يصدر عنه.
العطاء الذي ينتظر الثناء يتحوّل بسهولة إلى تجارة خفية، بينما العطاء الذي ينبع من صفاء الروح يظل عطاءً خالصاً لا تشوبه المصلحة.
الإنسان في حياته اليومية يميل إلى الحساب. يقدّم الخير لمن يتوقع منهم الخير، ويغلق أبواب قلبه أمام من يظن أنهم لا يستحقون. هذه الحسابات قد تبدو منطقية في ظاهرها، لكنها تحرم الروح من أسمى معانيها، الحرية في المحبة.
الحب الذي يقترن بالشروط يتحوّل سريعاً إلى صفقة كل طرف يراقب الآخر، وكل فعل ينتظر مقابلاً يعادله. بذلك يفقد الحب صفاءه ويتحوّل إلى علاقة متوترة تقوم على التوازن الدقيق بين الأخذ والعطاء.
الحب الذي يتحدث عنه الرومي هو حالة روحية أوسع من تلك الحسابات حب يشبه النور؛ ينتشر لأنه جزء من طبيعة صاحبه. الشخص الذي يحمل هذا النور لا يمنح لأنه ينتظر مقابلاً، بل لأنه لا يستطيع أن يعيش بغير العطاء.
التاريخ الإنساني مليء بأشخاص امتلكوا هذا الضوء الداخلي، أنبياء ومصلحون وعلماء تركوا أثراً عظيماً في حياة البشر؛ لأنهم لم يقيسوا عطاياهم بميزان المكافأة.
ادركوا أن الخير في ذاته قيمة عليا، وأن إشعال شمعة في حياة الآخرين أسمى من انتظار الشكر.
كلمات الرومي تذكّر الإنسان بحقيقة بسيطة: القلب الذي يمنح لا يخسر شيئاً.
العطاء الحقيقي يوسّع الروح، ويجعل الإنسان أكثر قرباً من جوهر إنسانيته.
أما البخل بالمحبة والمشاعر فيضيق القلب ويثقل الحياة بالمرارة والضيق.
الشمس، في رمزيتها البديعة، تقدّم درساً يومياً للبشر. ضياؤها يشرق كل صباح دون ضجيج أو ادعاء، ودون أن تعلن فضلها على أحد.
تفعل ما خُلقت له، ذلك هو المعنى الأسمى للعطاء الذي أراده الرومي أن يتحوّل الخير إلى طبيعة، وأن تصبح المحبة لغة تلقائية تصدر من القلب كما يصدر الضوء من الشمس.
الإنسان الذي يتعلم هذا الدرس يعيش حياة أكثر صفاءً واتساعاً، يوزع الدفء حوله دون خوف من الجحود، ويزرع الخير دون قلق من الحصاد.
وبهذا يصبح حضوره مصدرَ نورٍ، شمساً صغيرة تمشي على الأرض، تضيء ما استطاعت إليه سبيلاً.
Jalal ad-Din Rumi says:
“The sun does not say... I will shine on the righteous and leave the sinner, but it illuminates everyone.
Learn from the sun how to love without conditions, how to give without waiting, and how to shine even for the one who curses you.”
This phrase refers to the idea of unconditional giving. The sun rises for everyone without discrimination, and it does not choose who deserves its light and who does not.
It gives by its nature, not out of a desire for reward or gratitude.
True love resembles this light; it is not based on precise calculations or waiting for a return or false promises or flimsy excuses.
When giving becomes part of a person's nature, it bestows goodness; because it reflects what is inside them, not because others necessarily deserve it.
The message conveyed by this saying is that the moral value of giving is not measured by the reactions of others, but by the sincerity of the source from which it originates.
A person who gives with love resembles the sun: they illuminate the world around them, even if not everyone recognizes the value of this light.
These words spoken by the Sufi Jalal ad-Din Rumi reveal a deep spiritual vision of the noble nature of humanity.
Rumi does not speak of a mere fleeting moral virtue, but presents to us a universal model in solar behavior, that luminous body that knows no discrimination and does not engage in the narrow calculations of humans.
The sun is a symbol of pure giving; it gives without asking or waiting. Its light falls on mountains and seas, on fields and cities, on the homes of the righteous as well as on the homes of sinners and wrongdoers; everyone benefits from its radiance, without the sun demanding acknowledgment or gratitude from them.
This universal example reveals an essential truth in human ethics: the value of giving is not measured by how much others appreciate it, but by the purity of the heart from which it emanates.
Giving that awaits praise easily turns into a hidden transaction, while giving that springs from a pure soul remains pure and untainted by self-interest.
In their daily lives, humans tend to calculate. They offer goodness to those they expect goodness from, and close their hearts to those they think do not deserve it. These calculations may seem logical on the surface, but they deprive the soul of its highest meanings, the freedom in love.
Love that is conditional quickly turns into a transaction where each party watches the other, and every action awaits a corresponding return. Thus, love loses its purity and becomes a tense relationship based on a delicate balance between giving and taking.
The love that Rumi speaks of is a spiritual state that transcends such calculations; it is a love that resembles light; it spreads because it is part of the nature of its possessor. A person who carries this light does not give because they expect something in return, but because they cannot live without giving.
Human history is filled with individuals who possessed this inner light: prophets, reformers, and scholars who left a great impact on the lives of people; because they did not measure their gifts by the scale of reward.
They realized that goodness in itself is a supreme value, and that lighting a candle in the lives of others is nobler than waiting for thanks.
Rumi's words remind humanity of a simple truth: the heart that gives loses nothing.
True giving expands the soul and brings a person closer to the essence of their humanity.
On the other hand, withholding love and feelings constricts the heart and burdens life with bitterness and distress.
The sun, in its beautiful symbolism, offers a daily lesson to humanity. Its light shines every morning without noise or pretense, and without announcing its favor upon anyone.
It does what it was created for; that is the highest meaning of giving that Rumi wanted: for goodness to become nature, and for love to become a spontaneous language that emanates from the heart just as light emanates from the sun.
A person who learns this lesson lives a life of greater clarity and expansiveness, distributing warmth around them without fear of ingratitude, and planting goodness without worry about the harvest.
Thus, their presence becomes a source of light, a small sun walking on earth, illuminating as far as it can reach.