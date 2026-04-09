We oscillate between many synonyms, and change occurs in different times; therefore, what is correct is not what we see but what we agree upon; thus, the scale is also variable.



For example: triviality and novelty are two extremes between which people's lives fluctuate.



Each of them appears according to moods, and the prevailing one is contingent on the cultural circumstances of society.



In a previous era, trivialities were hidden, content with their existence within the trivial activities pursued by specific groups of people who do not claim to possess any kind of distinction; rather, they know and acknowledge that their activity is based on representing simplicity both superficially and profoundly, and they did not strive to dominate the public scene, content with seclusion. So what happened for triviality to ascend to the scene, making it imperative to confront it directly?



Before answering, it must be said that novelty was the main characteristic of every individual seeking elevation, for life does not grant elevation to anyone who seeks it unless they meet the condition of distinction through serious culture. The scale of elevation and decline was based on what the individual or group contributes in terms of actions that are valued according to what people have come to appreciate, and this appreciation is measured by the inclination to use what has been established in reality as a mark of elevation.



In all cases, triviality and novelty coexist, and we are the marketers of both.



If we posed the question: why is triviality being consumed so heavily these days? The answer would indicate that its marketers are far more numerous than they were in the past. Should people be accused of their inclination to consume triviality, which led to the spread of its culture?



If we paused and asked the proponents of novelty, or if we accused them of allowing triviality to overcome serious cultural content because their content did not penetrate society to the extent that it transforms the individual into a bastion that imposes and does not permit triviality to prevail.



In this accusation, there is a neglect of the tremendous changes that have occurred in people's lives, which have adopted the policy of consumption as a global promotional tool, using marketing tools as a weapon in the expansion of all that is trivial, presenting it as distinction in itself. This means that triviality has acquired weapons that cannot be resisted from the other side; and because the strong prevails, it is the one that establishes the rules of taste, and it is no surprise that the profound becomes sidelined while the trivial dominates.



The best solution for those who lament the sidelining of serious culture is to remain attached to it and to work on revitalizing it in whatever role they have left in this life. Thus, they become fighters against triviality, and if you see an enlightened individual and a fighter for the preservation of quality and distinction has fallen, and begins to advocate for giving triviality a wider space to expand, do not despair; life accepts you and them on a new scale with two sides that favor the era of trivialities over the era of novelty and cultural distinction.



There is a judgment that does not fail; if one were to adhere to the market rule: (supply and demand) between what is broadcasted as trivial culture and a culture with good content, if one prevails over the other, the affected side must accept and work to change the supply and demand rule to achieve the consumption of one over the other.