نتقلب بين مرادفات كثيرة، والمتغيّر يحدث في أزمنة مختلفة؛ ولهذا فإن الصائب لا ما نراه وإنما ما نجتمع عليه؛ ولذلك فالميزان متغيّر أيضاً.


فمثلاً: التفاهة، والجدة حدان تتقلب بينهما حياة الناس.


ولكل منهما ظهور وفق الأمزجة، والغالب يرتهن لظرفية الحالة الثقافية للمجتمع.


في زمنية سابقة كانت التفاهات تتوارى، وتكتفي بوجودها ضمن الأنشطة التافهة التي يتقصدها فئات محدودة من الناس لا تدعي أنها تمتلك أي نوع من أنواع التميّز، بل تعرف وتعترف أن نشاطها قائم على تمثيل البساطة ظاهراً وعمقاً، ولم تسعَ إلى تصدّر المشهد العام، واكتفت بالانزواء، فما الذي حدث لكي تتسنّم التفاهة المشهد، ويصبح لزاماً مواجهتها مباشرة؟


قبل الإجابة يجب القول إن الجدة كانت السمة الرئيسية لكل فرد يبحث عن الرفعة، فالحياة لا تمنح الرفعة لأي طالب لها ما لم يحقق شرطية التميّز من خلال ثقافة جادة، إذ كان ميزان الرفعة والانخفاض بما يقدمه الفرد أو الجماعة من أعمال تثمن قيمتها بما درج عليه الناس من استحسان، ويقاس الاستحسان بالإقبال على استخدام ما تم توجده على سطح الواقع كميزة رفعة.


وفي كل الحالات تتواجد التفاهة والجدة، والمسوق لهما نحن.


ولو وضعنا سؤالاً: لماذا يتم استهلاك التفاهة بكثافة هذه الأيام؟ فإن الإجابة ستشير إلى أن المسوقين لها بالكثرة الكاثرة عما كان عليه الناس سابقاً، فهل يتم اتهام الناس بأن ميلهم إلى استهلاك التفاهة هو الذي أدى الى بسط ثقافتها؟


ولو توقفنا، وسألنا أصحاب الجدة أو أننا اتهمناهم بأنكم أنتم من سمح للتفاهة بالتغلب على المضامين الثقافية الجادة لكون مضامينكم لم تتغلغل في المجتمع بحيث تحيل الفرد إلى عاصم يفرض، ولا يجيز للتفاهة أن تسود.


وفي هذا الاتهام تغييب لما طرأ على حياة الناس من متغيّرات جبارة، اتخذت من سياسة الاستهلاك أداة ترويج عالمية، مستخدمة أدوات التسويق سلاحاً في تمدد كل ما هو تافه على أنه هو التميّز في حد ذاته، أي أن التفاهة حصلت على أسلحة لا يمكن مقاومتها من الجانب الآخر؛ ولأن القوي غالب، هو الذي يبسط قواعد الذائقة، ولا غرابة أن يصبح العميق متنحياً والتافه سائداً.


والحل الأمثل لمن يتباكى على تنحي الثقافة الجادة أن يظل متمسكاً بها، والعمل على إنعاشها فيما تبقى له من دور في هذه الحياة، وبهذا يكون مناضلاً ضد التفاهة، وإن رأيت مستنيراً ومناضلاً لبقاء الجودة والتميّز قد سقط، وأخذ ينافح من أجل منح الهيافة مساحة أرحب في التمدد، فلا تبتئس فالحياة تقبل بك وبه على ميزان جديد له كفتان ترجح زمن التفاهات على زمن الجدة والتميّز الثقافي.


وهناك حكم لا يخيب حكمه، فلو تم الارتهان إلى قاعدة السوق: (العرض والطلب) ما بين ما يبث من ثقافة تافهة، وبين ثقافة ذات محتوى جيد فإن غلب أحدهما على الآخر على الطرف المتضرر القبول، والعمل على تغير قاعدة العرض، والطلب بما يحقق استهلاك أحدهما على الآخر.